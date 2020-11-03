CHAMPAIGN — For fans watching at home and reporters in the press box, Saturday’s Illinois-Purdue game at Memorial Stadium was weird, strange, odd.
Any word that means “not normal.”
Illinois was missing 14 players. Two because of positive COVID-19 tests, including starting quarterback Brandon Peters.
The dozen-plus players had to sit out because of contact tracing and previous undisclosed injuries. Starting center Doug Kramer, kicker James McCourt and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams were among those forced to the bench because of contact tracing.
What did the players think? And the coaches?
Illinois didn’t have much time to prepare for being short-handed. Word came down later in the week.
“You don’t have a choice,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said during his Monday afternoon press conference via Zoom. “When you’re playing a game and you get an injury, it’s always just next person up. We had a little bit more time than being injured in a game as far as Doug and Brandon were concerned.
“We didn’t find out until we had completed the game plan, so that’s a little bit harder. But that’s life in 2020.”
The ones who had to sit out this past Saturday were far from dirty. They were more like victims of circumstances. Their roommates got sick and they had to follow the rules and sit out. Through no fault of their own.
“It’s definitely a different year,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “I told (them), ‘You did everything we asked you to do.’ And they have. They’ve been great. It’s just unfortunate. Matt (Robinson) gets in, Matt gets hurt. Unfortunate.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself. There’s no time to feel frustrated.”
Danger zoneRight now, we know that more than a dozen Illinois players won’t be available for Saturday’s afternoon 2:30 p.m. home game against Minnesota.
The situation feels perilous. Another mini-outbreak could make it difficult for Lovie Smith to field a team.
He is down to two scholarship quarterbacks — Coran Taylor and Deuce Spann — unless Robinson returns soon from a leg injury.
Remember, I am the eternal optimist. I hoped college football could be played safely in 2020.
But what has happened first at Wisconsin and next at Illinois makes me think “Hmmm.”
Easy to go all hindsighty now, but had the Big Ten stuck to its second schedule, it would be in much better shape.
The conference-only setup left open weeks to handle any postponements. I’m guessing Nebraska and Wisconsin, which lost their game this past Saturday because of the Badgers’ COVID-19 cases, would like to have a chance to play later in the year.
Don’t be surprised if other games are scrapped in the coming weeks. With COVID-19 cases climbing across the country, the odds seem to be working against the Big Ten.
Football players generally listen to their coaches and follow the rules. But they are not living in a bubble. They are picking up meals and going to the store. Not scary under normal circumstances, but a potential for disaster today.
Rock the voteThe Illinois football team has Tuesday off because of Election Day. The holiday is celebrated across the country by the NCAA and its schools.
“It is important,” Lovie Smith said. “It’s the presidential election amongst other things. I’ve talked an awful lot about the guys being involved and what’s going on in our world and in our country. Here’s a chance to make your voice be known and what you believe.”
Smith voted last week on the Illinois campus.
He expects the team to follow suit.
“All of our guys, if they haven’t voted, they’ll be voting (Tuesday),” Smith said.
Tuesday is usually an important part of game preparation for Illinois. Smith moved the workout up to Monday.
The U.S. elects a president every four years. Every two years, the U.S. House is up, at the same time as one-third of the Senate.
Smith’s push to get his players involved in the political process isn’t a one-time deal. It is, and should be, a permanent condition.
Voting won’t take all day. Some of the Illini, like linebacker Jake Hansen, have already turned in their ballots.
“I’ll take my time and watch a little more Minnesota tape and prepare for Saturday,” Hansen said.
He thinks it is important to participate in the election.
“We all have a civic duty to vote and share our opinion on who we think needs to president,” Hansen said.
The coach isn’t telling the players who to vote for. That would be wrong. He is simply presenting to them the importance of the right to vote.
Coaches talk all the time about being teachers. Here is the perfect opportunity. You play football for only a short time, but being able to vote is a forever option.
The current Illini come to C-U from different parts of the country. No surprise, they have various opinions and political leanings. If there are disagreements — and there certainly are — now is the time to learn how to deal with them. Constructively.
Tailback Chase Brown is happy with the decision to give the players the day off.
“It gives us a chance to make sure that we’re making a difference,” Brown said.
But he won’t be voting. Brown is from Canada.
“I’m not a citizen,” he said. “If I was a citizen, I would definitely vote Tuesday.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.