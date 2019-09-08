College Football Reporter/Columnist

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week ballot:

TEAM (PREVIOUS RANK)

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Georgia 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. LSU 10

6. Oklahoma 6

7. Florida 5

8. Auburn 8

9. Notre Dame 11

10. Texas 7

11. Texas A&M 9

12. UCF 12

13. Penn State 13

14. Michigan 14

15. Oregon 16

16. Utah 15

17. Michigan State 17

18. Iowa 20

19. Washington State 22

20. Wisconsin 23

21. Southern Cal --

22. Boise State --

23. Mississippi State 25

24. Iowa State 24

25. Army --

***

Here is the AP's Top 25, released Sunday:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

    Record    Pts    Pv

 1. Clemson (56)    2-0    1544    1

 2. Alabama (6)    2-0    1489    2

 3. Georgia    2-0    1385    3

 4. LSU    2-0    1336    6

 5. Oklahoma    2-0    1315    4

 6. Ohio St.    2-0    1291    5

 7. Notre Dame    1-0    1072    8

 8. Auburn    2-0    1056    10

 9. Florida    2-0    997    11

10. Michigan    2-0    936    7

11. Utah    2-0    905    13

12. Texas    1-1    877    9

13. Penn St.    2-0    781    15

14. Wisconsin    2-0    714    17

15. Oregon    1-1    677    16

16. Texas A&M    1-1    643    12

17. UCF    2-0    544    18

18. Michigan St.    2-0    495    19

19. Iowa    2-0    473    20

20. Washington St.    2-0    343    22

21. Maryland    2-0    207    NR

22. Boise St.    2-0    164    24

23. Washington    1-1    161    14

24. Southern Cal    2-0    137    NR

25. Virginia    2-0    122    NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.

Here's the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll, also released Sunday:

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

    Record    Pts    Pvs

 1. Clemson (60)    2-0    1572    1

 2. Alabama (3)    2-0    1513    2

 3. Georgia    2-0    1415    3

 4. Oklahoma    2-0    1362    4

 5. LSU    2-0    1314    6

 6. Ohio State    2-0    1309    5

 7. Notre Dame    1-0    1118    8

 8. Florida    2-0    1064    10

 9. Auburn    2-0    993    13

10. Michigan    2-0    945    7

11. Penn State    2-0    868    14

12. Utah    2-0    839    15

13. Texas    1-1    823    9

14. Wisconsin    2-0    739    16

15. Texas A&M    1-1    668    11

16. Central Florida    2-0    584    17

17. Oregon    1-1    568    18

18. Iowa    2-0    496    19

19. Michigan State    2-0    446    20

20. Washington State    2-0    418    21

21. Washington    1-1    314    12

22. Boise State    2-0    214    24

23. Mississippi State    2-0    134    NR

24. Southern California    2-0    120    NR

25. Maryland    2-0    109    NR

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; North Carolina State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.

