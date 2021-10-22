Saturday is going to be a long day for Illinois sports fans.
That’s not a prediction of what’s going to happen on the fields and courts. It’s the reality of a schedule that opens with an 11 a.m. football game and closes with an 8 p.m. men’s basketball game. Wall to wall ball.
Might be a good idea to schedule a nap.
Bret Bielema takes his first Illinois football team to Penn State for an 11 a.m. kickoff against a national title contender at Beaver Stadium.
Once that ends mid-afternoon, turn your attention to Chris Tamas’ volleyball team when the Illini host Michigan at 3 p.m. at Huff Hall.
The timing of the match was recently moved to avoid conflicts with football and men’s basketball. Often, those crowds tend to overlap. Those with a lot of energy and good parking spots will easily be able to watch football, then take in both volleyball and the men’s basketball exhibition game.
If you are out and about, leave yourself some extra time to get around. There is no rush. You don’t have to speed through every yellow light.
Illini of the WeekPiercen Hunt is a name to remember. Besides the fact it’s cool.
The Illinois sophomore has an even better golf game.
By now, you realize Mike Small is one of the best coaches in Illinois history. Regardless of the sport.
He has shown an uncanny ability to find talent and bring the players to C-U. And once on campus, they get better. A lot better. Small has a growing list of former Illini making a living at golf. The school is a destination for the top players, even with the less-than-friendly weather.
Hunt, a sophomore from Hartland, Wis., just won the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Florida. He helped the Illini to a second-place finish.
Illinois needs to replace departed super seniors Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto. Hunt’s early work is a good sign.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten did the right thing and named Hunt the the conference Golfer of the Week. Just a hunch it won’t be the last time he wins the award.
Don’t miss itYeah, the No. 11 preseason ranking for Illinois men’s basketball feels a bit on the low side. News-Gazette ace reporter Scott Richey has it right, putting Brad Underwood’s team at No. 5.
No matter what the ranking, Saturday’s 8 p.m. exhibition game with St. Francis at State Farm Center is the first chance for folks in Champaign-Urbana to see the team in forever. I promise this will be the last reference to the home finale against Iowa on March 8, 2020.
Don’t know much about the Fighting Saints other than they have a cool mascot: Bernie the St. Bernard. And the men’s bowling team is an NAIA power. Perhaps they can roll a few frames at the Smith Center.
Making a listIllinois and Penn State meet for the 26th time Saturday.
All but four of the previous games have been played since 1993.
Illinois has been able to run the ball at times against the Nittany Lions, with eight players topping 100 yards in the past three decades. Here’s who:
RK., PLAYER YEAR YARDS
1. Ty Douthard 1994 172
2. Rashard Mendenhall 2006 161
3. Rocky Harvey 1999 145
4. Mikel Leshoure 2010 119
5. Robert Holcombe 1997 104
6. Isiah Williams 2020 102
7. Ty Douthard 1993 101
8. Jason Ford 2011 100
Did you know?Don’t tell anyone, but the women’s basketball team is hitting the court long before its scheduled Nov. 9 opener.
The Illini have two scrimmages set in the coming weeks, one at home and one on the road. Rules don’t allow the school to publicize the games, before or afterward. But word tends to slip out, especially if the results are positive.
The women’s team could have scheduled a pair of exhibition games at home, just like Brad Underwood’s men’s squad.
“You can do exhibition games and it’s good to get your uniform, but I wanted to pick a couple games I know would push us,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said. “We put it in that environment.”
Fahey said one of the scrimmages will be Sunday. So check the license plates if you see on any buses in C-U. It will help solve the mystery.