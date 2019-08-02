In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

URBANA — Two items we now know about Brandon Peters that we didn’t before Friday: he likes the outdoors (recently went with his family on a hike at Turkey Run) and he won’t be sharing funny anecdotes about Jim Harbaugh.

“I’d rather not speak on that,” Peters said,

Later, he said ...

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Harbaugh and the coaching staff.”

The Michigan transfer practiced for the first time Friday with his new teammates at Illinois.

What does the 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback who will wear No. 18 with the Illini think so far?

“Guys have really welcomed me in,” Peters said. “I feel pretty comfortable already.”

Afterward, a pack of reporters surrounded the native of Avon, Ind., once he got done at the Campus Recreation Fields.

It was more media than Peters had to deal with at Michigan. The Big Ten power limits reporter access to players. And the press is not allowed to watch practice.

Peters spent three years at Michigan, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yard and four touchdowns. With three interceptions.

“I learned a lot,” Peters said.

What else did we find out about Peters on Friday?

He was a good enough basketball player in high school to earn a scholarship offer from North Carolina Greensboro. So far, he has resisted the temptation to play pickup basketball with his new football teammates.

“I didn’t want to risk getting hurt,” Peters said.

Head start

While Friday was his first practice with the Illini, Peters participated in informal workouts the past month after he posted on his Instagram on June 18 that he would transfer to Illinois with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

It’s an “on-their-own” setup that the coaches can’t go near.

After graduating from Michigan earlier in the summer, Peters moved to Champaign-Urbana and went to work.

He left the Big Ten East favorite for a program that hasn’t been to a bowl since 2014.

The obvious question: Why?

“It was just a great opportunity for me,” Peters said.

And it’s close to home. The drive from Avon, a suburb of Indianapolis, to Champaign is 112 miles.

“I thought that was pretty amazing just to be around my family more,” Peters said. “At Michigan, I’d see them six, seven, eight times a year. Now, I could probably go home every weekend if I wanted to.”

Being with the team the past month has made for a smooth transition.

‘The 7-on-7s kind of got me acclimated a little bit,” Peters said. “I got to meet some of the guys and get comfortable around them. I think that’s a big part of it.”

He already has a place to live and doesn’t have to move in like the rest of the newcomers.

Peters will work on his master’s in sports management. It’s an online program.

He’s excited he’s not just at Illinois for the 2019 season.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I’ve got two years to prove myself. I’ve got the best of both worlds. I graduated from Michigan, I’ve got a good degree there.”

On Oct. 12, Peters will see his pals from Michigan again when the Wolverines visit Memorial Stadium. It’s Michigan’s first trip to Champaign since 2011.

“It’s going to be weird, for sure,” Peters said. “I know all the guys on the team. I think it will be fun, too.”

Those are his friends. When they aren’t playing Illinois, Peters will be rooting for the Wolverines.

“Absolutely. For sure,” he said.

Coach speak

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith wanted a veteran quarterback on the roster. Just like last season, when AJ Bush Jr. joined the team as a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech.

“I just felt it was important we had an older guy come in to help that room,” Smith said. “Whether he’s the guy or not, I just think we need an older presence in there.”

Remember, it’s early. But Smith liked what he saw Friday.

“He can make every single throw you want,” Smith said. “And he’s got a sneaky athleticism to him, too.”

Since Peters arrived in C-U, he has met with Smith every day.

“He’s on the AJ Bush plan,” Smith said.

“We work well together,” Peters said. “I’ve already learned a lot of new stuff from him. I’ll keep picking his brain and just keep working.”

No promises were made about playing time, with incoming freshman Isaiah Williams, along with redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor in the mix. Peters just wants a chance to compete.

“We’re all going to push each other,” Peters said.

Moving forward, what does Smith want to see from the transfer quarterback?

“Each day, you get a little bit more comfortable,” Smith said. “You get a little bit more flow to the offense and you continue to make good decisions.”

Nothing too complicated the first few days.

“We threw a lot of hitches, we threw a lot of vertical routes and that’s about it,” Smith said. “The good thing was, he was putting the ball where it needed to be most of the day.

“For the most part, his eyes were in the right place, which was very positive.”

Some wonder if Peters fits Smith’s offense. The coach has an answer.

“To me, there’s a misnomer,” Smith said. “You don’t have to be a runner to run my offense. You have to be a quarterback who can deal the ball based on how the defense plays you. Whether that’s throwing it or whether that’s running, it can be a myriad of ways. I’m going to tailor the gameplan to fit whichever quarterback we’re using.

“Brandon obviously throws the ball very well. He’s got a live arm. OK runner.”

Don’t expect Smith to name his starter soon. Or ever before the season opener on Aug. 31.

“If it’s clear, maybe,” Smith said. “But why would I tell Akron and everybody else so they can start preparing for one guy? Let’s make them prepare for two or three guys. Or four.”