CHAMPAIGN — After almost two decades of waiting, LeConte Nix finally gets to run the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team on Friday night.
Nine days later than he hoped.
The opening of the Maroons’ season was paused because “a couple kids” tested positive for COVID-19. After taking a mandated 14-day break, the team resumed full practice on Wednesday afternoon.
“Everybody’s recovered,” Nix said ahead of Central’s long-awaited season opener at Normal Community, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Friday. “Everybody’s great.”
Nix, a 1997 Central graduate and longtime assistant coach, can’t wait.
Good-guy Nix wants to make it clear he is not the story.
“I was more frustrated for our kids,” Nix said. “This is not about me. They want to play. They love to play the game. It was tough for me, too. I wanted to get started. I was excited, as well. It was just a blow to all of us.”
Originally, Central was supposed to open Nov. 23 in the Decatur Thanksgiving Tournament against MacArthur. The Maroons would have played three more games in the event.
Central won’t likely be the last team to experience a COVID-19 shutdown. But Nix hopes there aren’t others.
“We don’t wish this on any team. We don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Nix said. “We want everybody to be playing. It really hurt.”
Before Wednesday’s full workout, Nix has been meeting with the impacted players on Zoom, doing “all that we can do.”
The players were shooting on their own and running to keep in condition.
Staying healthy
Though it has cost his team, Nix gets the reasons for the COVID protocols.
“Safety is No. 1 for us and our school district,” Nix said. “It’s all about taking care of our kids. It was frustrating, but I understood it.
“We followed the guidelines that are provided by our district. That’s all we can do. (Athletic director) Jane Stillman did a great job with helping me understand everything.”
Nix has not been infected with COVID-19. He has been vaccinated and “fully boosted.”
Hitting the road
The Maroons will get an early indication of where they are as a team. Nix praised the work of Ironmen coach Dave Witzig.
“He does an amazing job with their kids, so it’s going to be a great test for us,” Nix said. “We’re going to be ready for it. Our kids aren’t going to back down. I know our kids are going to play hard.”
Central plays Saturday at the Marion Shootout against Christian County (Ky.).
“We’re ready to get going,” Nix said. “I want to see what our kids can do on the court. I know what they can do off the court. They are great young men.”
Because he has been on the staff for so long, Nix has built relationships with all of the players. The transition to head coach figures to be easier for the 43-year-old.
“They know my philosophies,” Nix said. They know my expectations.”
On Tuesday, Nix talked with the team about leadership. Several leaders are emerging.
Dwayne Hubbard has the most varsity experience and “has been doing a great job.” Nix also mentioned Tashawn Butler, Chris Bush and A.J. Williams. Nix marvels at the resilience of his team.
“Fighting through it and staying together,” Nix said. “I wish people could have heard them when they talk to each other. They love each other. And they care about each other. That’s what Champaign Central basketball is all about.”
The Maroons play their home opener on Dec. 10 against Danville.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Nix said.