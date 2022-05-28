URBANA — Ben Shelton was hoping for an all-Gators finale in the NCAA tennis men’s singles championship. So was his dad and Florida coach Bryan Shelton.
They are going to have to settle for half of the final field. While Ben Shelton advanced Friday with a 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory against Tennessee’s Adam Walton, defending champion Sam Riffice dropped a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 match to San Diego’s August Holmgren inside the Atkins Tennis Center.
“Obviously, I’m upset that my teammate couldn’t go through the final,” Ben Shelton said. “He fought hard and had a great run here.”
How would Shelton have done against Riffice?
“We play in practice, and I’m not going to lie, he kicks my butt a lot,” Ben Shelton said.
Ben Shelton, part of the Gators 2021 team championship, didn’t play in the NCAA singles last year.
“To be able to make any kind of run, or even be here, is amazing,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of really great players this week and I play another (Saturday). I’m just glad for the opportunity and I’m having fun out here.”
Shelton and Holmgren played earlier in the year, with Shelton taking the match 6-2, 6-3.
“Tennis changes so much,” Shelton said. “Six months ago, I was a completely different player. He was a completely different player. I’m looking at it as a new matchup, and I’m just excited to compete.”
After winning his semifinal match, Shelton shared a moment with his dad. The father/son and coach/player combo doesn’t always work. But it certainly is golden for Florida tennis.
“It’s been the best decision choosing the University of Florida and playing for him,” Ben Shelton said. “It’s not just him. He’s a part of it, but the other coaches are amazing as well, Coach Tanner (Stamp) and Coach P (Scott Perelman). Coach P has been on my court the most this week and he really helps me get my head screwed on right when I’m doing things wrong.”
Ben Shelton has also enjoyed his time in C-U.
“I like it a lot,” he said. “There’s wind. There’s rain. A lot of change of surface. It’s been good to me.”
Ben Shelton had played here before, advancing to the quarterfinal of a Challenger event in November.
Close callBryan Shelton knew the two Gators would be challenged Friday.
“Just not meant to be with Sam (Friday),” the Florida coach said. “He is such a warrior. I’m so proud of him. What he has done for Florida men’s tennis, you can’t even describe it.”
Riffice is a four-year captain, who helped elevate the program.
“I know he wanted to win this title again,” Bryan Shelton said. “But being the defending champion, he definitely represented himself, his family. our team, our program, our coaches so well.”
Now, it is up to Ben Shelton.
What would a singles title mean for him? Well, it would help to erase some of the disappointment from the team tournament. The No. 2-seeded Gators lost in the quarterfinals to eventual national champion Virginia 4-1.
“Winning with the team is the best feeling,” Ben Shelton said. “To be able to make a positive out of the two weeks here, I’m definitely happy. There is still a sour taste in my mouth from the team thing.”
Ben Shelton isn’t over the team loss, but is moving closer.
“Each win and each match we move along, it becomes a little more in the past,” he said. “But I ‘m still thinking about it when I lay in my bed at night.”
Bryan Shelton said the team loss needs to pushed aside.
“When it’s time to play, you’ve got to play,” Bryan Shelton said. “When you are off the court, you can kind of lament some of those things. It’s human nature right. Virginia was just too good. You have to move on.”
The younger Shelton has two more years of eligibility, Plenty of time to win another team title.
“I’m looking forward to next year,” he said. “We have a great new group of guys coming in. I’m excited.”
One last shotThe deepest San Diego’s Holmgren advanced in the past was the Sweet 16 in 2021.
The fifth-year senior is thrilled to be in the finals.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Holmgren said. “I’m really happy with the way I competed.”
Bryan Shelton considers Holmgren a difficult opponent for the Gators.
“August is a great player and he’s hungry,” Bryan Shelton said.
Holmgren is having a blast in C-U. The native of Denmark is used to the beaches and perfect weather in San Diego.
“I expected a lot of farms,” Holmgren said. “There’s a lot of corn farming here, right? I didn’t know what to expect with the facility. It’s great, I love the atmosphere coming in and watching the semifinals of the team tournament.”
The courts are slower than he expected, but similar to what he plays on in San Diego.
Friday’s semifinal was his first match inside Atkins.
“I think my game is suited for indoors and outdoors,” he said.
After his match ended, Holmgren took a quick look at the end of Shelton’s win.
He planned to go to Timpone’s on Friday night for dinner. The same place he has eaten every night while in C-U.
He hopes the results are the same and he takes his final match.
“I’m greedy,” Holmgren said. “I want to win it all.”
