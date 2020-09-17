CHAMPAIGN — No matter what happens in the remaining years of Lovie Smith’s Illinois coaching career, it’s safe to write he will always remember the 2020 season.
Like no other before or after. Consider the ups and downs for his program since the 2019 season finale, a 35-20 loss to Cal in the Redbox Bowl.
That was a party compared to most of ‘20. Weird, strange, unusual. In so many ways.
Smith was stuck in Arizona for an extended stay after the COVID-19 outbreak. Spring practice got canceled. The team was kept out of the Smith Center near Memorial Stadium. Nonconferennce games were abandoned, replaced by a new, Big Ten-only, 10-game schedule.
And then came Aug. 11, the day Big Ten football went on hiatus. For an undetermined length of time.
Turns out, it was barely a month.
On Wednesday morning, the conference announced it was reversing course. The delayed season opens Oct. 23-24.
“We’ve already had a team meeting,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon. “You can imagine the excitement the players have right now. It’s a little bit different practicing when you know that you’re getting ready to play a football game.”
Plenty of work to do between now and the season opener against a still-to-be determined Big Ten opponent.
“It’s eventually about putting a good product on the football field,” Smith said.
The Illini are expected to do more than run, block and tackle. They need to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands.
The bigger tests come away from the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium. The players must avoid large crowds and indoor gatherings. A positive COVID-19 test or two will be a major problem for the entire team.
“A lot of responsibility has been placed on us to do what we’re supposed to do off the football field, which gives us a chance to play,” Smith said. “We cherish that.”
Smith is counting on his guys to follow the rules.
“We all want to play,” the fifth-year Illini coach said. “In order to play, there are the necessary things we have to do. Our guys since they came back on campus, we’ve held them to a higher standard. That will continue.”
The routine won’t change much for the Illini. They have already been getting tested regularly.
The players and coaches understand what is at stake. This is Smith’s best team at Illinois. Without question. The program has been pointing to 2020 for years.
The goals remain the same. The challenges are just different. Way different.
“We’ll do what we need to do,” Smith said.
Pats on the backs
Wednesday afternoon, the Illini-return-to-football principals got together with the media on Zoom.
Wisely, Smith opened by thanking the guy who said, “Yes” for Illinois, UI Chancellor Robert Jones.
“He had some tough decisions to make and we realized how hard he’s been working to get us back on the football field,” Smith said.
Smith also acknowledged the work done by the person who brought him to C-U, athletic director Josh Whitman.
“He has put in a lot of hours to also ensure our players have a chance to play,” Smith said.
You get the idea Smith didn’t meddle with his two bosses. No knocks on the doors or late-night calls with, “Are we playing yet?”
He let Jones and Whitman go about their jobs while he did his.
“What we’ve been doing is concentrating on what we’ve been able to control here as much as anything,” Smith said. “Now, it does mean something.”
To-do list
What was the first task that jumped into Smith’s head when he got the word?
“We have practice today,” Smith said.
The team worked out Wednesday afternoon for the first time with a start date in mind.
The old 12-hour work week is gone, replaced by the traditional 20-hour schedule. Smith is happy about that.
“As a coach, you have to have a lot of plans in place,” Smith said. “You can’t ever let anything totally surprise you. We’ve been planning.”
Smith knew his team would eventually play again. Oct. 23 or Oct. 24 is earlier than most thought.
Oh, well. It is Smith and his staff’s mission to get the team ready.
“What I’ve been doing is different scenarios that could come up on when we start practicing, when we start playing, different opponents,” Smith said. “Our football has been carrying on, getting stronger, bigger, faster, all of that.”
Helps to have no-nonsense strength coach Lou Hernandez back in town. The players listen to him and respect him.
Soon, Smith and the Illini will find out who they play during the eight-plus-one game schedule. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said he expects it to be released later in the week.
Unless the conference chooses a radical approach (doubt it), the Illini will play the six other teams in the West (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin) and two crossover games.
The teams will be playing nine consecutive weeks, with no open date. The ninth game will be another crossover with teams matching up by their place in the standings.
“It’s going to be a long stretch of time,” Smith said. “I just know we’ll be ready.”