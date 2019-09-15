Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. LSU 5
6. Oklahoma 6
7. Florida 7
8. Auburn 8
9. Notre Dame 9
10. Texas 10
11. Texas A&M 11
12. UCF 12
13. Penn State 13
14. Michigan 14
15. Oregon 15
16. Utah16
17. Iowa 18
18. Wisconsin 20
19. Washington State 19
20. Boise State 22
21. Cal --
22. Arizona State --
23. Kansas State --
24. Virginia --
25. Army 25