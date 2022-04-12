CHAMPAIGN — Let me start with the obvious: Welcome back to Bill Self and Lon Kruger.
How nice of both former Illinois coaches to join current Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood for Tuesday night’s Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA. They are making big bucks for a great cause. The 1,200 spots were long sold out at $75 a pop.
The two coaches won a lot of games at Illinois and added to the program’s legacy.
In their combined seven years on campus from 1996-2003, Self and Kruger qualified for six NCAA tournaments. Self’s first team in 2000-01, made up of mostly Kruger recruits, reached the Elite Eight.
And Self left a squad that would play in the 2005 NCAA title game two years after he went to Kansas. For that team alone, Illinois fans should always be grateful to him.
Both guys jumped into the community when they arrived in C-U and are still helping out all these years later.
Kruger, a former minor league baseball player, agreed to play softball one summer with a team from The News-Gazette, led by Loren Tate and John Dixon. I think the coach got on base every at-bat and was a smooth middle infielder. He wisely chose not to return for a second season. We were clearly dragging him down.
My first chance to talk to Self was before he made the decision to leave Tulsa for Illinois. Self took the time to talk to an out-of-town reporter he didn’t know. Much appreciated.
Self was soon hired by then-Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther. At Self’s introductory press conference, I asked then-Tulsa women’s basketball coach Kathy McConnell-Miller (a former Illini assistant) if Self’s practices at Tulsa were open to the media.
Her answer made me laugh: “Extremely,” she said.
Times have obviously changed.
Practice has been closed at Kansas to local media since the 2004-05 season. They might get one or two chances to watch each season. National media and TV crews are sometimes given access.
Kansas is no different than the rest of college sports, which have generally moved their workouts behind closed doors. Too bad.
Strong commitmentExtra credit to Self for making an appearance this year, barely a week after he won his second national title with the Jayhawks.
After a long, grueling season, most of us would want to take a nap. Instead, the Naismith Hall of Famer is schlepping to east central Illinois for a night of hoops talk. Hope he brings the big trophy with him. They have never had one of those around here. Almost but not quite.
Self has been back in the area a few times since he left, but not nearly enough. While opinions on him vary in C-U, there is no questioning his ability as a coach or how much he meant to the Illinois program, even if for a just a short time.
An easy way exists for Illinois to bring Self back to C-U again: schedule a home-and-home with Kansas. Not in Chicago or Kansas City.
But in Lawrence and Champaign. Unlike football schedules, which are done years in advance, basketball has more flexibility. How much fun would it be to see the defending national champions at the State Farm Center this season? Or even in the 2023-24 season?
My guess is the TV networks would be all for it. Especially if Illinois brings back Kofi Cockburn for another run. It’s something to think about.
Rare airDuring his 36 years as a college head coach, Kruger led five teams to the NCAA tournament: Kansas State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma. Only two other guys have matched him: Rick Pitino and Tubby Smith.
Kruger made two Final Four appearances (Florida and Oklahoma) and won 674 games overall.
His last stop, with the Sooners, was the longest, at 10 years.
Plus, he spent parts of three years in the NBA in charge of the Atlanta Hawks after he surprisingly bolted from Illinois and another season with the Knicks.
Hopefully soon, Kruger will join 2015 inductee Lou Henson in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. His accomplishments make him worthy.
Kruger, who turns 70 in August, has an obvious rooting interest during the basketball season. His son Kevin, a former Centennial stadnout, just completed his first season in charge at UNLV, where he went 18-14. Kevin worked with his dad at Oklahoma before joining the Runnin’ Rebels as an assistant from 2019-21.