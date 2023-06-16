I dutifully tuned in to the U.S. Open on Thursday. Just as I have done for the past 50 years or so (age jokes are now accepted).
There was plenty to like:
➜ A great course (Los Angeles Country Club) is the first to host the Open in the city in 75 years. Nestled near Beverly Hills, the Playboy Mansion and Bel-Air, celebrity sightings are likely.
➜ A loaded field, led by Masters champion Jon Rahm.
➜ A fan favorite off to a great start. Rickie Fowler, who has never won a major, shot an opening-round 8-under 62 to share the lead with Xander Schauffele and set a record.
➜ Local connections. Former Illini Thomas Pieters shot a 71 on Thursday and is in position to make the cut. Ex-Illini Nick Hardy is also in the field and was one stroke better with a 70, putting him in a good position to play on Saturday and Sunday.
So there is some good stuff at our nation’s golf championship.
The down side
Now, to the bad stuff. And the reasons my interest in watching all four days is falling.
The stench of the PGA merger with Saudi-back LIV golf hangs over the event. Many of the LIV players, including PGA champion Brooks Koepka and Pieters, are in the field. Koepka heard about it from fans during the PGA Championship when he stepped into the tee box. And though I am against booing, it seemed appropriate given the negative connections.
No easy solution seems to exist for the PGA to fix the problems it has created by linking up with the renegade circuit.
For a while there, the PGA stood on higher ground, showing it had principles. Then, someone came along with a big wad of cash and the willingness to do the right thing vanished. Maybe that’s what everyone would do. But I hope not.
When the PGA caved just for money, it lost my loyalty. Certainly, there are others who feel the same way.
The PGA still has a chance to salvage a bit of decency, but it won’t be easy.
To be determined is what the LIV players need to do to return to the PGA Tour.
I have a few suggestions. First, they are going to have to wait. Not forever, but long enough that they will feel it in their wallets. A year off might be too much, but a six-month suspension seems reasonable.
Oh, and a big chunk of the gazillion dollars they were paid must be donated to charities: homeless shelters, soup kitchens, medical charities seeking cures and treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, ALS and many others.
One more thing. It appears that Congress might take a look at whatever new format the PGA creates. Promise to work with Washington to keep the game on track.
Missing draw
Look how long it took to mention another downside to this year’s U.S. Open: No Tiger Woods.
Two years after a terrible car accident, the superstar is recovering from ankle surgery and unable to play.
The U.S. Open doesn’t seem right without him. For so long, Woods dominated the sport. In good ways and bad.
Will the 47-year-old ever return to past form? Unlikely. Age and ailments have caught up to him.
But when he is in the field, there is always a chance for a “Jack Nicklaus at the 1986 Masters” moment. Though that window is closing.
So many capable players are out there now. Anyone can win any week. Usually that’s what you want. But Woods was like a team-sport dynasty, be it the Yankees, Bulls or Celtics.
Woods at his best is missed. And it will be difficult for another player to have a similar-type run.
Enough whining. I’m turning the DVR back on.