CHAMPAIGN — Hotshot high school linebacker Devon Jackson has all sorts of Illinois family ties.
His dad Bobby was a four-year starting safety for Ron Turner in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Uncle Marc started parts of three seasons. His late grandfather Robert was one of Turner’s most-valued assistants. And his mom, Chequetta (Bearfield), was a standout sprinter for Gary Winckler’s women’s track and field team.
Devon, a Class of 2022 four-star recruit from Omaha (Neb.) Burke, would seem to be a logical target for first-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema. And he was. Bielema reached out to the Jacksons to gauge Devon’s interest.
Despite the best efforts of the Illini staff, Devon is going another direction.
“I spoke with Bielema,” Bobby told me. “I let him know Illinois was not an option for him.
“I had a great experience (at Illinois). But that doesn’t mean it’s the right experience for my son.”
Devon doesn’t want to play in the Midwest.
His preferences are in the South or West, with his final five likely including Arizona State, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU.
Devon took an official visit to Miami last week.
“He literally said in one of the magazines he never wants to see snow again,” Bobby said
That desire cuts out a bunch of schools, including Mom and Dad’s alma mater. Notre Dame, Iowa and Michigan also fail the “no-snow” test.
Home-state school Nebraska is not among the finalists, either. That was big news.
Bobby was impressed with Bielema.
“I liked the tone,” he said. “It was serious business, and we’ve got a job to do and we’re going to get it done. I really liked that mentality that I heard from him.”
Bobby feels good about the program’s direction, with or without his son on the team.
“I told him, ‘I appreciate (Illinois). I’m an alumni. I love it, but it’s not for him,’” Bobby said. “I don’t want to waste (Bielema’s) time because it’s not a serious option.
“Go get somebody you can get. I don’t want my son to put Illinois on there just because we went there and he doesn’t want to seriously consider them. That’s dumb.”
Bobby was not as impressed with Lovie Smith and the former staff.
“They didn’t do a very good job,” Jackson said. “They offered him, then didn’t contact him again at all.”
Bright future
Devon has 17 offers from Power Five programs. Besides being able to hit like his dad and uncle, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has sprinter’s speed. Burke didn’t play football last fall because of COVID-19, costing Jackson a few spots in the recruiting rankings. But he is still the No. 26-rated linebacker, according to Rivals.com.
The Jacksons thought about having Devon change schools so he could have a 2020 season. They remained loyal to Burke, Chequetta’s alma mater. Had Burke canceled track this past season, Devon would have moved to another school. But the track season was held, and Jackson won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in Class A (the largest schools in Nebraska).
Devon wants to sign in December and enroll in college next spring. The idea is to get on the field early, with a goal of adding weight.
“As long as he maintains his speed,” Bobby said, “he’s going to be tough to deal with.”
Travel plan
Wherever Devon goes to school, his mom will be at as many games as possible.
“I don’t think I could stop her,” Bobby said with a laugh.
Chequetta works for the Omaha Public Power District. Bobby is at Mutual of Omaha.
Both parents know the recruiting drill. Bobby — and later his brother Marc — came to Illinois after standout prep careers in Corvallis, Ore.
“It’s interesting seeing it from my side,” Bobby said. “With my dad coaching, with me coaching, you can’t (fool) me. I can see through everything.”
He has seen it a little during Devon’s recruiting, but he doesn’t want to name the schools.
“They immediately got dropped,” he said. “Devon can sense it too. So that was good.”