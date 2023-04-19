CHAMPAIGN — Hugh Robertson has seen plenty during his 30-plus years on the planet.
Back in his native Australia, he was a policeman and served in the army. Some tough stuff. But playing college football in the United States, showed Robertson one of the downsides of the sporting life: Rude fans.
During his first year as a starter at Illinois in 2022, when Robertson mishit a few punts, he heard about it. Not in a good way.
“For me, that was a huge learning curve and it kind of sucks that those situations where people reach out to you (on social media) and give you a bit of abuse,” Robertson said. “That happens to a lot of people. I’m not the only one that’s experienced that before. It’s kind of sad that we live in that world. You’ve just got to take it on the chin. It makes me a stronger and more resilient person in the future, for sure.”
Of course, smart guy Robertson (a two-time Academic All-Big Ten choice) didn’t fire back insults.
“I do read them, unfortunately,” he said. “It brings you down a little bit because they pop up on your phone. The best thing you can do is forget about them.”
Robertson had a particularly tough night in the second game at Indiana. He averaged just 28.5 yards on four attempts in a 23-20 Hoosiers victory.
“That was the first time I had experienced sporting mistakes at such a high level,” he said. “For me, my girlfriend was a huge support for me and my family back home. Just talking me through it.”
Soon, Robertson will get to see his loved ones Down Under.
In May, he is visiting Australia for the first time since December 2021.
“It’s going to be good to see my grandparents,” Robertson said. “I had a granddad pass away whilst I was here. It’s going to be good to see my grandmother and spend a few days with her.”
Round 2 in C-U
All Robertson had to do in 2022 was replace the best punter in school history: fellow Australian Blake Hayes. Hayes started five years and set all sorts of records.
Robertson averaged 40 yards per punt in 2022 on 61 attempts.
“I definitely learned a lot last season,” he said. “I was able to put those learning curves into practice and hopefully into the season coming up.”
The goals for his second year on the field are simple: be consistent with his punts. No matter what the conditions.
“It’s a tough place to punt,” he said. “I’m here and I have to learn to adapt to that.”
He is trying to shorten his steps, which increases the speed of the punts.
In the ReliaQuest Bowl, Robertson was at his best. He averaged 47.7 yards on six punts.
“I suppose that’s a taste of what I’m hoping the future is like,” Robertson said.
Change at the top
Robertson has a new position coach. Robby Discher takes over the Illinois special teams after Sean Snyder left the program.
“I’ve had four different coaches in the time I’ve been here,” Robertson said. “For me, I’m still getting to know Coach and what he brings. He’s a great guy and we’ve got a special bond together already. That’s positive. That’s a great way to start off with a new coaching staff.”
They are on the same page when it comes to what is the most important statistic for a punter.
“For me, it’s return yards,” Robertson said. “If I can keep that consistent, lowering those return yards as much as I can, that’s a positive for me. Having my gross average close to my net average is what I strive for. I’m aiming for 45 yards gross average net, and above that is a good day for me.”
“The net punt,” Discher said. “I’d much rather have a 40-yard punt with really good hang time than a 47-yard line drive, especially if you’re playing a really good returner.”
Illinois added a punter this spring, with El Paso-Gridley standout Declan Duley joining the program.
“Declan’s a really good guy. He’s got a lot of talent. Definitely hits the ball a long way,” Robertson said. “It’s been good having an extra person in the room. I’m enjoying the challenges. That’s part of college football is having people always trying to take your spot. I’m aware of that.”
Robertson is serving as a mentor.
“A bit because of the fact that he’s 12 years younger than me,” Robertson said. “His locker is close to mine. We always support each other with things that happen on the field during practice. You have your bad days and you have your good days and it’s good to have someone in that locker room that’s close to me.”