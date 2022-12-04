In just his second year as Illinois coach, Bret Bielema led his team to rare air: a January bowl game.
It has happened just eight other times at the school, the last coming in the 2008 Rose Bowl.
The 8-4 Illini play Mississippi State in the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa.
Planning to meet with his players later Sunday afternoon, Bielema had a simple directive.
"It has to be a reward," Bielema said in the Memorial Stadium press box. "Anything the NCAA says we can give them, we should give them."
He recalled a bowl game early in his coaching career. One of the bowl gifts was a tooth brush labeled "Wisconsin football."
"I'm like 'Why are we giving everybody a tooth brush? The reply was 'Because there was 95 cents left in the budget.' "
Bowls give the schools a chance to splurge on the players.
"There are so many times we have to tell a player no," Bielema said. "This is an opportunity to say to a player 'This is the way we're going to treat you.
"You build a culture so next year or the year after, there's a freshman sitting in the back of the room and he wants this to be repeated behavior."
Bielema's mantra the next few weeks when he runs into fans: See you in Tampa.
"It should be a reward to this community," he said. "It should be a reward to the athletic department, the university, all the people that believe in the I-L-L. Across the country, if they can't go to Tampa, they've got a game to watch."
Bielema is thrilled with the where and the who.
"To play an SEC team on January 2nd, we use a lot of social media campaigns. We will blow it out in that regard. We recruit heavily in Florida, so that will be a big deal for those parents to be able to drive and watch their sons play.'
"There are just so many positives."
Been there, done that
The game marks Bielma's fifth appearance in a January bowl. He went 1-3 at Wisconsin, winning the Capital One against Arkansas in 2007, losing to Tennessee in the '08 Outback Bowl and losing the Rose Bowl in '11 to TCU and to Oregon in '12.
Bielema will trying to buck history in Tampa. Illinois hasn't won a January bowl since John Mackovic's team took out Virginia in the 1990 Citrus, That's going on 33 years ago.
Since then, the school lost the 1991 Hall of Fame, the 2002 Sugar and the 2008 Rose. All of the games were lopsided.
Illinois is also trying to end a 0-for-the SEC streak in bowls. The Illini dropped the previous three losing to Alabama in the 1982 Liberty (Bear Bryant's final game), to Florida in the '88 All-American and to LSU in the '02 Sugar against Nick Saban before he ended up at Alabama.
"I promise you that is going to be my motto," Bielema said.
The Illini will have fun in Tampa, but ...
"We're going to focus, especially as that game gets closer, to winning that football game," Bielema said.
You get the idea he likes bowl experiences.
"My parents would tell you their favorite memories of all the games were the bowl games," Bielema said.
The right direction
Is the Illinois program ahead of schedule? That's a question for athletic director Josh Whitman, who is in charge for his first big-time bowl.
"I don't really sit down and think about it in those terms," Whitman said. "I never sit down and think 'OK, by date X. we should be here and then we should be there.' It's really all a process. It's all about 'Are we doing the right things in terms of putting one foot in front of the next to build the program into something that can the sustained success Bret and I have talked about from our very first conversation.'"
Whitman doesn't want to set timelines, which can limit immediate expectations.
"But all that said, I couldn't be happier to be in a New Year's Day bowl game here just in the second year of Bret's tenure and certainly I think it bodes well for what the future holds for Illinois football."
Earning a January bid puts the school in select company. Counting traditional Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) the two College Football Playoff games on Dec. 31, there are 16 spots. Twelve of the teams are ranked among the nation's top 16.