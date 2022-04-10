CHAMPAIGN — The next signing period for football is more than seventh months away on Dec. 21-22. Forever in college sports.
But it’s a right-now deal for Bret Bielema and his Illinois staff. Ten consecutive losing seasons at the school tells you there is a talent deficit. Best way to fix that? Add good players.
“We go after guys that we feel can help us win championships,” Bielema said after Saturday’s practice at Memorial Stadium.
At the workout, Illinois had one recruit on campus for an official visit, with several other unofficial visitors.
There were about 15 high school prospects at the school on Saturday, with a handful holding Illinois offers.
More than a year into Bielema’s tenure at Illinois, the staff is better prepared to land the next class. It helps that there aren’t the same type of COVID-19-related limitations as in the past. Fewer Zooming sessions, more in-person interactions.
Spring recruiting evaluations are allowed starting April 15. Bielema was ready to send his staff on the road then, but it is Good Friday and three-quarters of the schools are closed.
“We’ll be out Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday for five straight weeks,” Bielema said.
Schools are allowed 168 evaluation days, with 142 of those used by Illinois’ eight assistant coaches, and the coordinators using a bit less.
“We’ve got a lot better setup of what we’re going to do,” Bielema said. “Offers that are out there, offers that we’ve confirmed that kids are visiting in June. We’ve already got 18 or 19 official visits set already. We’re way more ahead.”
Illinois has two commitments for the Class of 2023: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete Kaden Feagin and East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden. Bielema can’t talk about the players until they sign on the dotted line.
The two-player class is currently ranked No. 42 nationally, according to Rivals.com., and 43rd by 247Sports. That ranks 11th in the Big Ten, according to both outlets.
Bielema isn’t pushing for more commitments right now. But ...
“You always want good players to say ‘yes’ whenever they can,” he said. “Until the NCAA comes out and tells us exactly what the rules are, we’re constantly evolving.”
What’s the one trait Bielema wants in all his recruits? The correct answer is actually three traits.
“We talk a lot about what we call tough, smart and dependable, TSD,” Bielema said. “It doesn’t involve a 40 time. It doesn’t involve a vertical jump. It doesn’t involve how well they throw or catch the ball. It’s a way of living life.”
Players who fit the TSD model are going to be more appealing to those interested in helping with names, image and likeness revenue.
On the mend
Special teams coordinator Ben Miller remains on leave as he battles colon cancer.
“Ben’s doing great,” Bielema said. “I appreciate all the outreach everybody gives him. He comes out to practice. It’s been awesome.”
Aches and pains
Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. is injured and out for the remainder of spring drills, Bielema said. He didn’t offer the nature of the injury.
“Full recovery, he’ll be with us back in the fall,” Bielema said.
Freshman outside linebacker Jared Badie, who joined the team this spring, is sidelined with a knee injury.
Moving over
Offensive lineman Evan Kirts is now playing on the defensive line.
“Still, the defensive line, in general, is very thin,” Bielema said.
Busy morning
The team had its second scrimmage of the spring on the Memorial Stadium turf on Saturday. When it was first string against first string, there was no tackling. That allowed some players to participate who wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.
“Our twos went live, tackle football the whole time and really had some good learning,” Bielema said.
Who impressed? Bielema mentioned freshman receiver Shawn Miller.
“In three weeks, you can seen the growth that he has,” Bielema said. “He’s a very, very talented player who has tremendous upside.”
Freshman running backs Jordan Anderson and Aidan Laughery also got shout-outs.
Thoughts and prayers
Bielema opened his 20-minute media session by sending his condolences to the family of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died early Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck while he was walking across a highway.
Haskins was in South Florida where he was preparing for the upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He obviously touched a lot of lives in a short amount of time,” Bielema said.