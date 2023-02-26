CHAMPAIGN — For most of the past decade, coaching high school and college football dominated Matt Sinclair’s life in the fall.
So, when the former Illinois linebacker took a break from the profession in 2022, he decided to become a super fan. Of his alma mater.
Matt and son Sean, 10, went to the Illinois games home and away. The ultimate college football road trip, Illini style.
“We drove around Big Ten country,” Sinclair said.
After attending the Illinois opener against Wyoming, the Sinclairs went to the Friday night game at Indiana on Sept. 2.
They also made stops at Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan.
Illini star wide receiver and good guy Isaiah Williams came up with the tickets for the Sinclair tour. Matt has gotten to know Williams, a fellow St. Louisan, and is a big fan.
The other Illini parents sitting next to the Sinclairs considered Matt and Sean good-luck charms for the team, which had its best season in more than a decade.
“They were like, ‘You’ve got to keep bringing your son to the games,’” Sinclair said.
Besides going to games, the Sinclairs visited with Matt’s former NFL teammates who played at Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan.
“I’d take (Sean) out of school Friday, we’d drive there and stay with my teammates and hang out with their families,” Sinclair said. “My NFL teammates are all spread out. That’s the beautiful part about football, the relationships you develop and how they last for life.”
They tailgated before going inside the stadiums.
“It was awesome to go sit in the stands at these places,” Sinclair said.
They only missed the home game against Chattanooga in September because they were both sick and the regular-season finale at Northwestern.
“I told my son, ‘We can see Northwestern any time,’” Sinclair said.
The football weekends worked out well timing-wise for the Sinclairs. Matt’s wife Jacqueline and daughter Charlotte were busy with soccer tournaments. Charlotte, 13, plays for a Bloomington-based team.
It was a father-son bonding experience that Matt and Sean will always remember.
The road trips will have to be paused in 2023. Sinclair has a new job as head coach at Fisher High School, his first time in charge of a program.
But you can be certain that Jacqueline, Charlotte and Sean will be hanging out each weekend with Matt and the Bunnies. The kids are thrilled Sinclair is back in coaching. He took last year off to finish his doctorate in psychology from Grand Canyon University.
Sinclair turned 40 during last summer. Hard to believe it has been almost two decades since he completed his Illinois career. Sinclair led Illinois in tackles his final two years before moving into the NFL, where he played for Baltimore, Miami and Washington.
Open book
During his time on Tim Beckman’s staff at Illinois in 2013, Sinclair faced charges over a gun incident on the way home from a game at Purdue.
The incident came up during his interview at Fisher.
“I know people are still going to see it when they google my name and I’m fine with that,” Sinclair said.
This year, Matt and Jacqueline talked to Charlotte and Sean about it for the first time. In case it gets mentioned by their friends at school.
“We wanted our children to hear from me what happened,” Sinclair said. “It’s nothing we’ve ever run from or hide from. I don’t have to lead in with it anymore and I haven’t for three or four years now.”
He was pardoned by Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2019.
“It’s such a big part of who I am is the catalyst for a lot of different roads and changes,” Sinclair said.
If the players at Fisher ask Sinclair about it, he will share his experiences.
Helping hands
Sinclair is thankful for the people who supported him during a difficult time.
Former Illinois wrestling coach Mark Johnson is at the top of the list. Now, Sinclair wants to Johnson to join him on the staff at Fisher. Should be interesting.
Monticello’s Cully Welter is another coach Sinclair praises.
Sinclair also credits his faith.
“This is a God thing,” he said. “My faith is the most important part of the entire thing for us as a family.”
When Sinclair was in high school, the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl. He remembers quarterback Kurt Warner saying “Thank you, Jesus” after the victory.
“At a Catholic high school for the next several weeks, all we did was make fun of him for saying that,” Sinclair said. “It always stuck in my craw because I felt guilty thinking, ‘Could I ever say that out loud in public?’ Now that I’m older, I get why he said that.”