Former UI standouts part of 2021 ballot
During 12 years in the NFL, Simeon Rice recorded 122 sacks. Good for 20th on the all-time list.
Eventually, here’s hoping soon, that will earn the former Illinois standout a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But first, Rice deserves another Hall call. From the college football version in Atlanta.
In four highly productive seasons (1992-95) playing for Lou Tepper, Rice racked up a Big Ten- and school-record 44 1/2 sacks. He shares the single-season record of 16 with Whitney Mercilus. Rice has three of the top seven season sack totals in school history.
Rice also holds the school’s single-game sack record with five against Washington State during a Thursday night game at Soldier Field to open the 1994 season. Amazing.
How dominant was the Chicago Mount Carmel alum? He is 21 1/2 sacks ahead of the No. 2 guy (Scott Davis) on the Illinois career list.
He lapped the field. And unless they change the way sacks are recorded, his Illinois mark is safe forever.
Despite his numbers, Rice isn’t recognized as the career FBS record-holder for sacks. That title belongs to Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs, who had 44 for the Sun Devils.
What gives? Well, the NCAA didn’t make sacks an official statistic until 2000. So Rice’s behind-the-line stops don’t technically count in that record book.
Tell that to all the quarterbacks Rice smashed. The guess here is they still remember old No. 97, who ran like a safety and hit like Dick Butkus.
Rice is also the Illinois leader in career tackles for loss with 69, 12 better than No. 2 Moe Gardner.
If the NCAA counted Rice’s numbers, he would be tied for second behind Buffalo’s Khalil Mack, who had 75. The rest of the current Top 10 is loaded with stars, including former Pittsburgh standout Aaron Donald.
Seems like yesterday
It’s been 25 years since Rice finished his Illinois career. He was so good as a junior in 1994, The News-Gazette produced a special section cover touting him as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
The school made Rice and star linebacker Kevin Hardy available to national media on weekly teleconferences.
Big Ten opponents realized they couldn’t let Rice disrupt their offenses. So, he got extra attention from linemen, running backs and tight ends.
Despite all the bonus blockers, Rice still had 11 1/2 sacks as a senior. He earned All-American honors for the second consecutive season.
The NFL apparently didn’t care about his drop in sack totals. At the 1996 draft, Rice was taken No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Only one spot after running mate Hardy. Fun times in New York.
Rice played during a golden era for the Illinois defense. Besides Hardy, he shared the field with career tackle leader Dana Howard and underrated linebacker John Holecek.
Why wait?
Howard was the most recent Illini elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, going in as part of the 2018 class. Before that, it had been 13 years since another Illini, David Williams, was selected in 2005.
Too soon for Rice? Not in my opinion. Good is good, no matter what the timing.
This year’s ballot includes 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS. Voters have until July 7 to turn them in.
The votes will be tabulated and sent to the National Football Foundation’s Honor Court, which will make the final selections. The new class will be announced in early 2021. It’s like holding an election in November and having to wait until May to find out who is president. Have to be patient.
Who will be on my ballot?
Here are the 12 players and two coaches I plan to select from the FBS:
Rice and Gardner are first on the list. They both deserve the recognition. Gardner joins Rice in the Illinois athletics hall of fame this year.
— Michigan State kicker Morten Andersen. I am a big fan of specialists and Andersen is an all-time great.
— Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney. Similar skillset, but lesser numbers than Rice in college.
— Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery. The 2003 Outland winner led his team to a Big Ten title.
— Cal tight end Tony Gonzalez. A repeat from last year’s ballot, he was even better as a pro.
— Syracuse receiver Marvin Harrison. Left school as the Orange career leader in yards.
— Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones. Two-time All-American won Butkus and Lombardi Awards in 1992.
— North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers. Bednarik and Lombardi winner became a pro star.
— Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El. Former News-Gazette All-State POY is on my ballot until he gets in. Way past due.
— Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam. He was at the top of my Heisman ballot when he won in 1994.
— Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent. A talent both as a defender and on special teams.
— Toledo/Missouri coach Gary Pinkel. Winningest coach at both schools.
— Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. A no-brainer in his first year on the ballot.