Asmussen | Small, Illini alums keep the good times rolling
CHAMPAIGN — During a two-hour media roundtable on Tuesday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman touched on a number of potential concerns.
The state of his golf program wasn’t among them.
Mike Small, one of the best coaches in Illinois history regardless of the sport, has the program rolling. In a way that would have been considered impossible 20 years ago.
Oh, and he can still play, too.
Need proof? The pride of Danville won the XXIO Illinois Senior Open on Tuesday at The Preserve at Oak Meadows in Addison. As he often asks his players to do, Small hung in there after trailing going into the final round. He carded consecutive rounds of 3-under 69 to win by one stroke.
“It was an up-and-down round,” Small said. “At the end, I made some mistakes, but I made some really, really good shots, too. It kind of evened out, then you survive.”
He competes, in part, to know what his players are experiencing. The whole “been there, done that” model.
“It’s frustrating when I don’t play well,” Small said,” but I get to see what it feels like not to play well, and it helps my coaching.”
This weekend, Small will be more of an observer from afar. He needs a fully-charged phone to check scores.
“I always keep track,” Small said.
The Illinois golf coach will have his attention split between three communities starting on Thursday: Silvis, Berthoud, Colo., and Kilkenny, Ireland. Those are the sites of the John Deere Classic, The Ascendant presented by Blue and Irish Open, respectively.
Small is rooting for a player, or more, at all three places.
“It makes me proud that Illinois golf is visible and has established itself on the professional tours for a long time,” Small said. “We had guys back 10 years ago with (Scott) Langley and (Luke) Guthrie. Now, the young crop is coming up. ... It’s important to have a presence on the tours if you want to be a top college program.”
Small’s close friend and former teammate Steve Stricker is starring on the Champions Tour. He finished second at last week’s U.S. Senior Open and currently sits fourth in the season points race. The recent U.S. Ryder Cup captain withdrew on Tuesday from the John Deere for undisclosed reasons. The 55-year-old is a three-time JDC champion (2009, 2010 and 2011).
Two other Illini are in the Deere field, however, including “about ready to win” Nick Hardy. The first-year Tour player finished tied for 14th two weeks ago at the U.S. Open and tied for eighth at the Travelers Championship.
That’s $485,000 for eight days of work. Good gig if you can get it.
“Nick is getting out there and establishing himself,” Small said.
Hardy will be joined in Silvis by D.A. Points, who has three PGA Tour wins. Points, 45, is five years away from being eligible for the Champions Tour.
On the Korn Ferry Tour, recent Illini Michael Feagles is playing in the tournament between Denver and Fort Collins.
Across the pond, Belgium’s Thomas Pieters is currently fourth on the DP World Tour points list. He will play at the Mount Juliet course along with countryman/Illinois alum Thomas Detry. Pieters took second after a playoff against Li Haotong at last weekend’s BMW International Open in Germany.
That’s a lot of players for Small to follow.
Generally, his rule is to help the guys when asked. Small makes himself and the Illinois facilities available to any of his former players. They helped push the program toward the top, and he is more than willing to lend a hand.
Known commodity
The Illinois brand is already a big deal in golf. The program is routinely mentioned during broadcasts.
“I think recruits see that,” Small said. “The golfing public recognizes Illinois golf for what it is. Golf Channel has given us a lot of love over the years.”
Of course, other college programs have alums they like to brag about. But most of them are in the West and South, not in the chilly Midwest. It is the uniqueness that helps make Illinois a story. And the consistency of the program.
The college careers of the former Illinois players competing this weekend stretch back decades. The tie that binds them is Small, who helps enhance the ties with his coaching, friendship and mentoring.
Growing stronger
Illinois golf has five “ambassadors” on three courses this weekend on two continents. That they are playing is good for Small’s program.
“I text back and forth with all of them,” Small said.
It makes his life a bit hectic during the heart of golf season. Besides the guys on the pro tours, Small is also following the progress of his current players, who are in summer events.
And there is recruiting.
There is potential for a win or two or three or four. Stricker is a force on his tour, and Pieters is getting there. Hardy is in the middle of a strong run.
But there are no guarantees. A bad hole or two can quickly take a player out of contention. The depth of talent in golf, on all tours, is at an elite level.
Even with Tiger Woods still recovering from a horrific car accident.
Golf’s biggest problem might be greed. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour has lured a handful of top players with appearance money and huge prizes. This week, the LIV is playing Portland, Ore.
There are no former Illinois players in the field.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.