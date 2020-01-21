CHAMPAIGN — Yes, the Illinois men’s basketball team is rolling.
Four wins in a row. Up to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press rankings and No. 22 according to the coaches.
Most reasonable NCAA tournament bracketologists have the Illini firmly in the field. If the season ended today, they would make it for the first time since 2013.
The big guys are rebounding like Michael Cage (ask your parents). The guards are scoring, passing and playing defense. The bench is coming through. Brad Underwood and his staff are making the right calls.
As far as Illini basketball is concerned, all is well.
Do they want to make it better? Then they need to beat Purdue. In West Lafayette.
In my 30 years covering Illinois sports, the two best Illini basketball teams I saw won at Mackey Arena. (Note, I arrived to town right after the Flyin’ Illini made the Final Four),
Late in Bill Self’s first season, the on-their-way-to-the Elite-Eight Illini smacked the Boilermakers. Hard.
On Feb. 10, 2001, in front of 14,123 screaming Boilermakers, the No. 7-ranked Illini won 82-61.
The score was close at halftime, the Illini up by six. In the second half, Illinois outscored the hosts 46-31.
Just three Illini ended up in double figures, led by Brian Cook with 17. Robert Archibald scored 11 and Frank Williams had 10. Four others had at least seven.
The Illini dominated the Boilermakers on the glass 36-22. Carson Cunningham led Purdue with 25 points. Only one other player hit double figures.
It was Self’s best team in his three seasons at Illinois. Following the Purdue victory, the team took eight of its final 11. The three losses were by two (at Ohio State), two (Indiana in the Big Ten tournament semifinals) and six (Arizona in NCAA regional final). While you were reading that sentence, the officials just called another foul against Illinois.
The 2000-01 team finished with 27 wins and the No. 4 AP ranking.
Of course they won
Bruce Weber’s monster 2004-05 season included an early Big Ten game at Purdue.
It wasn’t the first trip back to West Lafayette for the 18-year Boilermaker assistant.
But it was the last time Weber would work at Mackey against his buddy and mentor Gene Keady. The Purdue legend retired and was replaced the next season by current head coach Matt Painter.
Though they were in the middle of a brutal 7-21 season, the Boilermakers threatened the eventual national runners-up on Jan. 8, 2005. Purdue led 39-33 at the break before Dee Brown, Luther Head and friends took command.
Illinois outscored Purdue 35-20 in the second half of an 68-59 victory in front of 14,123 (there’s that number again).
The Illini survived despite a poor shooting performance by star Deron Williams, who was 2 of 9 from the field.
Purdue outrebounded the Illini 31-26 and outshot them 57 percent to 38 percent.
Illinois took better care of the ball, with just seven turnovers to Purdue’s 13.
In a season full of highlights, the win against Purdue was one of the least impressive for the Illini. Weber’s team finished with 37 victories and 32 were decided by more than 10 points. Not against Purdue.
Safe at home
Normally, beating a 10-8 team wouldn’t mean much. For theseIllini, winning at Purdue could set up a special season.
The Boilermakers are different at Mackey. They are 8-1 in the House of Keady this season, the lone loss coming early in the season against Texas.
Purdue throttled defending national champion Virginia 69-40 in Mackey back on Dec. 4. They beat then-No. 8 Michigan State by almost the same score, 71-42, on Jan. 12.
Don’t be fooled by Purdue’s record. Four of its seven losses came against ranked teams. The 63-37 loss at Illinois on Jan. 5 was out of character.
And Purdue has been a pain for Illinois over the years at Mackey. The Boilermakers have taken seven in a row on their homecourt against the Illini. The last Illinois victory there came in 2008. In overtime.
The current Illini have already busted one road streak this season, winning at Wisconsin for the first time since 2010. Time to break another.
Critical? Nah.
Doable? Absolutely.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-35-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.