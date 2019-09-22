Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM  PREV.

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Georgia 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. LSU 5

6. Oklahoma 6

7. Florida 7

8. Auburn 8

9. Wisconsin 18

10. Texas 10

11. Notre Dame 9

12. Penn State 13

13. Iowa 17

14. Oregon 15

15. Cal 21

16. Boise State 20

17. Washington --

18. Utah 16

19. Kansas State 23

20. Virginia 24

21. Michigan State --

22. Michigan 14

23. Army 25

24. UCF 12

25. Southern Cal --

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).