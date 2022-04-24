If you look at my Facebook profile (please do, I need friends), you will see a photo of me “running” the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon 5K in 2014.
My time could have been kept with a sun dial. I saw a snail, a turtle and a three-toed sloth race past me. Think they were giggling.
Speed didn’t matter. Pace didn’t matter. Winning was never an option. The goal was to complete the event.
Barely a year after open-heart surgery, I made it to the finish line. With a big smile on my face.
That feels like 20 years ago, not eight. So much has happened to the world and the community. We have navigated the treachery of COVID-19. We are slowly feeling comfortable again in crowds. We enjoy seeing the faces of friends and family. And we shouldn’t take anything for granted. Tomorrow is a hope, not a promise. Sorry, didn’t mean to go all philosophical, but it has been a rough couple of years.
Life is returning to some semblance of normal for area runners. The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon race weekend is set for April 28-30.
The always-popular 5K (which I didn’t win in ’14) is set for 7:30 p.m. April 29. The race starts on Oak Street just south of St. Mary’s Road and ends at the 50-yard-line inside Memorial Stadium. If you are really fast, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema needs some walk-ons.
When runners hit the turf, they can imagine they are Red Grange back in the day. Of course, the field was grass then and Bob Zuppke wouldn’t have been thrilled to have thousands traipse across it. No big deal now. It is artificial turf that will be replaced before the 2022 season. Enjoy yourselves.
Racing continues at 7:30 April 30 with the half marathon, 10K and marathon relay. At noon April 30, there is a youth run.
Fans are encouraged to attend every event. It’s great to hear applause when you enter the stadium or make a turn on the course. A moment you will never forget.
Missing part
On Feb. 18, the 26.2-mile full marathon was called off for ‘22 due to staffing and health considerations.
A difficult decision to be sure. The hope is the race can be started back up in future years.
Because of the flat conditions in the Champaign-Urbana area (I challenge you to find a hill), the course has always been considered runner-friendly. Except for when the strong winds are blowing in the wrong direction.
Weather or no weather, the Illinois Marathon track has been good for runners. They will want to come back. One more year of delay in what has been unprecedented time won’t do any harm to the reputation of the race.
In fact, organizers deserve a pat on the back for keeping everything moving.
Return to glory?
If the full marathon is back in ‘23, maybe I will run it.
Hey, stop laughing. It could happen.
Sit back and let me tell you a story about when I was much younger and way stupider.
Though my co-workers don’t believe me, I ran in two marathons back in high school.
Me and the guy who would be the best man in my wedding (and me in his) decided to give it a try without a lot of training.
My friend, Rick Ledwich, and I would get off work from the pizza place late at night. We would then run the mean streets of Omaha, Neb., until the wee hours. In hindsight, it seems like pure insanity. Probably a miracle nobody messed with us.
Just to be clear for Brad Underwood fans, it wasn’t a Pizza Hut. No brawls in the parking lot. They were more civilized at Godfather’s.
After a month or two-ish of midnight roadwork, we thought we were ready. A week before the race, we ran a half-marathon, which again in hindsight was the wrong thing to do.
The first race was Aug. 6, 1978, along the Omaha riverfront. Temperatures at the start of the race were in the mid-60s. It warmed up to the low 80s at the finish.
Omaha started its marathon in 1974. The first six years were in steamy early August. Organizers wised up in 1980, moving it to September.
We decided to return again in 1979, when conditions were even worse. On Aug. 5, temperatures at the start of the race were in the mid-70s. By the time we got done, it was in the low 90s.
When we finished, we were hangry. So we went to local chain Bronco’s for hamburgers. Pizza didn’t sound good. We ate about five or six burgers each. My memory is they cost 25 cents each. Money well spent.
We didn’t win the race. The burgers were our prize. Plus the knowledge there was no reason to ever try it again.
Unless I decide to give it another run in ‘23.