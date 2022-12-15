CHAMPAIGN — Little surprise, the Illinois athletic administration had been watching Daniel Ribeiro since naming him interim men’s gymnastics coach.
No surprise, Ribeiro passed the eye test with flying colors.
Illinois senior associate athletic director Sara Burton met with Ribeiro to give him the good news: The job was his permanently. Only problem: He couldn’t tell the world.
“I had to keep it quiet for a little bit, which was tough. It was right before Thanksgiving,” Ribeiro said Wednesday at the team’s practice facility in Kenney Gym. “It was really special. This is something I had always dreamed about, always thought about. But in the day to day, you just work. You grind.”
Ribeiro was allowed to tell one person before Monday’s official announcement — his Dad Joao, who along with Daniel’s Mom Michelle owns two gymnastics schools.
When Ribeiro was named interim coach following Justin Spring’s abrupt departure this summer to join Ashley Johnston’s coaching staff with the Alabama women’s gymnastics program, he was told he would “have every chance and opportunity to take hold of the position.”
“Internally, just like I was as an athlete, I had to have that confidence,” Ribeiro said. “I believed I was the guy. I knew I was the guy. And I was ready to be the guy and I was excited and ready to prove to the administration that I am going to be the choice for them. I did everything in my power to make that a reality.”
Ribeiro has long, deep ties to the program. He was a star on the team, winning a pair of NCAA titles on the pommel horse. He served as the Illini associate head coach and assistant coach for the past 11 seasons until his promotion.
Now, he is in charge, given a five-year contract that will be approved next month by the school’s Board of Trustees.
What makes it his dream job?
“Honestly, everything,” Ribeiro said. “It’s the concept of being able to build a championship team in a sport that I love that I’ve been doing literally my entire life.”
Gymnastics is in his blood. His dad competed in the Olympics for Brazil.
“That was a huge inspiration for me,” Ribeiro said.
Helping hand
Spring is now in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but Ribeiro has him on speed dial.
“Me and Justin have been best friends pretty much since the moment he became head coach here and I was under him,” Ribeiro said. “He hired me immediately.
“It was really difficult to see him go. He has been extremely supportive of me taking over. I am so grateful for everything he has taught me. I definitely call him up all the time, whenever I have questions. If I ever need anything, he’s always there. And it’s been fun to hear how his transition has been.”
Spring and Ribeiro share their concern for the future of the men’s side of NCAA gymnastics. With the addition of two programs this season, there are now 15 competing nationwide. Five of the schools are in the Big Ten in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Penn State.
Ribeiro is confident the sport will continue at the NCAA level.
“It will survive. I have no doubt,” Ribeiro said. “We have an incredible group of coaches that are up and coming right now, that are working on building us back up.
“We have a plan. We have a mission. We’re going to be working to reinvent and evolve the sport where it’s going. It’s kind of a whole new generation of men that are ready to take on that mission and that path.”
Ribeiro is a glass-half-full kind of guy. Yes, there are fewer programs across the country, but the depth of talent is extremely high.
“I have 20 of the best athletes in the world on my team,” he said. “I probably couldn’t name one football team in the country that could say they have 15 top-100 athletes on their team. That’s pretty special. I get to work with the most elite. Same goes for the coaches. Because there are not a ton of opportunities, the best of the best are here. That gives us a great place to rebound and build back up.”
Strong tradition
Illinois owns 10 NCAA titles in men’s gymnastics, the most recent in 2012 (with Ribeiro on the staff). The school has finished second eight other times.
Any pressure on the new coach?
“It’s good, of course,” Ribeiro said. “I don’t shy away from that sort of pressure. When I was on the team, that was our last dynasty. We had four Big Ten titles, won the national title my first year coaching.
“That is my expectation on an annual basis: We are going to be in the hunt to win a Big Ten or national title. That’s not something I’m scared of because that’s what I hold us to, as well.”
His own experiences in competition help Ribeiro as a coach. He has done it.
Ribeiro has added recruits for 2023, three from California and one from Florida.
“The footprint is global,” Ribeiro said.
It is easy for Ribeiro to sell the school, the program and Champaign-Urbana.
“To me, the Champaign community is truly special,” he said. “It is the reason why I am still here. I came from New York. But it was Champaign that really made me feel like this place was home. I felt supported as an athlete by the community. I felt like I was important. That really helped shape who I was.”