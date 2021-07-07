Asmussen | Something to think about as Kofi ponders next move
CHAMPAIGN — You’re not going to like this, Illinois fans, but now is the time to exercise patience.
Why? Because 7-foot man/mountain Kofi Cockburn is still trying to pick a lane.
Is it here or somewhere else?
If Cockburn goes with practical, he will spend another season in Champaign-Urbana after announcing Tuesday morning he is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.
It’s so easy.
He knows the head coach, the campus and the community. The only transition will be to the new assistants. Have to think he will get along swimmingly with Chester Frazier and he already has a good relationship with Geoff Alexander.
He won’t have to learn a new set of teammates. Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and friends are back. Most important, so is Andre Curbelo. The point guard loves to pass the ball and knows right where to place it pre-slam.
The focal point of the offense will be clear: Cockburn. With what figures to be an improved Illinois perimeter game, Cockburn will get even more open looks.
The local reaction if Cockburn returns will be earth-shaking. (Kind of like when Cockburn sprints down the court). He will be greeted everywhere like a hero. Hugs, backslaps and high-fives all around.
His name, image and likeness value will be off the charts. Once all the legal stuff gets ironed out, he will pop up on billboards and at store openings. Perhaps a new snowstorm offering at Jarling’s Custard Cup: Kofi Double-Double.
Ingredients? Whatever the big guy wants. Endless profit possibilities are ahead for Cockburn.
Several clever folks on the internet suggested C-U billionaire Shahid Khan can help keep Cockburn at Illinois with an honorarium. Probably not within the rules, but still a nice thought.
If he comes back, the second-team All-American has a great chance to follow Illini Ayo Dosunmu as a first-team selection next season. He will be a strong contender for national player of the year and an easy pick for Big Ten preseason Player of the Year.
If Cockburn comes back, it clinches a spot in the State Farm Center rafters for his No. 21 jersey. Might be a doubleheader when Dosunmu’s No. 11 goes up there as well.
I haven’t even mentioned the team’s potential if Cockburn returns. Our ace basketball writer and AP voter Scott Richey says Cockburn will make Illinois a lock for the preseason top 15. A return to the NCAA tournament is a given. And maybe, just maybe, the team can wash the nasty taste out of its mouth from the second-round loss to Loyola Chicago.
Decisions, decisions, decisionsWhen Cockburn’s name went into the transfer portal last Thursday, it no doubt got the attention of every coach in the country.
What can Cockburn do for them? If they are a big guy away from national contention, he could be the winning piece. Or for a program trying to rebuild, he provides a quick fix.
Two years of college tape are already out on Cockburn. His strengths are obvious. His weaknesses can be worked on.
Where will he go?
Kentucky is receiving the most attention in the Cockburn sweepstakes because of his ties to new assistant coach Orlando Antigua. Former Illini assistant coach Chin Coleman is also in Lexington, making it very Cockburn friendly.
For those who have visited Rupp Arena, it is one of the special buildings in college basketball. The fan base is rabid. To put it nicely.
The NIL money in Kentucky should be plentiful, though the state doesn’t have a law yet in place. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 24, although the NCAA approved interim NIL plans for all 50 states just before last Thursday’s spending frenzy commenced across college athletics.
The Wildcats under John Calipari have a long run of success both on the court and in sending guys to the NBA, which is Cockburn’s goal.
Will Kentucky fans embrace Cockburn the way folks have in C-U? Likely. Especially if they think he can help the team rebound from last year’s 9-16 disaster.
But it won’t be the same.
At Illinois, Cockburn is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. A player like no other.
At Kentucky, he will simply be the next guy. Nothing wrong with that. They have won oodles of games in Lexington over the years. But the fans have to a bit numb to greatness.
Cockburn might look at other schools, too. Those in big cities and small. East, West, North and South. Again, if he calls, the coach is listening.
Rooting interestCockburn is a 21-year-old (he turns 22 on Sept. 1) with a huge choice to make in the coming days and weeks.
It has been a long time since I was 21. Not sure how I would have handled the situation facing Cockburn. Poorly is my best guess.
Cockburn is a good dude with a bright future. He has been a pleasure to cover during his first two years at Illinois.
Yes, I hope he comes back to Illinois. Totally selfish reasons. The better the basketball team, the more you want to read our stories. With Cockburn on the court, Illinois basketball remains an NCAA contender. That’s good for the newspaper business.
What do I think he will do? Right now, my hunch is he returns to Illinois. Just like Dosunmu before him.
There is no ticking clock, other than the first day of classes later in the summer. Cockburn can take it down to the wire if that works.
No matter what Cockburn decides, I’m going to be in his corner. Following wherever basketball takes him.
Illinois fans should join me. After the COVID-19 mess we’ve all been through, bitterness and jealousy need to be pushed aside. If Cockburn picks another school, wish him luck and let him know he is always welcome in C-U.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.