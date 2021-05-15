CHAMPAIGN — The streak is at 12. And counting.
Mike Small wants to make it a baker’s dozen.
Starting Monday, the Illinois men’s golf team will try to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships for the 13th consecutive season.
Only Texas, playing in the much golf-friendlier Southwest, has a longer streak.
Of course, it won’t be easy. The Illini are the No. 2 seed in a 13-team regional hosted by Oklahoma State. The event will be played at Karsten Creek Course.
Small and his team know the place well.
“It’s a very tough, demanding course, which is probably the way it should be this time of year,” Small said. “It will challenge us and it will challenge the other teams.
“I believe it’s the strongest regional. You’ve got Alabama as a 6 seed and Baylor as a 7 seed. That’s pretty strong.”
Current Illini super seniors Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto played in the NCAA tournament on the same course their sophomore season. The team finished 11th during Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer’s final year.
As of Friday afternoon, there is rain in the forecast for all three days. But temperatures cooler than usual, in the mid-70s.
Again, nothing Small can do about it except bring rain gear for his guys. Just in case.
“This course is very hilly and very wooded,” Small said.
The place belongs to the Cowboys, donated by Karsten Solheim, the founder of PING.
“It’s the hardest, the most difficult and yet fair, golf course in college golf,” Small said.
The teams met twice this year in tournaments, with Oklahoma State winning both.
“They’ve whipped us pretty good the first two times,” Small said.
But the old scores don’t matter. It’s how they are driving, chipping and putting Monday to Wednesday that counts.
“I think we can play better than we’re playing now,” Small said. “We’ve had flashes this spring of really, really good play. But we need to sustain it better.”
Last time out went well for Illinois, which extended its Big Ten title streak to six with a close victory at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Ind.
“The Big Ten offered a unique challenge to us,” Small said. “We’ve been the favorites for so long, this team felt a little pressure from the streak. But we got through it. We didn’t have our best, but we sure competed.
“I don’t think a team in the country competes harder than we do. Or wants to compete harder than we do. We just have to pay attention to detail and not have stretches of very undiscliplined golf.”
Leading the wayFeagles and Tadiotto could have started their pro careers. Instead, they decided to come back and take one more shot at the elusive brass ring: the NCAA title.
“They’ve brought maturity, they’ve brought leadership, they’ve brought a lot of hunger to the season,” Small said. “They wanted to play last year and they couldn’t do it. They had the opportunity to leave and they wanted to come back and chase this.
“This is their time. They’re excited about this. I can’t wait to see them play.”
Small’s amazing coaching run is missing just the one piece of hardware.
“That’s always been our goal, to win the national championship,” Small said. “We want that more than anything. But we also understand it’s a byproduct of how you play.
“We’ve won everything in college golf except the national title. Second, third, third, fifth, fifth. We’ve won five regionals. We’ve had two individual national champions.
“But we haven’t won the big one. It takes a lot of fortune. It takes consistency, longevity. It takes a lot of luck.”
Is his current Illini team capable of bringing it home?
“Here’s what I’ll say: I think this team has the capability to get to the final eight,” Small said. “That’s the pinnacle of college golf. Once you get to match play, anything can happen. It’s such an inexact science.”
Since the format changed to match play, only one No. 1 seed has won the title. Every team has a chance.
“A lot of upsets,” Small said.
The first time Illinois made into the match-play round the tournament was at Karsten Creek.
Scott Langley, Luke Guthrie and Thomas Pieters ran into a Georgia team with Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford and Harris English, who have combined for eight PGA Tour wins.
Simple goalThe top five teams at each regional advance to the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“We don’t go there to qualify. We go there to win,” Snall said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us to beat Oklahoma State on its home course.”
For Small, it’s all about keeping a winning mentality. If you take the regional, it will help in the championships.
“Every day you go to practice, you’ve got to win something,” Small said. “Every day you get up in the morning, you’ve got to go out to compete and win. I learned as a professional golfer if you go to tournaments to make the cut, you’re going to be right around that cutline anyway. You set your bar higher. We’ve had success with this mindset.”
Across the sport, players and coaches have a special appreciation for being able to play again after missing out last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that’s healthy,” Small said.
New, improvedWhen the season ends, Small will have more time to check out Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.
The former Stone Creek will become the home course for the Illinois men’s and women’s teams.
“I’m not involved in day-to-day operations,” Small said. “But I’m involved in giving some suggestions and advice on the redo of the course.”
What does Small want to see at the new place?
“Everything our program has done, the mandate is to to be great, not just average,” Small said. “This redo has the intention to do that.”
But the school doesn’t have an unlimited budget for the redesign.
“We’re going to give the community a really neat place to play and the alums someplace that commands respect and has an Illinois feeling that they can go hang their hat for the day, play golf and be around other Illini,” Small said. “Be something to be proud of.”
As a coach, Small wants a daily challenge for his players.
“Right now, we have great courses in town to play,” Small said. “Michael Feagles shot 61 the other day at Lincolnshire, shot the course record. Every course, we have the course record. That’s great, but as a coach, you want to test them with different conditions. This will give us a chance to do that.”