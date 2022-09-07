Asmussen | Playing with a heavy heart
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since after the team’s season-opening win against Wyoming on Aug. 27.
In the Smith Center interview area, DeVito wore a necklace with a photo of a kind-looking older woman.
Finally, he was asked, “Do you mind sharing who’s around your neck?”
“That’s my grandmother, my mom’s mom,” he said.
Mrs. Maria Schuerer passed away Aug. 26, the night before DeVito led his Illini team to a convincing victory against the Cowboys.
“I found out after the game,” DeVito said. “Obviously, my parents told me afterward, which I respected them for, to not have me emotional.”
DeVito and his grandma were “very close.”
“She lived with us for a little while,” DeVito said.
DeVito got to spend more time with his beloved grandmother during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I was home,” he said. “Especially on the East Coast, everything was shut down. We were locked down for months so we spent every single day together, all day. It was special to me to have that time.”
DeVito helped her get outside on nice days.
“She was the nicest person you would ever meet,” he said. “The sweetest person. She always said, ‘God bless you.’ Seeing her smile just brightened my day.”
How did his grandmother shape him?
“Toughness,” DeVito said. “She was in hospice and she was given three months to live three years ago. She was fighting for three years. She got COVID, made it through COVID. She was fighting that whole time. That’s one thing I’m going to remember about her forever.”
DeVito was the apple of his grandma’s eye, the first grandchild.
“She called me ‘Baby Doll,’” DeVito said.
The family is working on details for the services, which will be during the upcoming open week for Illinois. DeVito will be there.
Solid start
Football has helped DeVito deal with his grief. He is again playing a vital role for a Power Five team.
In two games with the Illini, the Syracuse transfer has hit 67 percent of his passes for 426 yards. He has four touchdowns and one interception, which came in the loss on Friday night at Indiana.
“I feel good about it,” DeVito said of his start to the 2022 season.
So do his Illinois teammates.
“Being the leader he is, he’s being that voice,” wide receiver Brian Hightower said.
“He’s doing great,” center Alex Pihlstrom said. “Absolutely excited for him. He’s throwing the ball really well.”
DeVito has fit in with the team from the start.
“He’s Tommy, funny guy, great charisma, comes in here with a great attitude every single day,” Hightower said. “Being around him, it brings the energy of the team up.”
But it hasn’t been perfect record-wise. Friday’s matchup with the Hoosiers was the first blemish.
“Obviously, I wanted to come out of that with a win,” DeVito said. “But mentally good, physically good, looking forward to this week.”
The disappointing Big Ten-opening road loss to Indiana has to be pushed aside.
Following a late-night bus ride back to Champaign, DeVito watched film of the game on his iPad.
“Things I did well. Things I did bad,” DeVito said. “I’m very hard on myself. Just learning from it and going forward.
“I absorb everything. I have to. We should have put a lot more points on the board as an offense. We did a good job moving the ball. We just need to finish the drives.”
Illinois had a chance to pad its lead late, but failed on a goal-line run on fourth down.
Football fan
DeVito did take in his favorite sport on Saturday. Just for fun.
“I watched football all day,” DeVito said. “That’s all I did.”
He tuned in to see Syracuse’s 31-7 home win against Louisville.
“All my boys on the team, I was happy for them,” DeVito said.
He heard from his former teammates.
“They’re still my brothers,” he said. “We were together a long time. That’s not going to change.”
He wants the Orange to win every time out.
“Of course,” DeVito said.
The football watch party didn’t last long. The Illini got back together Sunday for meetings and to start preparation for Saturday’s home game against Virginia.
“No one’s going to just let us win games,” DeVito said. “We’ve got to go out there and win them.”
DeVito is putting up good numbers. He ranks 10th in the Big Ten in per-game passing average and ninth in efficiency. Remember, it is a small sample, with DeVito one of only two quarterbacks in the Big Ten who have played more than one game.
At his current pace, DeVito will easily eclipse his best season at Syracuse, both in yards and accuracy. This despite playing in a run-heavy offense at Illinois, which features Big Ten leading rusher Chase Brown. Against Indiana, DeVito showed he can move too, picking up important first downs on the ground.
“I have legs. I can use them,” DeVito said. “I like to think I move around a little bit. Not too much. I don’t want to make a living off it. That was our biggest thing, which is keep the chains moving by any means necessary.”
