The 2024 college football recruits can start signing in 196 days.
Right now, Illinois has three commitments: offensive lineman Brandon Hansen, defensive lineman Angelo McCullom and quarterback Trey Petty. The class ranks No. 71 nationally according to 247Sports and Rivals has it ranked 68th. Time for Illinois fans to panic? Not even close.
“I never think you need to worry about recruiting in June,” said Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “That said, three commits is among the lowest in the Big Ten (tied with Michigan State for last). You’d like to see that number go up by the end this month.”
That is apparently the plan.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff are welcoming a dozen or so high-profile recruits this weekend and later in June.
Starting Friday, players scheduled to visit include four-star edge rusher Dylan Stephenson (Miami), four-star running back Darrion Dupree (Chicago Mount Carmel) and four-star wide receiver Luke Williams (Naperville North).
Later, four-star cornerback Austin Alexander (Marian Catholic) and four-star athlete Jacory Barney Jr. (Miami) will check out Bielema’s program.
“If you look at the list of who they are bringing to campus, that should make Illinois fans feel a lot better about the situation,” Trieu said. “Getting them up to campus is only part of the battle. But if they can get some of those guys converted over to commits, then I think you feel much better leaving the month of June. You’d like to see some progress over the next 20 days or so.”
Stepping up
Trieu has been evaluating recruits for almost two decades. From his vantage point, Illinois is moving in the right direction.
“They are doing one thing I think fans and recruiting analysts wanted the previous staff to do, which is recruit closer to home first and still branch your way out,” Trieu said. “I think they are now recruiting Big Ten-type players. They are recruiting in-state players. You see that with the guys that are coming up to campus, a lot of the best players in the state.”
Players from nearby are more likely to consider Illinois and also stick to their commitment.
“They understand Big Ten, Midwest football,” Trieu said.
Illinois closed out 2023 recruiting with a hit, landing four-star receiver Malik Elzy from Chicago Simeon, who arrived on campus last week.
“I don’t think previously, he would have ended up at Illinois,” Trieu said. “Those kind of guys can be difference-makers in the program. I think they are attacking the right type of kid.”
Beyond the state border, Trieu sees the Illini making connections in Ohio, Florida and the rest of the South. Petty is the headliner of the 2024 class and will likley remain so.
The Starkville (Miss.) dual-threat quarterback led his high school to a Class 6A state championship last fall — it’s the biggest class in Mississippi — by throwing for 2,737 yards, rushing for 766 yards and finishing with 47 total touchdowns for the 12-3 Yellowjackets.
It helps the Illinois recruiting efforts when players from certain areas pan out. Illinois had a pair of Florida defensive backs, Devon Witherspoon and Quan Martin, selected early in the NFL draft, with Witherspoon going fifth overall to the Seattle Seahawks.
“I think it’s huge,” Trieu said. “I have heard a lot of defensive backs bring that up. His impact is monumental. I think being able to say you can develop somebody, especially somebody who came from such a small beginning as he did, kids talk about that. That word development comes up all the time when we interview these recruits. Having a kid like Witherspoon in your resume is big for the staff.”
Quick change
Entering his third season in charge at Illinois, Bielema is coming off eight wins in 2022.
How is Bielema looked at by recruiting experts?
“I think he’s always been known as a very honest, straight-shooter type of recruiter,” Trieu said. “That’s continued at Illinois. He’s a little bit of an everyman. I think that plays well in recruiting.”
Bielema tries to recruit beyond the blue chips.
“He does a really good job making sure his staff thoroughly evaluates and finds players under the radar,” Trieu said. “They slipped quite a few past the recruiting sites at Wisconsin and I think they are going to do it again at Illinois. They had hits on a lot of sleepers at Wisconsin and Arkansas.”
Bielema has hired assistants with good reputations as recruiters. Trieu mentioned running backs coach Thad Ward, receivers coach George McDonald, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.
“I think it’s very important when you have your coordinators involved,” Trieu said. “I get the impression both coordinators at Illinois are very hands-on when it comes to recruiting.”
The good work by Bielema’s staff has helped fix the recruiting mess left by Lovie Smith.
“The best thing I can say about this staff is they’ve made that seem like it was much further in the past than it was,” Trieu said. “It hasn’t been that long and they’ve repaired a lot of the relationships in-state. The in-state coaches and kids really felt like Illinois was ignoring them. Bret and his staff have done such a good job of making that a thing of the past and they have done it so quickly. The ship is headed in the right direction.”