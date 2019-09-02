Illinois fans felt good walking out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. And they should have.

Their favorite team just put up a big number (42) against Akron. New starting quarterback Brandon Peters brushed off a year of inactivity and played well. The defense held the Zips to almost zip, giving up a lone field goal in the first quarter.

Overall, a successful day for Team Smith (Lovie and Rod).

The day brightened for the Illini, literally and figuratively, when the scores started rolling in. Illinois’ nine-game Big Ten scheduled, seems not quite as daunting.

Oh, sure, there are some toughies on the list. Like Michigan, which visits Memorial Stadium for the Peters reunion game on Oct. 12.

Here’s an early prediction: the stands will be full that day. Or close to it. After seeing half the seats empty Saturday, the players and coaches will appreciate the extra noise.

But first, let’s talk nonconference ...

Run the table?

Sure looks like it. The Illini didn’t mess around against Akron, taking the lead for good on the opening drive.

Give Lovie Smith credit for going against usual defensive-minded coach’s form and taking the ball when the Illini won the coin toss.

He vows to do it every week. Meaning, there is a 50-50 chance the Illini will start with the ball each game. The idea works many ways. It’s a statement to your offense: “We believe in you.” It gives the team a chance to strike first. And it keeps the defense, still a question mark, off the field for at least a few minutes.

Maybe Smith is setting a trend. Maybe others will skip the defer route.

If I was in charge of the rules, the team that won the toss wouldn’t have a choice. It would have to take the ball. That’s a discussion for another day,

Back to the noncon. Illinois hasn’t opened 3-0 since 2011, Ron Zook’s final season. The team won its first six, then dropped six in a row before beating UCLA in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

If you trust the oddsmakers, Illinois is a heavy favorite to start 2-0 with a win Saturday at UConn. The early line gives the Illini an 18-point edge.

Illinois’ third nonconference opponent, Eastern Michigan, had to rally to beat FCS school Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Eagles lost a big chunk of their top players from a 2018 bowl team. They visit Kentucky this week.

Not so tough

Going into the season, the game circled first on the Illinois calendar was the Big Ten opener against Nebraska. Hall of Fame weekend in Champaign-Urbana. A chance to show off for a class that includes receiver great David Williams.

The Cornhuskers looked less than dominant Saturday against South Alabama, winning by 14. Nebraska’s offense gained just 276 yards, which might explain Scott Frost’s less-than-positive postgame comments.

Nebraska, an early favorite at Colorado this week, will still likely be the pick against Illinois. But not by as much as anticipated.

Minnesota, the first Big Ten road trip for the Illini, struggled against South Dakota State on Thursday. Yes, the Jackribbits are an FCS power. With a cool nickname. But it shouldn’t have been close.

Don’t forget, Illinois showed last year it knows how to beat Fleck.

The trickiest stretch for Illinois starts Oct. 12, when Michigan comes to town for first time in eight years. Next, Wisconsin visits Memorial Stadium. The Badgers have a nine-game winning streak against the Illiini, usually by a lopsided score.

The middle stretch at Purdue and at home against Rutgers seems like a good time for Illinois to take two. The Boilermakers will be difficult to beat at home, but have already been dented. And they play at bruising Iowa the week before the Illini arrive.

If Illinois hopes to become bowl eligible, it will want to have the six wins wrapped up before the final third of the Big Ten season. Road trips to Michigan State and Iowa are never easy. The Spartans and Hawkeyes opened with wins.

Who knows what kind of shape Northwestern will be in for the finale. The Wildcats face a nasty schedule, which includes Stanford, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa before November. Never underestimate Pat Fitzgerald, but keeping the Wildcats upright will be a challenge. He won’t have to say a word to get his team ready to visit C-U.