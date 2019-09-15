Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Georgia 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. LSU 5

6. Oklahoma 6

7. Florida 7

8. Auburn 8

9. Notre Dame 9

10. Texas 10

11. Texas A&M 11

12. UCF 12

13. Penn State 13

14. Michigan 14

15. Oregon 15

16. Utah16

17. Iowa 18

18. Wisconsin 20

19. Washington State 19

20. Boise State 22

21. Cal --

22. Arizona State --

23. Kansas State --

24. Virginia --

25. Army 25

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

