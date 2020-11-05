The women’s basketball resurgence at Illinois in the 1990s had a lot to do with coach Theresa Grentz.
But the former Rutgers coach would have likely never come to Champaign-Urbana without the efforts of Dr. Karol Kahrs, who passed away earlier this week. Dr. Kahrs, a longtime Illinois athletic administrator, was 80.
“I was just so saddened to hear that,” Grentz said Wednesday. “Karol was before her time. She cared so much about the University of Illinois — the athletic department, the athletes, men and women. She believed so strongly, and her collegiality was above and beyond.
“We’ve lost a great one.”
Dr. Kahrs played a vital role in Illinois hiring Grentz.
“She was the reason I came to Illinois,” Grentz said. “She was the one who contacted me and got things started, the idea of coming to the Midwest. She was an integral part in my professional career, and I am so grateful to her.”
Grentz appreciated Dr. Kahrs’ vision.
“She had a plan,” Grentz said. “She could definitely think out of the box and wasn’t afraid to do that. She could present her case and really make it very viable.”
Both pioneers in women’s sports, Grentz and Dr. Karhs worked well together. They had shared experiences.
“We were there when things just were starting to change, the idea of women in sports, the idea of getting women’s sports off the sixth page behind the tire ads,” Grentz said. “These were the things that were coming about, and she was very much involved on the administrative side in the whole sports scene.”
Dr. Kahrs was a leader for women’s sports in the Big Ten.
“She was a great lady,” Grentz said, “and would do anything for you.”
Grentz inherited a losing basketball program at Illinois and turned it into an NCAA tournament qualifier and Big Ten champion. Dr. Kahrs helped make it happen.
“She was always there for you,” Grentz said. “Sometimes, I think I drove her a little nuts.”
Important voice
Dr. Kahrs came to Illinois in 1966 as a physical education instructor and also coached women’s sports.
Longtime Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther first met Dr. Kahrs in 1971. They were both in grad school and shared a desk.
In 1974, Dr. Kahrs moved to the athletic department to develop the women’s sports program.
Illinois had a women’s athletic department and a men’s athletic department.
“That was pretty common back then,” Guenther said.
Later, when Guenther took over as AD, he merged the two departments. Dr. Kahrs became the senior associate athletic director and oversaw both men’s and women’s sports.
The last time Guenther talked to Dr. Kahrs was after she had been named to the inaugural class of the Illinois athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
“She was a very, very strong advocate in a time when women’s sports needed advocacy,” Guenther said. “She fought the hard fight at a time when it was not easy. She was a pioneer. She did a lot of good things.”
Kahrs made important hires during her time at Illinois, including volleyball coaches Mike Hebert and Don Hardin.
“Mike was one of her first hires,” Guenther said.
Dr. Kahrs had an impact well beyond Illinois.
“She played a significant role on a national basis and certainly within the conference,” Guenther said. “This is a conference that was out in front of the curve in women’s sports.”
Guenther realizes how important Illinois was to Dr. Kahrs.
“It was her whole life, actually,” he said. “She spent her entire career here.”
A big fan
Dr. Kahrs hired Hardin twice. First, in 1984 to be one of Hebert’s assistance.
Hardin went on to become a successful head coach at Louisville. When Hebert took the job at Minnesota, Illinois asked Hardin to take his place. At first, Hardin turned the job down.
“I was not coming to follow Mike at Illinois,” Hardin said. “He was my mentor, and there were so many factors in the role at the time. I was happy at Louisville.”
But Dr. Kahrs persisted.
“She came back a second time with more of an understanding of what needed to happen,” Hardin said.
Dr. Kahrs and Guenther looked at the big picture and made it easier for Hardin to say yes.
They gave Hardin a long-term contract and promised volleyball would have what it needed to be successful.
“They stood true to all of those things during my time,” Hardin said. “Karol was the reason. I would never have come back to Illinois without her support.”
Dr. Kahrs’ loyalty to the players and coaches was “like no one I’ve ever seen,” Hardin said. “Always there for you. Always meeting with you. The coaches that worked under her had an ear that would listen closely to everything that was needed. It was amazing.”
Dr. Kahrs had monthly dinners with Hardin to “discuss everything under the sun.”
“She was hands on enough to always know what was happening with the personnel, with the booster club, with the supporters,” Hardin said. “She was intimately involved. As a result, we had great programs.”
Hardin appreciated Dr. Kahrs’ sense of humor.
“She was always ready to laugh,” Hardin said. “She was so compassionate and so caring about the people and their experience here.”
Dr. Kahrs did what was needed to help her program.
“She would take inventory and get on her war boots and go to town. She was not going to be denied,” Hardin said. “She was so persistent. She would go to fight and go to battle at whatever level she needed to get the support necessary to do the right thing.”
Hardin said Illinois developed a reputation early on for treating women’s sports with dignity and respect.
“We were a classy event for people to come and watch,” Hardin said. “She was responsible for that.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.