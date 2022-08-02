Asmussen | Pihlstrom keeps evolving
CHAMPAIGN — It’s hard to find many better stories in college football than the one being authored by Alex Pihlstrom.
He came to Illinois in 2017 as a walk-on tight end for Lovie Smith. He redshirted, then didn’t play in his second season. In his third year, he finally got on the field ... for one game.
He played in eight in 2020, including two starts. And all 12 in 2021, including five starts.
Five years after he arrived, Pihlstrom is penciled in as the team’s starting center with training camp fully underway.
“I always think back to where I came from as a walk-on tight end,” Pihlstrom said Monday. “My emphasis here is putting it all together. I knew I could do it.”
Now comes the next step.
“I’ve been super excited since the spring game,” Pihlstrom said. “I know what I’m capable of.”
Would the guy who came to C-U in 2017 believed starting at center was possible?
“Absolutely not,” Pihlstrom said. “I wish at tight end.
“I know I’m not catching any passes right now unless we have a center pass. It would be a cool play.”
Obviously, the Glen Ellyn native and Glenbard West High School graduate had enough faith in his ability to give Big Ten football a try.
“I knew I was a hard worker,” Pihlstrom said. “The vision the first year kind of struggled with it. I’m really proud of myself. But I know I have more in me.”
The season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27 is less than four weeks away.
“Still, a ton of work to be done,” Pihlstrom said. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be or where we can be. I think that’s the important thing.”
Pihlstrom repeated over and over Monday how much he respects the Cowboys, who went 7-6 last season and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The game has a similar vibe to last season’s opener against Nebraska.
New, improvedPihlstrom is taking nothing for granted.
After a solid spring in new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense, he went to work on his body.
“I knew from the spring game, I was a little bit overweight,” Pihlstrom said. “I wanted to get down a little for the up-tempo offense. I really focused on that, trying to get my body to where it needed to be. I’m pretty satisfied with where I got this summer.”
Being in better shape adds to his confidence.
The 6-foot-6 Pihlstrom weighs 305 pounds, not much different than before. But his body fat is lower. So are the numbers for his linemates.
“You’re always trying to put that body fat down and gain muscle,” Pihlstrom said. “With the up-tempo offense, we felt a little tired during the spring practices. We knew we needed a big change, and the coaching staff saw that, too.”
Strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright helped the reshaping of Pihlstrom.
“He challenged me in that leadership role,” Pihlstrom said.
Work to be doneThe Illini started practice Saturday and continued sessions into Monday. They will put on full pads for the first time Thursday.
“Excited to get out there, get a little bit of built-up tension out of all the guys,” Pihlstrom said. “Good to see hitting. The first two days, it’s kind of hard to gauge the tempo, what it’s really like.”
The idea is to get better every day during training camp, a concept Pihlstrom is quite familiar with in his sixth season at Illinois.
“For me. it’s just technique and recognizing defenses early,” Pihlstrom said. “I feel like I have the basics down now from the spring. It’s more like the AP course, seeing it right away.”
Pihlstrom is the quarterback of the offensive line, a role held down for so long by now-Chicago Bears rookie Doug Kramer.
“It’s pretty important to know the technique for everybody,” Pihlstrom said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.