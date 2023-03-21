CHAMPAIGN — The climb seems to be over. At least, the bulk of it.
Two years in — way sooner than most expected — Bret Bielema enters Illinois spring practice coming off the program’s first winning season in a decade.
Next step? Keep it going.
“We have 10 guys returning that are returning as all-conference players, the most in our division,” Bielema said. “You get the excitement of a new quarterback, whoever it is going to be. I’ve really got a good feeling about the guys we added and also Donovan Leary, who has been very exciting to watch over the last year.
“We’ve got a lot of good players coming back. There is excitement because for the first time, we went to a January 1 bowl game.”
Bielema knows 2022 wasn’t perfect.
Four of the Illini’s five losses came in the back half of the season. All within one score.
“It’s Year 3,” Bielema said. “It should be going in the right direction. I think it is. But we want to try to maximize the best we can.”
Bielema met with the media Monday afternoon in the Memorial Stadium press box.
The team’s first spring workout is scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday. Possibly at the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility if the weather doesn’t cooperate. The practices are precious and the staff wants them in the best conditions.
Twenty new players join the Illini for spring practice, including transfer quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and John Paddock.
What does Bielema know about Altmyer, the former Mississippi quarterback?
“I have a few contacts in the Ole Miss building I reached out to,” he said. “Just overwhelmingly positive about who he was as a person and what he brings. Even on his visit, you could see it was very, very clear he’s a guy with high character, learns the game very, very well and takes to it in short fashion.”
Altmyer is different than Tommy DeVito, who made an instant splash with his personality. Atlmyer is “more reserved. Subtle.”
Shortly after Altmyer arrived on campus this winter, Bielema was talking to receiver Casey Washington, who was at lunch with the quarterback. The likely starter is already building relationships.
Paddock, a former Ball State player with strong Illinois family ties, “brings in a big personality,” Bielema said.
Fans will get to see Altmyer, Paddock and the other new players at the spring game at 6:30 p.m. on April 20. Live on BTN.
“I want to have that night game experience,” Bielema said.
Say hello to ...The players aren’t the only new faces in the program., Four of the 10 assistant coaches are new: Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers) Robby Discher (special teams/tight ends), Antonio Fenelus (secondary) and Thad Ward (running backs) join Bielema in the spring. Ward is in his second stint at Illinois, having previously worked on Lovie Smith’s staff.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with four guys since we’ve hired them (and) the effect they’ve had on the team,” Bielema said. “The way the players have said things to me about that has just really been a new source of juice.”
At the end of a recent workout, outside linebackers Seth Coleman, Alec Bryant, Gabe Jacas and Jared Badie each shook Bielema’s hand, thanking Bielema for bringing in the former NFL assistant coach.
“I’ve never had a group do that before,” Bielema said. “It made an impression on me.”
Aaron Henry takes over as defensive coordinator for Ryan Walters, now the head coach at Purdue.
“What we do, a lot of it will stay in place,” Bielema said. “But we will adapt for our personnel.”
Going into 2022, the back end of the defense was considered the strength until the defensive line, led by Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph, began making big plays.
Newton and Randolph could have tried the NFL, but decided to come back for another season. Offensive linemen Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams also delayed their pro entries.
“That was a big step,” Bielema said. “If you have the cornerstone of an O-line and a D-line, that’s what my program has been kind of a catalyst too, that’s really a good foundation of where we’re at.”
The coach sees other positives.
This year, Bielema said the outside linebacker room is one of the best he has worked with as a head coach. Receiver Isaiah Williams is a top playmaker. The tight end room is solid. And on and on and on.
Odds and ends➜ The Illini will be missing defensive lineman Bryce Barnes (the pride of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley), outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes and defensive back Mathew Bailey during the spring as they recover from injuries.
➜ Linebacker Shammond Cooper has left the program and is entering the transfer portal.
“Any time these situations pop, I kind of express to those kids, anything I can help facilitate where you want to go, how you want to do it, please let me know,” Bielema said. “Excited for him and his new opportunity.”
➜ Ben Schultz, a walk-on linebacker from Champaign Central, is moving to tight end this spring.
➜ Yes, Bielema is happy Illinois is one of a small number of schools to qualify for the postseason in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
“I was looking at that list and it popped in my head I’ll bet you there are very few sitting ADs that have hired all three of those coaches at the same time,” Bielema said.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman heard the coach’s comment at the press conference.
“Really just a cool time,” Bielema said. “Obviously, we could do better in postseason. I know a lot has been done about that.”