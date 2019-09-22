Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. LSU 5
6. Oklahoma 6
7. Florida 7
8. Auburn 8
9. Wisconsin 18
10. Texas 10
11. Notre Dame 9
12. Penn State 13
13. Iowa 17
14. Oregon 15
15. Cal 21
16. Boise State 20
17. Washington --
18. Utah 16
19. Kansas State 23
20. Virginia 24
21. Michigan State --
22. Michigan 14
23. Army 25
24. UCF 12
25. Southern Cal --