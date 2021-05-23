“If you build it, he will come.”
It’s one of the classic movie lines of all time, spoken to Ray Kinsella — Kevin Costner’s character — in “Field of Dreams.”
Rantoul just built its own field of dreams: the sprawling Rantoul Family Sports Complex near Interstate 57.
With turf surfaces available for most outdoor sports, the complex will host a steady stream of youth tournaments this spring, summer and fall. And for years and years and years after that.
Rantoul officials are hoping Illinois football — and other Illini programs — will give the place a try.
“We would love to have them there,” Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
The village and Illinois sports have a long-standing relationship.
“Rantoul is a Fighting Illini community,” Eisenhauer said. “There’s no question about it. This would be a great opportunity for them to utilize a facility very similar to the surface that they’re using.
“From a community standpoint, we are Orange and Blue from top to bottom, and would love to have them come back.”
The Rantoul/Illini relationship was cemented when the village proudly became the summer home for Illinois football. From 1998 to 2015, Camp Rantoul was a part of the team’s routine.
First Ron Turner, then Ron Zook and then Tim Beckman, took their teams up north for two weeks (give or take) of isolated practice.
Turner came to Illinois after working in the NFL, where off-site training camps were part of the deal.
Training on grass fields at the former Chanute Air Force Base, the Illini got ready for their season about 20 minutes away from the distractions on the UI campus.
Camp Rantoul was open to the public and drew fans from Rantoul, C-U and elsewhere.
The late Bob Doan, a devoted Illini booster, routinely brought his RV to the fields.
Camp Rantoul was good for the village’s businesses. Gas stations, fast-food restaurants, grocers and local bars saw an uptick in sales during the two weeks.
The village enjoyed the notoriety, putting up signs celebrating the Illinois football connection.
Eisenhauer came to Rantoul in 2018. The former Danville mayor missed all the Camp Rantoul fun.
But he has heard stories. Lots and lots of stories.
“This community, they want Camp Rantoul back,” Eisenhauer said. “They want that partnership with the Orange and Blue.
“Right now, I’m hearing about it every day. Everybody’s excited about the new coaching staff. Everybody’s excited about our complex being open.”
Change of plansCamp Rantoul wasn’t perfect. Meeting space was limited and the grass fields were at the mercy of the weather. In fact, the Illini had to train in Champaign before the 2001 season because of problems with the fields. The team returned in 2002 and stayed another 13 years.
In 2016, Lovie Smith replaced fired Bill Cubit as head coach. Smith decided to not take his team to Rantoul, choosing to hold summer training camp on the grass practice field outside Memorial Stadium.
During his final seasons, Smith held training camp at the Lincoln Avenue recreation fields in Urbana, a short bike ride from Memorial Stadium.
Camp Rantoul has now been gone for six years. But Rantoul hasn’t given up hope it will someday return.
After Bret Bielema was hired, Eisenhauer asked Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman to have the football staff check out the village’s new complex.
“He was kind enough to send staff to meet with us and tour the facility,” Eisenhauer said.
Illinois football operations director Tim Knox and football chief of staff Mark Taurisani spent time on March 10 in Rantoul.
The tour went well.
“I know they came away very impressed,” Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said. “However, despite the many great memories from the years at Camp Rantoul, the addition of the Smith Center and access to grass fields, the turf inside Memorial Stadium and the Irwin Indoor Facility, really makes staying on campus our best site for fall camp.
“The medical facilities, locker rooms, strength and conditioning area, video and equipment room is all right here in one spot, making it ideal for our student-athletes, coaches and staff to prepare for the season.”
Good decision by the Illinois athletic administration to give Rantoul a look. The village hosted the program for most of two decades. Whitman spent time as an Illini at Camp Rantoul.
“They took our request very seriously,” Eisenhauer said.
In addition to all the new stuff on campus, there are other practical reasons for Illinois to train at home. Lodging was an issue in Rantoul, which has limited hotel space and none with the meeting rooms required by a football team. Now, the players, coaches and staff can stay at home or in a local hotel and zip over to campus for practice and meetings. That wouldn’t be possible in Rantoul.
Rantoul wants to answer the lodging concerns, looking for developers to build more hotels within the village.
“We’re not a viable option until we get the lodging and meeting space questions resolved,” Eisenhauer said.
When Camp Rantoul first opened, the Smith Center was a pipe dream. Preseason workouts were held on the grass fields near Memorial Stadium or on the artificial turf inside it. Not an ideal way to prepare for the season.
So much has changed in the past 23 years. The new building provides an option the program didn’t have before. Bielema’s facilities match up with most of the rest of the Big Ten.
“We recognize that they’ve got top of the line athletic facilities,” Eisenhauer said. “There’s no question that what they have today is far superior to what they had when Camp Rantoul took place.
“That being said, I have to think there is some benefit for a team to get away from the distractions of campus and have an opportunity to fully bond in the camp-like experience.”
Eisenhauer is pitching the idea of a shorter stay for the Illini in Rantoul.
“Maybe they start off with a weekend and then it becomes a week,” he said.
When Rantoul adds the needed hotel space, the village will make another run at Illinois football.
And Eisenhauer isn’t limiting the talks to one sport.
“We would love to host the UI softball team. We’d love to host a UI baseball game. We’d love to host UI soccer,” Eisenhauer said. “We’d like to be the host for a lot of camp opportunities for the UI. We could host all of those programs at our facility, if we had the rooms and the meeting space they require.”
How about bringing other nearby teams to Rantoul? Maybe Eastern Illinois or Illinois State?
Now that the new complex is complete, it will become an option.
Eight fields are ready for use — two with goal posts — and are fully lined for football.
Staying put?For years, Northwestern spent parts of each summer in Kenosha, Wis.
The Wildcats were there in 2019 but of course didn’t make the trip in 2020.
This year, no decision has been made by the Wildcats.
The school has greatly upgraded its on-campus facilities. The new Ryan Fieldhouse opened in 2018. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, it provides a stunning view that’s got to be an easy sell for recruits and their families.
The question for coach Pat Fitzgerald: Why drive an hour north when you can get the same work done at home? And why spend the money when COVID-19 cut into athletic department budgets?
Off-site training camps might be going the way of the Oklahoma drill.
“Facilities now are being built in such a way that all of their needs are met on campus,” Eisenhauer said.
When teams travel for camp, they not only have to haul people, but also the equipment. It’s a logistical headache.
And there is a security/secrecy component to consider.
In Rantoul, literally anyone could have watched the Illini practice. Including a scout for an upcoming opponent
Bielema will have no such issue in Champaign-Urbana, where the team can work behind closed doors inside or at an empty field. If a stranger walks up to take a look, he or she will quickly be shooed away. Politely, of course. It is still the Midwest.
Illinois will be able to wrap itself in a football cocoon, with the coaches and staff able to control the information. Other than what is seen on game day.
Of course, the players have been pent up for more than a year because of COVID-19. They might enjoy being around people again. Whether it be in C-U or Rantoul.
Maybe someday.