Illinois ended a six-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 23-20 victory at SHI Stadium. Here’s what I am thinking after the wild finish:
➜ 1. New nickname for James McCourt: Mr. Clutch (sorry, Jerry West). Beating Rutgers is not as big of a deal as the win against No. 6 Wisconsin. Still pretty cool.
➜ 2. McCourt missed two earlier field goals that would have given Illinois the lead. Illini coach Lovie Smith didn’t hesitate to give him another try.
“I’m glad he had that opportunity,” Smith said.
➜ 3. It was too cold for me to drive over to Green Street, but I have to assume there wasn’t a parade or folks climbing light poles. Beat Ohio State later in the season (Nov. 28) and there will be a party. At least as much as one as you should have in a pandemic.
➜ 4. I believe Illinois has what you call a quarterback controversy. Or at least, a sticky situation. Starter Brandon Peters will be back next week at Nebraska after missing three games because of COVID-19. But Isaiah Williams just set a school record for rushing yards (192) in a game by a quarterback.
➜ 5. The head coach wasn’t going to go there. At least not immediately after the game.
“We have a big victory on the road is what we have,” Smith said. “I can’t talk much more than that. Coran Taylor did a good job. Isaiah stepping in did a great job. We’re excited about getting Brandon back next week.”
➜ 6. To button this up: How do you replace Williams after he proved he can win a Big Ten game? Sure, he struggled with his passing (7 of 18), but he made good decisions and let his legs do the talking.
➜ 7. Smart move by Illinois to bring Peters on the trip. Even though he couldn’t play, Peters helped “coach” Williams and Taylor, who was the backup. And credit to Taylor, who didn’t mope about not starting. On the sidelines, he looked to be as happy about Williams’ success as anyone. It was impressive.
➜ 8. A bone to pick: Illinois won the opening toss and deferred. With a new starting quarterback, it is not the way I would have gone. Send the new guy out there on the first drive and see what he can do. Deferring should be against the rules. Rutgers took the ball and zipped down the field for a score. Of course, it lost. So maybe I’m wrong.
➜ 9. Best name in college football: Rutgers kicker Valentino Ambrosio. The converted soccer player can kick too, nailing two field goals in the first half to give the Scarlet Knights a 13-7 lead at the break.
➜ 10. Yes, Illinois got plenty of reinforcements with guys coming off of quarantine. But it was missing starting linebacker Milo Eifler, who apparently was hurt during practice late in the week.
➜ 11. Illinois needs to work on its kickoff return plan. If you call for a fair catch, you get the ball at the 25-yard line every time. Starting inside the 20 is not acceptable. Hard to blame the returners for being enthusiastic about trying to make a big play. But the extra yards from a fair catch are too important for a struggling offense.
➜ 12. Lots of chatter about Smith’s job status during the week. A road win should quiet some of the talk. I believe strongly Smith will be back on the Illinois sideline in 2021.
➜ 13. Bad news for the Illinois offensive line, which lost starting tackle Alex Palczewski in the first half with a bad wheel. Danville’s Julian Pearl jumped into the lineup at right tackle.
➜ 14. I don’t understand the plan by Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, who went away from his running game after early success. Quarterback Noah Vedral threw a critical interception late to set up the Illini win. The Nebraska transfer had two other picks.
➜ 15. Meanwhile, Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco gained 6.7 yards a pop on 20 tries. He finished with 134 yards and could have added another 100 if given 10 more carries. Odd strategy.
➜ 16. If I’m a Rutgers fan, I am happy to be more competitive, but upset about letting a winnable game get away. And I’m really curious about why the defense seemed more worried about Williams the passer than the runner. Made no sense.
➜ 17. Illinois mostly fixed its penalty problem Saturday. A week after getting flagged 12 times for 120 yards against Minnesota, the Illini reduced the number by two-thirds (4 for 40). The Scarlet Knights were whistled seven times for 55 yards.
➜ 18. Hats off again to the Illinois linebacker for being Jake (Hansen) on the spot with a timely interception. Playing on the outside instead of in the middle, Hansen also led the team with 15 tackles.
➜ 19. Next up for Illinois is a long trip in the other direction. Next Saturday, the Illini head west for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Nebraska. Lovie Smith is winless in four tries against the Cornhuskers. The teams have played 10 times in Lincoln, with Nebraska winning nine. Red Grange was starring for Illinois during the one Illini win (1924).
➜ 20. Nebraska picked up its first win of the season Saturday, holding on against Penn State. It was the latest home opener for Nebraska in school history. As promised, Illinois and Nebraska will climb out of the basement of The N-G’s Big Ten Power Poll next week.
