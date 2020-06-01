Simeon Rice has a vivid memory of his first encounter with police.
As a black teenager, the future Illini football and NFL star went to visit his cousin John, who had just moved to a mostly white neighborhood in the Chicago suburbs. Late one night, they decided to walk to a nearby store to buy cookies and donuts.
“We’re walking back to his house and we get stopped by police on the street,” Rice told me on Monday, a day after looting happened at Market Place Mall in Champaign and a week after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, setting off a string of protests, both violent and nonviolent, throughout the United States in the past week. “They’re like, ‘What are you doing out here?’ My cousin is like, ‘We bought donuts.’ It’s about 10 at night.”
The officer asked Rice and his cousin to see their licenses. Neither was old enough to drive.
“I’ll never forget it: He threw my cousin up against the car and started frisking him, kicking his legs apart,” Rice said. “My cousin was resisting. He was like, ‘What are you doing? Let me go. We didn’t do anything,’”
The officer, who was white, started reaching toward his gun.
“I yell at my cousin, ‘John, just do what he says,’” Rice recalled.
Rice’s cousin calmed down. But then, with Rice sitting on the ground, another officer came around the car.
The second officer asked Rice for identification. All he had was his Chicago Mount Carmel High School student ID.
“He said, ‘You go to Mount Carmel? Who’s your coach?’” Rice said. “I’ve got a letterman jacket on and I said, ‘Frank Lenti.’ Then he let us go. That’s what did it.
“I wasn’t who I was at the time. I wasn’t even on varsity yet.”
Rice, now 46 years old and fresh off an induction into the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame last September, has more stories.
Harrowing stories. Stories that shouldn’t happen to anyone. Of any skin color.
The first time he had a gun pulled on him came on a trip from the Illinois campus to Chicago.
Near Kankakee, Rice was pulled over for speeding by a state trooper.
“The cop pulls his gun out and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’” Rice said. “I grew up on the South Side of Chicago and the very first time I had a gun pulled on me was by a cop.”
It wasn’t the last.
During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Rice went to visit a woman in Beverly Hills, Calif.
“I get to the neighborhood and all the houses look alike,” Rice said. “I’m knocking on the door, and it’s the wrong door. I’m talking to her on the phone and she’s like, ‘Simeon, you’re not at my door.’”
He was on the right block, but at the wrong house. As he walked away from the house, a stream of police vehicles screeched to a halt in the middle of the street.
An officer got out. And started to scream: “Get on the ground! Get on the ground!”
“With his gun out,” Rice added. “I said, ‘Bro, I’m not getting on the ground.’ I’m real calm. I’m like, ‘Bro, I went to the wrong house. Look around you. All the houses look the same. There’s no crime going on. I ain’t running.’”
Rice was carrying a bag with personal items, like toothbrush and toothpaste.
“I’m arguing with him and the phone is on,” Rice said. “The young lady I was talking to actually walks outside four or five houses down.”
The other officers started laughing as Rice made his points.
“I said, ‘Dude, you are being ridiculous. I guarantee if you didn’t have that gun and that badge, you wouldn’t talk as reckless to me,’” Rice said. “I said ‘Bro, there’s no reason to be this amped up.’”
Rice’s next brush with law enforcement came shortly after he arrived in Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers. He was driving home after a daytime practice.
An officer pulled him over.
“That was crazy. I can’t lie,” Rice said. “I’m listening to my music. I’m feeling good. Just had a great practice.
“The guy walks up to the window, points his gun inside my car. His hand was shaking. His whole body was shaking.”
The officer asked Rice for his license and registration. As the player reached for both items, he heard, “Don’t reach” from the officer.
Rice told him: “You grab it. You’re way too nervous.”
Rice went back the Bucs facility and reported the officer’s conduct.
Using his voiceRice has been retired from the NFL since his final season in 2007. He piled up 122 sacks in 12 years and won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2003.
Now living in the Phoenix area, Rice has been on a mission since the Memorial Day death of Floyd.
“Last week, I was on the phone the whole time, leaving messages in Minnesota,” Rice said. “District attorneys, trying to call people that can enforce some rules.
“I’m about the most neutral, chill individual ever. But I got a call to action. I can’t just sit here on the sidelines and complain.”
Rice got a number from civil rights activist Shaun King and went to work.
“I’ve left as many messages as I possibly could,” Rice said.
Rice wants to do his part. However he can.
“People are tired of being dehumanized,” Rice said. “People are tired of being felt less worthy. People are tired of feeling they are in fear from municipalities that are supposed to be peace-keepers.
“The very peace officer is creating the heinous crimes. If you see those who are supposed to be in authority positions breaking laws, then there is no law.”
He points to the inconsistencies in the way laws deal with different professions. And how they are held accountable.
A financial advisor can be sued if he/she misappropriates your money.
“That doesn’t still hold true for people in law enforcement?” Rice said. “That is crazy.
“How do we value human beings?”
Long historyWhen I asked him about recent racial issues across the country, Rice corrected me.
“It’s not going on now. It’s been going on since the beginning of me being born,” Rice said. “This isn’t a new phenomenon. This is the kettle when it’s been on the fire too long.”
He doesn’t know if society is at a tipping point toward meaningful change.
“We’ve been here before,” Rice said. “I just think it’s people showing frustrations. We’ve watched these happenings throughout history.
“It’s just unfortunate. It’s disheartening. It’s annoying. But it’s the America that we live in and it’s sad.”
To Rice, the question is simple: Do you care or not?
Rice lives a “privileged life.” He earned millions playing a sport he loves.
“I’m the 1 percent,” he said. “I’m the dude that these little white kids walk up to and I’m signing jerseys.”
He talks to students and conducts football camps.
“I’m the one they look up to,” Rice said.
Still, Floyd’s death is another sign to Rice that not everything is equal.
“There’s still a glass ceiling,” Rice said. “The minority only wants justice. Everybody just wants to live as human beings. But when you’re not being graced to live as a human being, now it’s a problem.”
The solution, Rice said, rests with everyone.
“We all have to show a high level of concern and not just gloss over it,” he said. “Now, people are listening. How much? I don’t know. But we’ve got the ears on this situation that has been highlighted. People weren’t listening when Colin Kaepernick did it peacefully.”