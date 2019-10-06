Asmussen's Top 25: Welcome, Gophers
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. LSU 5
6. Florida 7
7. Oklahoma 6
8. Wisconsin 9
9. Notre Dame 10
10. Penn State 11
11. Texas 12
12. Auburn 8
13. Oregon 14
14. Michigan 19
15. Boise State 15
16. Iowa 13
17. Utah 17
18. Baylor —
19. Virginia 22
20. Wake Forest 23
21. Arizona State 25
22. Minnesota —
23. Texas A&M —
24. SMU —
25. Cincinnati —
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).