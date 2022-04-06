CHAMPAIGN — The pain has gone away. Two surgeries, on Art Sitkowski’s wrist and shoulder, took care of that.
How does the Illinois quarterback feel more than five months after a painful day in Happy Valley?
“Good. Recovery is going really well. Rehab is going good,” Sitkowski said following Tuesday’s practice at Memorial Stadium.
But there are limitations. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Sitkowski isn’t allowed to participate in any live, team work. And he doesn’t have his fastball ready yet. It will take time. He just started throwing again two weeks ago.
“It was a really exciting day,” said Sitkowski, about to enter his second season with the Illini after transferring from Rutgers last summer. “The fellas started spring ball, so it’s like Christmas. Everybody’s out there playing football again.”
Sitkowski is in the early phase of his throwing progression. It’s an 11-step process under the supervision of team doctors and football trainer Jeremy Busch.
“I leave it up to them,” Sitkowski said. “I do what they tell me to do.”
Good to hear Sitkowski is a compliant patient. Doctors and nurses will tell you that is not always the case. They appreciate cooperation. Of course, he is tempted to try to do more.
“That’s the type of person I am. I want to go, go, go,” Sitkowski said. “But (Busch) does a really good job of slowing me down. He knows me better than anybody else in this building.”
Looking backLast time we saw the proud New Jersey native in a game, Sitkowski was under center for Illinois in an improbable nine-overtime victory at Penn State.
But Sitkowski broke his arm in a season-ending injury during the extra sessions and was replaced by Brandon Peters as the Illini clinched a 20-18 upset win against the Nittany Lions.
“It was a really tough day,” Sitkowski said. “The best thing about it was we won. That was the greatest thing.”
He was in the Penn State visiting locker room when Illinois made the clinching plays to give Bret Bielema his first signature win at Illinois.
“I see Coach B. walk through those doors and he’s happy,” Sitkowski said. “A funny thing was I broke my arm. It happened. I look at my arm and it’s that way. I look at (Busch), ‘Do you think I can go next week?’ He goes, ‘I love you dude, but no.’”
Sikowski finished the season with 706 passing yards and six touchdown throws in five games, completing 74 of 148 passes and throwing two interceptions.
After the surgeries, Sitkowski had one arm in a sling and a cast on the other.
“It was hard,” he said. “One thing I definitely learned was my mindset. You can do anything in life if you’ve got the right mindset. Being in the present. Not worrying about the future, not worrying about the past. Just focus on what you can do today to get better.”
Starting overSince Sitkowski broke his arm on Oct. 23 in University Park, Pa., changes have happened within the Illinois program. Specifically, a new offensive coordinator, with Barry Lunney Jr. taking over for fired Tony Petersen.
In an optimal situation, Sitkowski would be learning Lunney’s scheme on the field. Instead, he is mostly working from the sidelines.
“It’s frustrating,” Sitkowski said. “But I’m surrounded by really great people in this building (at the Smith Center), great coaches, great players, great support staff that are keeping me positive.
“I know what the end goal is and that’s to be ready for fall camp. And I’ll be ready for fall camp.”
Another New Jersey native, Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, is currently the top quarterback.
“He’s awesome,” Sitkowski said. “He’s Jersey, man. How could you beat that? Tommy’s a great dude. I’ve known Tommy for a long time.”
The 21-year-old Sitkowski wishes he could compete with the 23-year-old DeVito during the spring. But he understands the situation both veteran quarterbacks are facing.
“I can only control what I can control,” Sitkowski said.
A third New Jersey product, incoming freshman Donovan Leary, joins the Illini during the summer.
“All of Jersey is represented,” Sitkowski said.
Sitkowski is studying Lunney’s offense and getting to know the person, too.
“He brings a lot of passion to what he does,” Sitkowski said. “He loves the game of football. He coaches quarterbacks really well. This is my fifth offense in college. I’ve been around a lot of coordinators. He’s definitely one of the best.”
No matter if he’s throwing at 100 percent or not, Sitkowski is picking up the offense.
“It’s very similar to some of the things I did in the past,” Sitkowski said. “I’m seeing how Coach Lunney is coaching the quarterbacks. He’s coaching the whole, entire room, not just one person.”
Lunney notes Sitkowski’s physical progress.
“I think he’s feeling good about the things he’s accomplished to this point,” Lunney said. “He’s definitely headed in the right direction.”
Much like Sitkowski has gotten to know Lunney in the past few months, the same holds true for the man who will call plays for either Sitkowski or DeVito to run this season
“He’s just very polished and very mature,” Lunney said. “Very intelligent. Cares a lot. Great leadership qualities.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him as a player. I’ve seen everything there is up and to that point about him, and it’s all really positive.”