I haven’t had a headache in a while (truthfully, never).
But there is a sure-fire way to induce pain to the noggin’.
Spend some time checking out comings and goings in the NCAA transfer portal. Not only will your head hurt. It will spin a bit, too.
Actually, you can’t get into the portal. That’s a special place reserved for players and coaches.
But there are a few websites that track the movement of college basketball players.
According to one list, there are currently 1,606 Division 1 players on the move.
Divided by 357 programs, that means each team is losing an average of 4.5 players. Or almost a starting lineup.
Just when are getting to know the players on your favorite team, whoosh, they are gone. Sometimes, without a hint of unhappiness.
Back in the old days (2019), what used to be the biggest concern for college basketball fans was the early departure of players to the NBA.
At places like Duke and Kentucky, it was part of the deal. You bring in superstar recruits and fully expect them to move on in a hurry.
But for most schools, the early jump to the NBA didn’t happen very often. Ayo Dosunmu is more the exception than the rule.
It’s easy for fans to accept early NBA entries. It means the player did something special.
Yes, you want the player to stay all four years, but are certainly not going to deny him the opportunity to live out his dream.
Illinois fans should be genuinely happy for Dosunmu. And be rooting for him at the next level. He is a permanent, important part of the program. The guy who helped bring the team back to prominence.
Different feelThen, there are players who leave one school for another. Some more than once.
They are looking for the right fit with the coach/school/roster.
This will not be the ranting of an old guy on how “it was better back in the day.” It wasn’t.
It always seemed patently unfair that a coach could ditch his school without penalty, but the players had to pay the price of one season if they decided to move.
Part of ridiculous hypocrisy that permeates across college sports.
Now, thanks to rule changes, college athletes are allowed to change schools. Once. Without having to sit a season.
The rule changes impact only football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s hockey. All the other sports already had a one-time transfer policy.
To quote John McClane from “Die Hard:” “Welcome to the party, pal.”
The new rule includes a provision that coaches at the player’s new school didn’t tamper.
You can’t call “Johnny” and say “this is Coach Smith from Big State U. I need a quarterback/offensive lineman/linebacker. You are my guy.”
Now, how this rule will be enforced is another matter. The honor system might not cut it.
My guess is schools and coaches won’t be shy about giving up frequent violators of the no-tampering rule. Unless, of course, they are the ones doing the tampering.
Local connectionsSo far, only two members of the 2020-21 Illinois basketball team decided to enter the transfer portal. And they both have new homes. Jermaine Hamlin is moving down the road to Eastern Illinois. And Adam Miller is going to LSU.
Brad Underwood’s program has also added two players from the portal this offseason: sharp-shooting guard Alfonso Plummer from Utah and big man Omar Payne from Florida.
But there are other of players in the portal with Illinois ties.
Mark Smith, who started his career at Illinois before transferring to Missouri, is on the move again. This time to Kansas State, where former Illinois coach Bruce Weber is trying to rebound from a rough season (9-20). Having Smith on the team should help.
One-time Illini prospect Charlie Moore is leaving DePaul for Miami. It will be his third school. He originally played at Kansas.
Jalen Coleman-Lands started his career at Illinois, left for DePaul, then Iowa State. He is back in the portal looking for a fourth school. Good luck to him in what has to be his final season of eligibility.
Big Ten schools are getting dinged in the transfer portal. But no worse than any other major conference.
Indiana has five on the move and Iowa has three. Hey, it could be worse for the Hawkeyes. Bitter rival Iowa State has a new coach (T.J. Otzelberger) and seven players in the portal.
Maryland has five on the move, Michigan State is losing four and Minnesota nine. Welcome to town, new Gophers coach Ben Johnson.
Nebraska lost five. But one of those is Teddy Allen, who is transferring to New Mexico State, his fifth school. He started his career at West Virginia, then Wichita State, Western Nebraska Community College, then Nebraska. Hope he keeps moving boxes handy.
Northwestern lost three, Ohio State two, Penn State seven, Purdue two, Rutgers five and Wisconsin three.
Note, I didn’t mention Michigan. Life is nice and happy for Juwan Howard. Nobody is leaving the Wolverines.
Yes, the movement is frustrating for fans. But the hope is that over time, the current pace will slow considerably. And fans will have more time getting to know their teams.
My advice: wish the departing players good luck on the way out the door. And hope their replacements are even better.
We all just went through a difficult year together. No reason to add bitterness on top of it.