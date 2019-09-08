Asmussen's Top 25: LSU on the move
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week ballot:
TEAM (PREVIOUS RANK)
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. LSU 10
6. Oklahoma 6
7. Florida 5
8. Auburn 8
9. Notre Dame 11
10. Texas 7
11. Texas A&M 9
12. UCF 12
13. Penn State 13
14. Michigan 14
15. Oregon 16
16. Utah 15
17. Michigan State 17
18. Iowa 20
19. Washington State 22
20. Wisconsin 23
21. Southern Cal --
22. Boise State --
23. Mississippi State 25
24. Iowa State 24
25. Army --
***
Here is the AP's Top 25, released Sunday:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1
2. Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1385 3
4. LSU 2-0 1336 6
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4
6. Ohio St. 2-0 1291 5
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8
8. Auburn 2-0 1056 10
9. Florida 2-0 997 11
10. Michigan 2-0 936 7
11. Utah 2-0 905 13
12. Texas 1-1 877 9
13. Penn St. 2-0 781 15
14. Wisconsin 2-0 714 17
15. Oregon 1-1 677 16
16. Texas A&M 1-1 643 12
17. UCF 2-0 544 18
18. Michigan St. 2-0 495 19
19. Iowa 2-0 473 20
20. Washington St. 2-0 343 22
21. Maryland 2-0 207 NR
22. Boise St. 2-0 164 24
23. Washington 1-1 161 14
24. Southern Cal 2-0 137 NR
25. Virginia 2-0 122 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.
Here's the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll, also released Sunday:
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (60) 2-0 1572 1
2. Alabama (3) 2-0 1513 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1415 3
4. Oklahoma 2-0 1362 4
5. LSU 2-0 1314 6
6. Ohio State 2-0 1309 5
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1118 8
8. Florida 2-0 1064 10
9. Auburn 2-0 993 13
10. Michigan 2-0 945 7
11. Penn State 2-0 868 14
12. Utah 2-0 839 15
13. Texas 1-1 823 9
14. Wisconsin 2-0 739 16
15. Texas A&M 1-1 668 11
16. Central Florida 2-0 584 17
17. Oregon 1-1 568 18
18. Iowa 2-0 496 19
19. Michigan State 2-0 446 20
20. Washington State 2-0 418 21
21. Washington 1-1 314 12
22. Boise State 2-0 214 24
23. Mississippi State 2-0 134 NR
24. Southern California 2-0 120 NR
25. Maryland 2-0 109 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 64; Kentucky 62; California 51; Iowa State 48; Memphis 46; Oklahoma State 45; North Carolina 42; Boston College 31; Army 31; TCU 28; North Carolina State 28; Colorado 16; Stanford 8; Hawaii 7; Appalachian State 6; Minnesota 5; Wyoming 3; Wake Forest 2; Troy 2; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Nebraska 1; Navy 1.
