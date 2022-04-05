CHAMPAIGN — If I’m a TV announcer working Big Ten football games this season, one of my interviews is with Hugh Robertson.
The Illinois punter has a story to tell. And it’s a doozy.
Let’s start with his age.
Robertson celebrated his 29th birthday on Jan. 16. He’s got a lap or 10 on his Illini teammates, and the 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Australia looks more like a professor than a student-athlete.
“I get that every day,” Robertson said. “People wonder, ‘Who is this mature-age guy answering all the questions?’”
When he first arrived at Illinois ahead of the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Robertson was suddenly around people 10 years younger than him.
“It’s definitely something I had to get used to being here,” Robertson said.
“It’s not normal for someone to come back to college at 27 years old when I came here.
“The boys here, they look up to me a lot because of I’ve had life experiences. They ask me questions about everything. In a way, I’ve been a mentor for the younger kids coming through, especially 18-year-olds. They need that sort of support. It’s a big change coming to a big school like this, especially playing football and how intense the system is. They appreciate having me around, and they’ve been great to me.”
Robertson is in line to replace fellow Australian and chum Blake Hayes, a five-year starter at Illinois who is taking his shot at the NFL.
Hayes set a high bar, setting school records for career punting average, punts inside the 20 and punts of 50 yards or more. He earned All-Big Ten accolades all five seasons.
Robertson is entering his third season at Illinois, working with and pushing Hayes in practice each of the last two seasons.
“It was great experience to have competition like that,” Robertson said.
Now that Hayes is gone, Robertson turns his attention to Fabrizio Pinton (who is already on campus) and Josh Leff, who is on the way.
“Every day, there is always competition,” Robertson said. “I’ve learned how to deal with that with Blake being around. At the end of the day, I just try to go out and do my best. If that best is not good enough, then that’s the way it is.”
Been there, done thatRobertson doesn’t seem like the type who is easily rattled.
Some advantages exist to being the oldest guy on the team and one of the oldest guys in college football going into the 2022 season.
Robertson was part of the military back home in Australia. And worked for eight years as a police officer.
“It feels like a life ago now,” Robertson said. “The regimentation of it prepared me well for this.”
His first four years as an officer, Robertson was with the transit police. He worked at the train stations and all across metropolitan Melbourne, a city of almost 5 million.
Robertson later spent time in a smaller community. His family is from Bendigo, a city of 100,000 located about two hours from Melbourne.
Robertson didn’t go to college back home. But he was open to the idea.
“This opportunity popped up, and this is something I always wanted to do, play sport at such a high level,” Robertson said.
His game growing up was Australian Rules Football, which places a premium on kicking on the run.
His favorite team: the Essendon Bombers, who are are the AFL equivalent of the Green Bay Packers.
“My whole family goes for them as well,” Robertson said.
He even brought Essendon gear to C-U, with a team scarf in his apartment.
“I always annoy the guys with watching YouTube and showing them highlights of the games,” Robertson said. “I think they are a bit sick of me, to be honest.”
His teammates back home were as young as the guys are now.
“It’s a different dynamic because people aren’t used to 28-year-olds being at college,” Robertson said.
They are, however, used to Australian punters playing in the U.S. Robertson is a part of a wave that included Hayes.
“From 2 years old, my dad was throwing me a ball,” Robertson said. “I’d kick the ball into the neighbors’ yards.
“Since that age, I’ve been practicing kicking out of my hands because that’s what our whole sport back home is all about. It’s being able to kick the ball out of your hands accurately, long, short. Naturally, someone found that as an opportunity to be able to send punters over to America and do what we did since we were kids. I think it’s good for the game.”
The Australian Rules ball isn’t as pointy as the American version.
“It’s got a bigger sweet spot,” Robertson said. “It’s easier to make a mistake with this (American) ball. You’ve got to be cleaner with your operation.”
Learning curve
Before moving to the U.S., Robertson wasn’t all that familiar with American football.
And now?
Well, his knowledge has gotten a bit better.
“I can’t say I know too much about offense and defense,” he said. “At least I know a little bit about special teams, which is handy to know.
“My first game watching was against Purdue, and I had no idea what was going on.”
Once he realized he was coming to play in the U.S., Robertson dove into the sport.
“I just watched games on YouTube constantly,” he said. “It was definitely a new experience. Life is too short not to have those fun experiences like that.”
Having Hayes at Illinois helped Robertson’s transition.
“It was great mentorship,” Robertson said. “He taught me the game. He was fantastic.”
Much like Robertson’s journey to Champaign.
And the best part? His story is still being written.