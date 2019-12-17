CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team returned to work Monday.
Ahead of their Dec. 30 game in Santa Clara, Calif., the Illini held their first bowl practice Monday evening indoors.
“It was good to get back in the routine,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It’s been a while since we’ve practiced. It went well. Like it normally does the first practice you’re back. Everybody is full of energy, kind of ready to go.”
Cal, the Illini’s opponent in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30, got a head start on the Illini, holding its first practice Friday,
Smith is not at all worried about falling behind.
“How many practices do you need, Bob?” Smith said. “We normally have three practices to get ready for someone. We have more than three. We have more than enough time to practice. Whatever their plan is, good for them. We have a plan that I feel comfortable with.”
Without going into specifics (Smith likes to keep that information to himself), the coach said the team will practice “as much as they can.”
“Just kind of think of it as training camp a little bit,” Smith said. “You’re fresh. You’re ready to go. You start installing stuff, kind of see where we are.
“Physically, we should be in pretty good shape. Guys have had a little time to heal up.”
Bowl qualifiers are allowed up to 15 practices before their games. Smith wouldn’t say how many the team will use.
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We have a plan. We’re going to practice enough to be ready to play our game.
“We don’t want 50 practices. We want to have a team to play. It’s a fine line between practicing when you’re kind of banged up and at the end of the year to be ready and having the guys be fresh also. Fine line.”
It is not like having another spring session. Because there is a game at the end the Illini want to win. Against a real team.
“We’re trying to win a football game is what we’re trying to do,” Smith said.
College coaches talk often about the value of a bowl berth, in part, because of the bonus workouts.
They use the time to identify players who might be counted on the next season.
“The hard core just focusing in on Cal, that’s not necessarily what we’re doing right now,” Smith said.
The limited number of days between the end of the regular season and the trip to the bowl site doesn’t make it easy to use all the workouts. The Illini finished the regular season on Nov. 30 and didn’t get their bowl assignment until Dec. 8.
The players also have academic obligations at the end of the semester: final exams, papers and projects. Smith and the staff had to work around the academic calendar for the players.
Don’t overthink it
How much bowl preparation is too much bowl preparation?
Former Illini coach Mike White found out at the 1984 Rose Bowl.
The 1983 Big Ten champions worked extra hard ahead of their game against UCLA.
Ask the players and they will tell you if the game had been played on Dec. 26 or 27, they would have swatted the Bruins.
But the game was played on Jan. 2. And UCLA won in a rout. The 6-4-1 Bruins beat 10-1 Illinois 46-9. UCLA took a 28-3 lead at halftime and was never threatened. UCLA dominated the game statistically, outgaining the Illini 501 yards to 205. Illinois finished with no rushing yards. UCLA intercepted four Illinois passes.
The lesson: there is such a thing as being too ready.
Lining them up
Yes, the Redbox Bowl is important. A win will mean the school’s first winning season since 2011. It will set the Illini up for great expectations in 2020 against a friendly schedule. The first three games are at home and the Big Ten opener is at Rutgers. A 4-0 start is a reasonable goal.
But the more immediate event comes Wednesday, when Smith will sign at least a dozen players for next season.
“We’ve been grinding,” Smith said. “We have a lot of things going on right now.”
This is the first time with Smith in charge the Illinois staff is having to recruit while also preparing for a bowl. Plenty to juggle. And not much sleep.
“We want this pain every year,” Smith said. “We want this to be a yearly occurrence for us.
“All of this is new to us. I like new things. The good programs, they deal with these things on a yearly basis. That’s where we want to be.”
As of late Monday night, the 2020 Illinois class was ranked No. 64, according to Rivals.com.
The highlights of the class so far are four-star receiver Jadon Thompson from Naperville Central and four-star running back Reggie Love from St. Louis.
Smith can’t talk about specific players. That opportunity comes Thursday afternoon, when he is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the class.
“We like where we are,” Smith said. “Recruiting has gone well.”
Smith is a fan of the early signing date, which runs Wednesday to Friday. And ...
“I’d be in favor of an earlier date, before their senior year,” Smith said. “That’s just a low priority on my list of things I need to really be focusing in on right now.”
