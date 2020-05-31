What’s it going to be, Illinois?
A return to the consistent winning of the John Mackovic era? The futility of the Gary Moeller years? Or somewhere in between?
For the first time since 2014, the Illini are coming off a bowl appearance. For the eighth time since 2011, they are following a losing season.
Last year’s 6-7 finish was a sign of progress. But three losses to close the season kept the team from ending another drought.
It is Year 5 of the Lovie Smith regime, a season he and his staff have been pointing toward. He won just nine times in his first three seasons and fans were wondering out loud if he could get it done.
More confidence exists in the program now. A win against No. 6 Wisconsin and a comeback for the ages at Michigan State made everybody feel better about the direction of the program.
With a team full of returning starters, including quarterback Brandon Peters, Illinois is in its best position in years.
The two best Illinois teams I have covered in the past two decades — 2001 and 2007 — had traits similar to the current model.
Will the results be the same? Ron Turner’s ‘01 Illini won the outright Big Ten title, taking seven conference games in a row after losing the opener to Michigan.
Ron Zook’s ‘07 version knocked off ranked Penn State (No. 21), Wisconsin (No. 5) and Ohio State (No. 1) on its way to the Rose Bowl.
Both of those earlier teams got on unexpected rolls, gaining momentum with each victory.
Can it happen again? It’s sports, so of course it can.
Here’s how I think it will play out, game by game:
Sept. 4 vs. Illinois State
The Redbirds are 0-3 against Illinois, including a 79-6 decision in 1944 (sportsmanship wasn’t invented yet). Nothing Brock Spack would like better than to pull off the stunner in Champaign. Illinois State is coming off a 10-5 season that ended with a close loss to national champion North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals. Spack welcomes back most of the defense from that team and a solid group of skill players on offense.
The Illini keep their perfect record going against the FCS.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 35, Illinois State 23.
Sept. 12 vs. UConn
Part II of the Randy Edsall Experience is not going well in Storrs. The team has just six wins in three seasons, left the American to become an Independent and watched a stream of players take spots in the transfer portal. To put it bluntly, Huskies football is a mess.
This one will be decided by halftime.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 42, UConn 10.
Sept. 19 vs. Bowling Green
Former Michigan quarterback Scot Loeffler is trying to turn the Falcons into a winner. To his credit, he is filling his roster with players from Ohio and nearby states. Smart move. The Falcons went 3-9 his first season. After what happened against Eastern Michigan in 2019, the Illini need to be on their toes.
The losing streak against the MAC ends at one.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 28. Bowling Green 7.
Oct. 3 at RutgersGreg Schiano is back in New Jersey. He inherits a 2-10 team with 17 returning starters. Normally, experience is a good thing. But not when most of the know-how came in losses. Lovie Smith has had good success at Piscataway, winning there in 2016 and ‘18.
The Illini open Big Ten play with a victory for the first time since 2015.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 29, Rutgers 22.
Oct. 10 at Nebraska
I have seen Illinois win football games at Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. Lots of big-time venues.
To have seen Illinois beat Nebraska in Lincoln, I’d have to be almost 100 years old.
The only time it ever happened was 1924. Red Grange and friends edged the Cornhuskers 9-6 at 1-year-old Memorial Stadium (capacity 31,080).
Nebraska is 9-1 at home against the Illini. But the guess here is there won’t be a Sea of Red, just a bunch of empty seats in the historic stadium.
Scott Frost drops another close one.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 21, Nebraska 20.
Oct. 18 vs. Purdue
The Boilermakers enjoyed the short drives to C-U the past decade, winning four in a row at Memorial Stadium. The last trip, a 46-7 romp in 2018, was one of the worst home performances by a Smith-coached team.
The streak ends and Illinois vaults into the Top 25.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 38, Purdue 35.
Oct. 24 vs. Minnesota
With nine starters back on offense, including quarterback Tanner Morgan, there are great expectations in Minneapolis. Even with the defense hit hard by departures. Certainly, P.J. Fleck will mention what happened the last time his team came to Memorial Stadium: a humbling 55-31 loss.
Call it the Revenge of the Gophers.
FINAL SCORE: Minnesota 40, Illinois 20.
Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
Speaking of angry, furry animals, the Badgers can’t be happy about how they finished the 2019 game in Champaign. Jack Coan and pals have to be looking forward to the Halloween game at Camp Randall.
Say cheese.
FINAL SCORE: Wisconsin 35, Illinois 27.
Nov. 7 vs. Iowa
Steady quarterback Nate Stanley is gone. So is scary defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. But Kirk Ferentz always has guys waiting to get on the field. The Hawkeyes will wisely get the ball as often as possible to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a modern-day Tim Dwight (ask your parents).
Anyone else hungry for Maid-Rite?
FINAL SCORE: Iowa 33, Illinois 23.
Nov. 14 at Indiana
A recent ranking of Big Ten coaches listed Hoosiers leader Tom Allen near the bottom. The author must have been watching a different team. Hiring Allen was considered a gamble in 2017, but it has paid off. Indiana is coming off an eight-win season and welcomes the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and 16 other starters.
Somewhere, Bill Mallory is smiling.
FINAL SCORE: Indiana 28, Illinois 21.
Nov. 21 vs. Ohio State
By far the most difficult game on the Illinois schedule. Despite missing half of their starters from 2019, the Buckeyes are considered a top contender to return to the College Football Playoff.
Georgia transfer Justin Field is the Heisman Trophy co-favorite going into the season. A late game at Memorial Stadium gives him a chance to add more votes.
Ryan Day’s team takes a big early lead and cruises to the victory.
FINAL SCORE: Ohio State 45, Illinois 17.
Nov. 28 at Northwestern
The Wildcats ruined Illinois’ Senior Day in 2019. Can the Illini return the favor? Pat Fitzgerald experienced an unexpected down season, with a 3-9 final record. The Wildcats bring back 19 starters and are capable of a bounceback.
No Purple reign.
FINAL SCORE: Illinois 17, Northwestern 14.
That’s a 7-5 record for Illinois, a winning season and a nice bowl bid.
Check back in six months, and we will see if I got it right.