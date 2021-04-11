CHAMPAIGN — Tony Petersen’s Illinois offense is mostly being kept under wraps this spring. No reason to give the opening opponent, Nebraska, a preview of what is to come.
One thing we can guess based on past practice: The Illini will run.
A lot.
In stops at Wisconsin and Arkansas, first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema had success on the ground. And on paper, the strength of the Illinois offense is its experienced line and depth and talent among the running backs.
Cory Patterson, who worked with the tight ends on Lovie Smith’s staff, is now the running backs coach. He is happy to be with the group.
“That’s a serious room. Those guys push each other,” Patterson said. “I don’t think I could have asked for a better situation.”
Bielema likes what he sees at the position.
“I am excited for Coach Patterson, a guy that I’ve been very impressed with since I’ve gotten here,” Bielema said. “I have a lot of pride in that running back coach position.”
Bielema has sent a string of recent running back coaches to the NFL.
“Four in a row,” Bielema said. “I told C.P. what the standard was.”
The running back group includes holdovers Chase Brown, Jakari Norwood and Reggie Love and transfer Chase Hayden.
“A lot of different skill sets,” Bielema said. “They’re all kind of learning how we do things right now.
“I think good teams do three things: They run the football, they stop the run and they cover kicks. Running the football falls right into their hands. We’ll continue to build this thing.”
Bielema thinks Illinois has a good blend at the position. He is learning more about each player every day.
“I’d heard about Reggie and seen his film,” Bielema said. “To see him live and in person, he’s just a tremendous talent. I love his personality, demeanor. He’s got a little smile to him. I think he enjoys the physicality of it.”
Love has known Patterson for years. He played for Patterson at St. Louis Trinity Catholic in high school before joining him again in Champaign.
“Nothing has changed,” Love said. “He is the same guy when I first met him. Our relationship has grown together.”
Love saw limited duty in 2020, carrying the ball 10 times in six games.
He hopes to get more action in 2021. Love thinks there will be enough carries to go around.
“We have to all rely on each other,” Love said. “The way offense is, we’re going to run the ball a lot.”
Packing a punch
Chase Brown led the Illini in rushing last season with 540 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per try.
The Canadian decided to get bigger going into the 2021 season, adding 15 pounds.
“When it comes to our nutrition and recovery, he’s a guy that’s at the top of the list,” Bielema said. “Him and (twin) Sydney both. Mom just did a tremendous job raising these young men. They take advantage of everything that is thrown at them.”
Why did Brown want to add weight?
“One thing I knew after the season was there were times when I just wasn’t strong enough,” Brown said.
He mentioned to Bielema the idea of bumping up to 210 pounds.
“I took that seriously,” Brown said. “Over an eight-week period, I was able to put on the weight quickly. I upped my calories like crazy.
“I’m the strongest, the most explosive and the most fluid I have been in a long time. I love it.”
Some might think the extra weight has slowed Brown down. Nope.
He is the same speed wise as before. Since last season, Brown has followed a vegan diet. That means no meat, eggs or dairy products.
How is it going?
“I feel amazing,” Brown said.
Missing piece
Running back Mike Epstein remains away from the team. The Floridian has been slowed by injuries during his Illinois career. His teammates are thinking about him.
“When I first came here, Mike took a big-brother role,” Love said. “I take a lot of things from Mike. Stuff off the field, his preparation, his organization, his work ethic. I enjoy the time we’ve had with Mike. I hope he is coming back. He adds a lot to the team and a lot to our room.”
Brown said he misses Epstein.
“Mike’s my brother,” he said. “I want him to do what’s best for him.
“Whatever decision he makes, I’m going to support him 100 percent.”
Patterson has been in contact with Epstein.
“We’ve had some good talks,” Patterson said. “For us, we want Mike back. But it’s up to him.”
Will he return?
“I hope so,” Patterson said. “He’s a great young man to be around. I’m going to continue to support him.
“Any room’s a lot better when you’ve got a Mike Epstein in it.”