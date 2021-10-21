CHAMPAIGN — Jonathan Kerr vividly remembers the moment when he realized a second Division I athlete would grace the family.
Caroline Kerr, Jonathan and Angie’s oldest of three daughters, was helping St. Matthew win a volleyball state title in eighth grade.
In the third set facing a likely kill, Caroline ran to the net, rose with both hands and made a perfect block.
“It was a critical part of the match and I was filming it,” Jonathan said. “I just remember saying, ‘That’s something from an instinctual, awareness standpoint, I can’t believe she was able to do.
“I said, ‘I think we’ve got something here.’”
He was right.
Caroline has flourished in the sport.
Currently a star setter at St. Thomas More, Caroline will play next season at SEC power Tennessee.
The Volunteers beat out Mississippi State, Memphis, Iowa, Kansas, Northern Iowa and Mississippi for her services.
Dad has learned the nuances of the volleyball recruiting game. Not every school, Jonathan explained, adds a setter every year.
“You could take two-thirds of the schools and cross them off because they weren’t actively recruiting a setter,” Jonathan said.
Social media helped in recruiting. Caroline was able to find out which setters were leaning toward particular programs.
Caroline took her official visit to Knoxville, Tenn., in late September and will sign later in the fall. It will be the completion of a dream that started for Caroline early in her volleyball playing days.
“She told Angie, ‘I want to be a college setter,’” Jonathan said. “I don’t think me or Angie knew what a setter was.”
They learned. The Kerrs became Illinois volleyball season-ticket holders.
Caroline followed the Illini program growing up, serving as a ball girl for Kevin Hambly’s team. She went to camps at the school.
The Kerr family would have been happy to see Caroline play at Illinois. But when the Illini landed another setter this season, it wasn’t a viable option. Plus, Caroline liked the idea of living somewhere new.
So, when the 2022 season rolls around, the Kerrs will jump in the car for the 481-mile trip to Knoxville. They will be there as often as possible.
Back in the day
In the late 1980s, Jonathan was a heavily recruited offensive lineman at Chicago St. Patrick. Good enough to make The News-Gazette All-State team (thanks, Loren Tate). And promising enough to draw the interest of college football heavy hitters.
“Back then, there was a lot less restraints put on what coaches could do in terms of how many times they could call or access you,” Jonathan said. “If a coach wanted to, they could call you every night, which some did. The phone could ring and ring and ring.”
Ultimately, Kerr narrowed his options to Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan State. He signed with John Mackovic’s Illini.
Good call. After redshirting in 1990 and starting part-time in 1991, he became a three-year starting guard. He was on the cover of the 1994 media guide, wearing a tuxedo along with fellow leaders Dana Howard, John Holecek and Pete Gabrione.
“My Dad set a great standard and example for my sisters and me growing up,” Caroline said. “He’s always been super competitive. Listening to his stories, the challenges but also the highs he went through at Illinois. It set the way for my desire to play at the next level.”
More than three decades after the start of his own college career, Jonathan will soon know what it’s like to be a player’s parent. The pride is obvious. And overwhelming.
“I’m very appreciative of it and I never take it for granted when I watch her play,” Jonathan said. “I try not to look ahead. In about 8 1/2 months, she’s going to be moving into her dorm in Tennessee. That’s a little too soon for me to think about.”
Her dad’s experiences were a help during Caroline’s recruitment.
Jonathan suggested questions for Caroline to ask the schools. An example: What does the football revenue in the SEC mean for women’s sports?
“That was a really cool question I would have never thought to ask,” Caroline said.
Caroline learned plenty about her Dad’s recruitment.
“I always listen to how many offers he had,” she said. “It just sounds like he had schools calling him every day.”
Not that he brags about it.
“He definitely downplays it,” Caroline said.
Caroline is completing a banner season for the Sabers, who are aiming for a state title.
STM is 33-1 heading into Thursday night’s match at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and a Class 1A state championship contender when the postseason starts next week.
“I’m definitely focused on the present just because I know this is my last season,” Caroline said. “I’m trying to take it all in.”
When the last high school match is done, the Kerrs will turn their attention toward Tennessee.
“That’s when it’s going to become more emotional,” Jonathan said. “We’ll see if I can keep it together.”
More on the way
Caroline isn’t the only volleyball player in the family. Her sister Addison is a freshman setter at STM who will likely take Caroline’s starting spot for the Sabers next season. Julianne is a seventh-grader, another aspiring volleyball player.
The Kerrs tried other sports but favored volleyball. Caroline’s influence played a part.
None of the three ever asked about playing football, though Jonathan said he would be fine with it. Or not.
“I think I mentioned that to my wife or my mother-in-law and I got a very very stern look, as in to say, ‘I don’t think so.’” Jonathan said.
Turns out, volleyball has worked just fine.