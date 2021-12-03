CHAMPAIGN — Yes, Illinois defensive linemen Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton would like one more game this season.
Especially after the Illini’s strong finish against Northwestern last Saturday. And the way the defense played toward the end of the 47-14 win at Memorial Stadium.
But the bowls are going to be filled Sunday without a spot for 5-7 Illinois.
So, two promising young defenders look forward to 2022.
“It’s kind of sad that the season ended,” Randolph said during an appearance on WDWS’ ‘SportsTalk’ Wednesday night at Champaign’s Esquire Lounge. “I enjoyed every minute of it, going out there, playing with my brothers. This is my third year here. I’ve been through ups and downs. I’m very, very confident for our future.”
Newton was thrilled to send the seniors out with a win.
“I know how much it meant to our seniors to finally beat Northwestern,” the 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt freshman said. “That I could contribute to win that game, it really meant a lot to me. It brought so much joy to me.”
Randolph spent part of the time during the show talking about basketball. He was a standout at Belleville West, helping the team to two Class 4A state titles. He was a high school teammate of Ohio State star E.J. Liddell.
“E.J. who?” Randolph said to laughs from the Esquire crowd.
He then congratulated Liddell and the Buckeyes, who beat No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night at home.
Could the 6-5, 300-pound Randolph help Brad Underwood’s team? Sounds like he thinks so.
“The whole world knows I’m the best basketball player on this campus,” Randolph said. “Ten times better than Kofi (Cockburn).
“I’ve decided to let it go. I’m only a part-time hooper in the summer.”
Next for the Illini defenders: getting bigger, stronger and faster. They will spend plenty of time with strength coach Tank Wright in the coming months.
“Tank is the man,” Randolph said.
Randolph and Newton are happy to know defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will be back. The first-year assistant agreed to a contract extension that boosts his salary above $1 million.
“I told him, ‘Take us out to eat,’” Randolph said. “He’s really changed the defense and the program around. I was really proud of him.”
Newton and Randolph were recruited by Lovie Smith, who was fired late in the 2020 season and replaced by Bret Bielema.
“Honestly, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Newton said. “It was just a process of trusting them, trusting what they have planned for us. And just believing that it could be better. I honestly looked up Coach B’s background. He was a good coach in the Big Ten.”
“I think trust is a big part of it,” Randolph added. “It was a great move, and I’m happy that it happened.”
Illini of the WeekNo surprise, but it’s going to Kofi Cockburn.
The Big Guy in the Middle put up monster numbers during a pair of wins against UT Rio Grande Valley and Notre Dame. In the two games, Cockburn scored a combined 66 points, hitting a ridiculous 26 of 35 from the field. Oh, and he chipped in 19 rebounds.
The question I have for the NBA is, ‘Why wasn’t this guy a first-round pick after his sophomore season?” Supposedly, the game has changed and Cockburn’s style doesn’t fit the way it would have say, 20 years ago.
But great is great, and there isn’t any other way to describe Cockburn’s play.
The 7-foot, 285-pound junior is enhancing his pro credentials with improved passing and an increased shooting range. In his case, an extra year in college should pay off in a big way.
Will he be back at Illinois for his senior year? Unlikely, but never say never. No matter what happens in the future, I’d encourage fans to enjoy watching Cockburn now. He is a one-of-a-kind talent.
Don’t miss itThe first Big Ten road trip for Brad Underwood’s program happens next Monday with a 6 p.m. tip at Iowa.
For most Illinois basketball fans, Iowa is the school they love to hate. A long history of animosity between the programs is there, dating to the Bruce Pearl-Deon Thomas case in the late 1980s.
Other targets of ire existed, most recently Luka Garza. The star big man has moved on to the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and won’t be at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
But Fran McCaffery will be on the sidelines. Along with two of his sons and a team that, going into Friday’s game against No. 2 Purdue, is 7-0 this season.
Is Iowa an NCAA tournament team? Hard to tell because of its oh-so-soft schedule before Friday. The best win came at Virginia and that was a 75-74 squeaker.
For Illinois, the matchup provides a chance to get off to a good start in the Big Ten. Especially if it takes care of Rutgers on Friday night.
Making a list
Illini running back Chase Brown finished the 2021 season with 1,005 rushing yards. For his career, the Canadian is 26th on the Illinois chart, with a clear shot at joining the Top 10 in 2022. Especially if he can duplicate another season like he had this past fall. Here is who Brown must pass after leading the Illini in rushing each of the last two seasons:
RK., PLAYER YDS
10. Rashard Mendenhall 2,539
11. Howard Griffith 2,485
12. Reggie Corbin 2,361
13. Keith Jones 2,194
14. John Karras 2,135
15. Chubby Phillips 2,103
16. Red Grange 2,071
17. Nathan Scheelhaase 2,066
18. Rich Johnson 2,058
19. Jason Ford 1,962
20. Ty Douthard 1,851
21. Donovonn Young 1,777
22. Lonnie Perrin 1,771
23. J.C. Caroline 1,696
24. James Coleman 1,573
25. George Uremovich 1,565
26. Chase Brown 1,563
Business as usualNo surprise, Chris Tamas’ volleyball team heard its named called during Sunday night’s NCAA tournament announcement to select the 64-team field.
The Illini (20-11) open at 4 p.m. Friday against West Virginia (19-9) at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., with the winner likely facing host and defending national champion Kentucky (24-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Round of 32 and a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
Illinois is making its 11th appearance in the last 14 postseason tournaments. The Illini are an impressive 44-26 in the tournament all-time.
Playing in the Big Ten helps.
The conference earned eight NCAA bids, including national seeds Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Nebraska and Minnesota.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.