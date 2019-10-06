College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Georgia 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. LSU 5

6. Florida 7

7. Oklahoma 6

8. Wisconsin 9

9. Notre Dame 10

10. Penn State 11

11. Texas 12

12. Auburn 8

13. Oregon 14

14. Michigan 19

15. Boise State 15

16. Iowa 13

17. Utah 17

18. Baylor —

19. Virginia 22

20. Wake Forest 23

21. Arizona State 25

22. Minnesota —

23. Texas A&M —

24. SMU —

25. Cincinnati —

