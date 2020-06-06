I called former Illini linebacker Matt Sinclair on Wednesday, figuring we would chat for about 20 minutes. An hour later, we were still going.
We had all sorts of subjects to cover: His new job (he is the secondary coach/special teams coordinator at Carthage College); the recent death of his friend and former Illini assistant coach Osia Lewis; and coaching in the days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Long conversations with Sinclair are nothing new for me. It goes back to his senior year at St. Louis University High, when I spent part of a day with Sinclair for a feature on the star of Ron Turner’s upcoming class.
Sinclair lived up to expectations in college. He helped Illinois win the Big Ten in 2001 and started the following three years. He led the team in tackles twice.
We have talked many times since Sinclair left Illinois, first for his shot in the NFL. He played five seasons in pro football with the Ravens, Dolphins, Redskins and Frankfort Galaxy of NFL Europe.
Sinclair, 37, is currently living in Wheaton with his wife Jacqueline, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Sean, 7.
The family is waiting for the all clear from Carthage before moving 75 miles to Kenosha, Wis. Sinclair was hired March 17.
“The kids have been home, according to my daily journal, for 70-some odd days,” Sinclair said.
Matt and Jacqueline are both working full-time from home and Matt is also taking classes.
“My off time is filled with stuff.” Sinclair said.
He has been going through old newspaper clips, including some from The News-Gazette.
At the beginning of the quarantine, Sinclair went into the garage for six hours a day for a week, cutting out articles. He sent former teammates stories he found about them.
Now, he has three binders, filled with clips in chronological order starting when he was in eighth grade.
“It’s something that’s pretty neat to have,” Sinclair said.
Fresh start
Sinclair moves to Carthage after helping North Central College win its first NCAA Division III national title last December.
He was not a full-time staff member with the Cardinals. He earned between $16-20,000 annually as a restricted-earnings coach.
Besides his duties with the team, Sinclair completed his master’s in the psychology of leadership from Penn State.
Sinclair isn’t done with school. He is working toward his doctorate in general psychology from Grand Canyon University.
“I had no clue about Grand Canyon University until the Finke boys (Michael and Tim) went out there,” Sinclair said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m going to try to get them to start a football program and see if I can’t take it over.”
Sinclair isn’t aiming to become a college professor. He just tries to develop personally.
“My children never got to see me play,” Sinclair said. “I want to show them how to set a big goal and go after it and what it takes to do that.”
Another step
Carthage coach Dustin Hass picked Sinclair after some shuffling on the staff.
“This is my first full-time job since the gun deal,” he said.
Ahh, “the gun deal.” In 2013, while on Tim Beckman’s staff at Illinois, Sinclair made a costly mistake.
Driving back from Purdue after a win at Ross-Ade Stadium, Sinclair pointed a gun at a car with fellow Illinois staffers.
It was meant to be a joke, one that went terribly wrong.
A nearby driver saw the incident and immediately reported Sinclair to the police. Sinclair was charged with two felonies. He lost his job at Illinois and had to start rebuilding his life.
And he has done it. With the help of Jacqueline, his kids, family and a whole bunch of friends (take a bow Mark Johnson).
“We are prepared and have the foundation we need to take into the coaching industry,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair has many positive coaching role models. Like Lewis.
The past seven years, they spent time together.
“We were always close,” Sinclair said.
Lewis left Turner’s staff after Sinclair’s sophomore year at Illinois. But they stayed in contact.
Of course, Sinclair was sad to lose his friend.
“It was probably the first time in my life somebody close to me has died and I wasn’t angry,” Sinclair said. “I was appreciative of the time we had and what I learned.
“He’d been fighting for three years.”
Work around
COVID-19 has created challenges for the new Carthage assistant. He can’t be around the guys.
“My biggest thing is starting to establish a relationship with the current players,” Sinclair said. “I spend a lot of time on the phone with them, getting to know them.”
No spring ball took place, but Sinclair has watched a lot of film in evaluating the returning players.
The good news for Sinclair is he knows the competition. Carthage is Sinclair’s third coaching stop in the CCIW, following Washington University and North Central.
Will there be a 2020 season? Sinclair hopes so. But ...
“I don’t worry about stuff I can’t control,” he said.
The Carthage staff is preparing for the season. Period.
“You have to,” Sinclair said.
How did Sinclair land at Carthage?
It helped that North Central coach Jeff Thorne gave him a chance despite past troubles.
“He hired me when I still had a felony,” Sinclair said. “I’m so appreciative of the opportunity at North Central.”
On Bruce Rauner’s final day as Illinois governor, he pardoned Sinclair’s felony.
Sinclair openly talks about his arrest.
“To me, you can’t really understand who I am or who we’ve become or what I am called to do without that story,” Sinclair said.
At every coaching stop, Sinclair tells his players what happened. He wants them to hear it first-hand.
“When I get to the point about the gun going out the window, half of them cover their mouths because they don’t want to laugh,” Sinclair said. “I say to them, ‘You can go ahead and laugh, because it was funny. But it was extremely stupid, too. You guys have to understand how perception is reality.’
“I’m just very thankful that of all the stupid things that could take place to teach somebody a lesson, that this was something we were able to come out on the other side.”