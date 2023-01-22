CHAMPAIGN — When, not if, Art Sitkowski becomes a college football head coach, his future recruits are sure going to enjoy the home visits.
Oh, the stories he will tell. Like the time the then-Illinois quarterback’s car slid off the road on a trip back to Champaign from Chicagoland. And the family of teammate Josh Gesky came to the rescue.
Sitkowski was traveling with his roommate, 2021 starting left guard Jack Badovinac.
“The car in front of me starts slowing down. I start pressing my brake and I’m like, ‘Jack, I can’t stop,’” Sitkowski said during a Wednesday night appearance on WDWS’ “SportsTalk” at the Esquire in downtown Champaign.
As he pulled to the side, his car ended up in a ditch off the icy road. The two called 9-1-1 and were told help would be on the way ... the next day.
“I’m like, ‘We are going to freeze to death,’” Sitkowski said.
He saw a sign for Manteno and decided to phone Gesky, who lives there. The state trooper took Sitkowski and Badovinac to a nearby McDonald’s.
Soon, they heard from Gesky, who had been duck hunting and missed their earlier call. Shortly thereafter, Gesky’s dad Joel, a Nebraska offensive lineman in the 1990s, stopped by.
“He said, ‘I heard you boys got stranded. You need a ride?’” Sitkowski said. “I’m like, ‘Yes, please. Thank you, Mr. Gesky.’”
They went back to the Gesky house. Later, Josh drove them to a storage unit filled with ATVs, decoys, etc. The Geskys call it “the shop.”
“There’s four men and there’s four wives. They are all sitting there drinking Busch Light. They’ve got chewing tobacco in and eating pizza,” Sitkowski said. “They said, ‘Hey, you want a beer?”
The quick answer, yes. To the entire experience.
“A kid from the suburbs of New Jersey was in Manteno, Illinois. Man, I had a good time,” Sitkowski said.
Call him Coach
The affable New Jersey native has a new role with Bret Bielema’s team. After two years as a quarterback, Sitkowski will be a student assistant coach this season. He can become a graduate assistant when he earns his communications degree.
He has been thinking about getting into the coaching biz for years. Going back to his time playing at Rutgers.
Sitkowski remembers sitting in a staff meeting with the offensive coaches. They were trying to come up with a way to attack a particular blitz.
“I’m like, ‘These guys sit around all day and talk football like this? This is what I want to do,’” Sitkowski recalled.
Late in the 2022 season, Sitkowski talked to Bielema about going into coaching. It happened fast.
“January 3rd after the bowl game was my first as a coach,” Sitkowski said. “There wasn’t much of a break. I got off that plane and went right to the office.”
He is enjoying the work.
Sitkowski could have played another season for Illinois. But he wanted to get started in the next phase of his football life. It helps to have a boss in Bielema with a strong reputation for developing coaches. Several on the current staff will have opportunities to run their own programs in the coming years.
“I just wanted to get around them and learn as much I can from them this year, and for all the years to come,” Sitkowski said.
His daily duties include breaking down film, watching film of transfers and recruits and helping set up road trips for the staff.
“You are trying to make the coach’s life easier,” Sitkowski said.
There have been some unexpected challenges.
“I didn’t know how to use a copying machine,” Sitkowski said. “I’m 22. I was born in 2000. I never had to use that in my life. I was like, ‘Dude, what is this thing?’ I learned how to make copies finally. My mom would be proud.”
He is starting at the bottom of the coaching ladder with a simple, long-term goal: “To be a head football coach of a Power Five program,” Sitkowski said.
Different dynamic
The last two seasons, Sitkowski was a teammate of the quarterbacks and other players. Now, he is at the coaching level.
“At the end of the day as a coach, if you can make a player better and they know that and they know you want them to be the best version of themselves, that’s all that really matters,” Sitkowski said.
He has an especially strong relationship with the returning quarterbacks.
“They can go to me for everything,” Sitkowski said. “In this profession, it’s all about relationships.”
Clearly, he has been listening to Bielema, who uses that line often.
Change of scenery
Sitkowski is from Old Bridge, N.J., a community of 65,000+ located 35 miles from NYC. So the move to Champaign-Urbana has been an adjustment.
“Everything is so slow here,” Sitkowski said. “There is no rush to do anything. In Jersey, everyone’s on the move. Everyone’s fast-paced.
Not here.
“It’s like, ‘We’ll get to it,’” Sitkowski said.
He is getting used to Midwest life.
“The culture has adapted me and embraced me,” Sitkowski said.
Back in the day
Sitkowski was a four-star recruit in high school. He got his first scholarship offer at age 14 from nearby Rutgers.
Oak Bridge ran the triple-option offense. After his junior year, he moved to IMG Academy in Florida.
He initially made a commitment to play at Miami. But then-Rutgers coach Chris Ash kept recruiting Sitkowski, who eventually switched to the Scarlet Knights.
“I said, ‘Shoot, I want to go back home to Rutgers. I want to represent my home state,’” he said.
He played as a first-year freshman. The season did not go well, with Rutgers finishing 1-11.
“I was on the floor more than I was standing up,” he said. “I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about the game. I learned a lot about people. I learned a lot about the business side of this profession. As hard as that season was for me, I learned a lot. Life lessons that I will take with me.”
After playing in four games during the 2020 season, Sitkowski went into the transfer portal.
“My first phone call with Coach B., he says, ‘Hey Art, this is Bret Bielema.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah Coach, IlliNOISE sounds great.’ He goes, ‘Son, it’s not IlliNOISE. It’s Illinois.’”
He made the move west. And knows the proper pronunciation.
“I’m really happy I’m here,” Sitkowski said. “It’s a great place to live. Great people.”
Best of times ...
There were two magic moments for Sitkowski in 2021. In the opener against Nebraska, he earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after leading his team to a victory in Bielema’s debut. Later in the season, Sitkowski helped Illinois to a 20-18 nine-overtime upset win against No. 7 Penn State.
“I remember that week. B.P. (Brandon Peters) wasn’t sure if he was going to (play),” Sitkowski said.
Both got in the game. Peters had to go back in after Sitkowski suffered a broken arm during the extra sessions.
Sitkowski returned in 2022, hoping to become QB1. But Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito was the starter. Sitkowski played in three games, completing 18 of 25 passes.
“My job for most of the season was to be the best backup I could be,” Sitkowski said.