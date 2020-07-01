Take the old saying and replace the H with a C: Don’t look a gift course in the mouth.
The Atkins family continued its longstanding generosity toward the Illinois athletic department Tuesday, giving it the keys to Stone Creek Golf Club.
And all the land and buildings that go with it.
The donation is valued at $15 million.
It’s a good deal for the school. Illini coaches Mike Small and Renee Sloane already had premier training facilities. Now, they have a top course they can use to host tournaments and practice for events.
Between Stone Creek in southeast Urbana and the UI Orange and Blue Courses in Savoy, that’s 54 holes.
For the C-U golf community, the change of ownership means a reprieve.
It looked like the challenging track was on its way to becoming a park surrounded by houses.
When the closure of Stone Creek was announced on Jan. 6, there were plenty of long faces among local golfers.
And a rush to spend unused gift cards.
I went out and used the one I had to buy Stone Creek hats and a towel. Thought they would be collector’s items.
Now, not so much.
Stone Creek is here to stay. Under new management with the backing of a money-churning athletic department and a new name (it’ll take a bit to get used to calling it The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois, but we’ll figure it out).
In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday’s press conference provided some rare happy news.
But, is owning another golf course good for the athletic department? Especially considering the potential financial burdens imposed by COVID-19?
Illinois isn’t sure it will have a football season — and the TV revenue that goes with it.
Adding the renovation of the golf course to Illinois’ to-do list might be a stretch.
The course is closed for now, with plans to reopen in 2021. The break allows the athletic department to focus on other more pressing items.
Back in the day
Years ago, the plan was for Illinois to build its own golf course. Somewhere south of St. Mary’s Road.
As part of a long-term campus project, structures were relocated. Just in case.
The new course never happened. Why? Start with the change in popularity of the game.
Rounds that last four to five hours lost their appeal to some. And younger players gravitated toward other sports.
Sure, there are still loyal, dedicated players. Just not as many of them.
The Orange and Blue Courses remain viable in part because of their accessibility and price.
The 36 holes are well-maintained and challenging to play.
Stone Creek was and is a different golf experience. When it first opened, some balked at the higher prices. Especially if they were used to the more affordable local courses.
How much is too much
Three country club courses already exist in C-U. Plus, Orange and Blue, Stone Creek and nine holes at Legends.
Nearby courses in Mahomet (Lake of the Woods), Rantoul (Willow Pond and Brookhill) and Tuscola (Ironhorse) add to the options for local golfers.
And area golfers found their way to western Indiana when the Illinois courses were shut down because of the pandemic.
Bottom line, if you are hankering for a round, there are all sorts of places to play.
Will they all survive? Great question.
Stay-at-home orders made us all want to go outside. Few better places than a golf course, where social distancing is part of the game.
But the novelty might eventually wear off. If the economy continues to struggle and wages stagnant, it might be difficult to justify spending hard-earned cash on your hobby.
I’m rooting for golf. I hope there is another burst of interest in the sport, like when Tiger Woods was in his heyday.
But I’m not counting on it. All sports — participatory and spectator — face never-seen-before challenges.