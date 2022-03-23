CHAMPAIGN — Ahh, the joy of spring football. Every college team has championship dreams and five months to go before those hopes are tested.
Bret Bielema’s second Illinois team hit the field Tuesday at Memorial Stadium for the first of 15 spring practices. The coach liked what he saw on a chilly, windy morning.
“I thought our guys really responded well,” he said.
Bielema’s first Illini team went 5-7, just missing a bowl bid. If the team had reversed any one of the close losses to Texas San Antonio, Maryland, Purdue or Rutgers, an unexpected postseason would have happened.
Bielema isn’t lamenting the near miss. Neither are his players.
“Last year was definitely a statement,” safety Sydney Brown said. “But it’s all about what we can do this year. Last year is in the past.”
Brown is right. Now, the job for the Illini is to look ahead.
Prepare as best as they can for a season loaded with challenges, starting with the Aug. 27 opener against better-than-you-think Wyoming. Eight other 2021 bowl teams are on the schedule.
“I’m very optimistic,” said offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, back for his sixth season. “Obviously, a lot of turnover. It’s going to be a lot of new faces. But it’s dudes who get to go and make a name for themselves.”
The best tactic for the coaching staff is to keep every starting position open. The better the competition in the spring and summer, the more likely the team is to improve its win total.
“No one’s really got a guaranteed position,” Bielema said. “To earn spots here, you’ve got to have accountability. Hopefully that’s going to show up here in the first two, three practices and we’ll see where we’re at.”
Stuff happens. One of the anchors of the offensive line, Danville native Julian Pearl, couldn’t go Tuesday.
“To be quite honest, Julian Pearl was playing a little pickup basketball game,” Bielema said. “He got the March Madness fever and got out there on the basketball court. He unfortunately injured his thumb.”
Pearl’s absence cut the tackle options down by one. But the offensive line is boosted this spring by the return of forever starter Palczewski.
“That really helped us,” Bielema said.
Making progressThe biggest change for the program between today and last spring?
“Without a question, the way we communicate,” Bielema said. “They just communicate very much at a different level. They understand nobody knows what you’re saying and doing unless until you speak it. And to speak it clearly. That’s the biggest jump for us.”
Physically, there are measurable gains in place with the work the players have done with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright.
“Two years with Tank, our guys look a little different in a good way,” Bielema said.
Improving the football IQ and awareness of the overall team is near the top of Bielema’s spring football wish list.
“I think they understand that a little bit more,” Bielema said. “One thing we’ve preached to all of our guys: You only get better every day. You can’t stay steady, you can only move forward. There’s a hunger to them and an eagerness. The buzz of our guys and the communication, it’s not false. Nothing really fazes them. There is no flinch in these guys.”
Bielema is looking for leaders. On defense, Illinois lost long-time regulars on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.
Plenty of candidates could emerge as a defensive leader in 2022: Jer’Zhan Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Tarique Barnes, Brown, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon and C.J. Hart, who missed most of the 2021 season with a season-ending injury suffered in the opener against Nebraska, are just a few.
“He really did a nice job this fall once he could get moving around being integrated with our guys,” Bielema said of Hart. “He was out there running around (Tuesday) and looked really good.”
Newton, a two-year contributor at defensive tackle, is ready to lead.
“It’s just natural, honestly,” Newton said. “I was the captain of my team in high school.”
He had to make a team-first decision when it came to his number. Newton wanted to switch to 0. So did Randolph. They played rock, paper, scissors, to decide, with Randolph winning and joining running back Josh McCray as the two No. 0’s on the Illini roster now. Randolph previously wore No. 88.
“I went with rock,” Newton said. “It doesn’t matter what number you have, you just have to perform.”
He’s now wearing No. 4 after donning No. 94 previously.
At first glanceWearing No. 3, Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito took his first snaps with the Illini.
“Tommy was probably where everybody wants to focus their attention,” Bielema said. “Tommy can throw the football, has good demeanor, his football IQ is high. It comes to him very naturally.
“He’s been playing quarterback for a long time and it shows. I think our guys respond to him.”
DeVito, who talked to the media shortly after his arrival earlier in the semester, will have a chance to meet the press later in the spring.
Bielema has seen improvement from redshirt freshman quarterback Samari Collier.
Art Sitkowski, who played in five games last season before getting knocked out with injury, started throwing on Tuesday as he recovers from two surgeries, one to his broken arm he sustained in the win at Penn State and another to a previous shoulder injury. He missed the final four games of 2021 and is eager to get back to work.
“He’s been excited,” Bielema said.
Another quarterback on the depth chart, Matt Robinson, told the coaches on Monday he is entering the transfer portal and is no longer on the roster.
DeVito is a heavy favorite to win the starting job in his lone remaining season, with Sitkowski poised to serve as a capable backup. Like with everything else, there is no rush to name a starter.
One isn’t needed for five months.
Ahh, the joy of spring football.