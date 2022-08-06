Asmussen | Smith giving back in multiple ways
CHAMPAIGN — On the field, Illinois defensive back Kendall Smith is all business. His thoughts are on the task at hand.
The sixth-year senior is expected to fill a vital role in Ryan Walters’ secondary this season. Smith could be this year’s version of Kerby Joseph, who rose to stardom in 2021 and became a third-round NFL draft pick by the Detroit Lions.
Off the field, Smith aims to play a vital role in the lives of others.
Since a meeting his freshman year with Tuscola youngster Colton Rahn, Smith has become close to the Illini super fan.
“I gravitated toward him,” Smith said.
Smith coached a flag football league that included Rahn.
“I made sure I always drafted him,” Smith said.
Rahn has cerebral palsy and is currently fighting cancer. Smith is in his corner. Big time. He marvels at Rahn’s resiliency. Smith wears a wrist band every day to honor Rahn.
“That’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever met,” Smith said. “The stuff he’s gone through, the adversity he’s faced, I could never quit or back down from anything I face.”
Smith wants to help Rahn and others whenever he can.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with a lot in my life. I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to give back. I feel like it’s my job to give to kids what I’ve been given to help me get where I am now.”
Smith keeps in touch with Rahn and his family.
“He’s always in my prayers,” Smith said. “I just try to give him words of encouragement because he’s fighting something tougher than any of us are facing in our everyday lives.
“He knows he’s always in my mind and always in my heart. That’s my guy. I’d do anything for him.”
Old handLike Joseph before him, the bulk of Smith’s work at Illinois so far has been on special teams. His one career start came in the 2021 finale against Northwestern, a blowout 47-14 win for Illinois.
This is Smith’s last time at training camp before his final season kicks off Aug. 27 against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium.
“You’d think after doing camp five, six times it would get easier,” he said. “But it’s not. The body still hurts the same as my freshman year. I think I got a pretty good hold on it. The staff does a good job taking care of us, making sure we’ve the things we need as far as nutrition and hydrating.”
Smith realizes he has an opportunity to start this season. Not that it changes the way he works.
“I just try to take it the same every day, do my job every day,” Smith said. “That’s what I focus on doing. Being with the starters, you have a different responsibility because you’re expected to do your job and be the best.”
The Illini secondary lost both Joseph and longtime starter Tony Adams from last season. A leadership gap is there that the 23-year-old Smith hopes to help fill. The younger plays look to him for guidance.
“I’m helping them knowing what to do, knowing where to be,” Smith said. “It helps me stay on top of my game. I can’t lead if I’m not doing my things the right way. I’m trying to show the guys a good example every day in practice.”
If he is a full-time starter this season, Smith will have plenty of experience next to him. It seems like Sydney Brown has been playing safety at Illinois since the 1990s. Actually, only since 2018.
“He’s a great player,” Smith said. “I love working with him every day. I know what I’m going to get from him and he knows what he’s going to get from me. I can appreciate what he does and how hard he works.”
Getting thereSmith sees steady improvement in the secondary.
“We’ve got a good understanding what everybody’s role is,” Smith said. “Everybody knows their job. It’s the second year in the defense.”
The high level of experience helps, even with Adams and Joseph gone. Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon are grizzled veterans.
“It helps a lot,” Smith said. “That makes my job easier. When you’ve got guys around you that you know know what they’re doing, it just makes everybody more calm. We can play better and faster.”
The constant presence of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters adds to the confidence in the room.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Smith has played multiple positions at Illinois. The Bolingbrook graduate started his career at receiver. Safety is a good fit.
“I really feel like this is home for me,” Smith said.
After the 2021, Smith could have moved on and actually announced he was entering the transfer portal before changing his mind. Why did he come back?
“I love this team. I love this place,” Smith said. “This is my home state. There was no hesitation.”
Bret Bielema and the coaching staff explained his status if Smith decided to return.
Smith thinks back to his early days in the Illinois program. He signed with Lovie Smith before the 2017 season and was one of the first commits to say yes to the former Chicago Bears coach and current Houston Texans coach.
“I had a lot to learn,” Smith said. “I’m trying to make sure I leave this place better than what it was.”
Smith studied learning education studies. Teaching and coaching are possibly in his future once his college football career comes to an end this season.
His time at Illinois has been a positive learning experience. Both on and off the field.
“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in these six years,” he said. “It helped me become a better man. The role I’m going to have in the future, eventually being a father, eventually being a husband, this has prepared me for those type of moments.”
