CHAMPAIGN — After eight games this season, the Illinois defense ranked first nationally in yards allowed, giving up a paltry 221.1 per game. Impressive stuff for a program that was gashed for 508.3 yards per game in 2018.
The scoring defense was just as good, allowing 8.9 points per game to lead the nation. That’s 30.5 points fewer than the 39.4 allowed by the 2018 defense.
But the defensive dominance has slipped a bit during Illinois’ recent two-game losing streak ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff for the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) against No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
In games against Michigan State and Purdue, the Illini allowed 294 and 379 yards, respectively. And Illinois permitted 23 points versus the Spartans and then 31 points to the Boilermakers, which account for the two highest point totals the Illini have allowed an opposing offense to score in 2022.
Even so, Illinois is now third in the nation in scoring defense at 12.5 points per game and second in total defense at 246.9 yards per game.
If those numbers hold, Ryan Walters’ 2022 defensive unit will be the best at the school since 1965 (11.8 points allowed per game) and 1966 (207.1 yards allowed per game).
Important to remember that offenses in the 1960s weren’t zooming up and down the field.
The 1965 Illinois team, after all, scored 23.5 points per game, while the 1966 Illini put up 283.2 yards. The current Tommy DeVito/Chase Brown-led model is averaging 402.1 yards. The scoring, now at 24.7 ppg, is comparable to 1965.
Wonder if the red zone was an issue back then?
The Illinois defensive staff is together for the second consecutive year. Defensive coordinator Walters — who on Tuesday was named a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation’s top assistant coach — is working with a solid group of teachers that includes Aaron Henry (secondary), Kevin Kane (outside linebackers), Terrance Jamison (line) and Andy Buh (linebackers).
What has Henry seen the past two weeks?
“When the expectation level is so high, people expect us to play defense at a level of 8.3 points a game, no rushing yards, under 100 passing yards,” Henry said. “When you don’t live up to that, in the world’s mind, the defense isn’t good enough.
“You have your games. We didn’t play as well as we know we’re capable of playing. We kind of beat ourselves on a couple of plays. Too many penalties. Too many mental errors. Didn’t take the ball away enough. I think it’s a culmination of a bunch of things.”
There is a way to fix it.
In a hurry.
“You just have to get back to your base fundamentals in what you do,” Henry said.
To his credit, Henry didn’t start by listing the players who were missing on defense because of injuries. Outside linebacker Seth Coleman couldn’t go against Purdue but will be ready for Michigan. Cornerback Taz Nicholson was lost for the season with a fractured wrist suffered against the Boilermakers. The secondary has been hit particularly hard.
“Yes, there were some guys thrown into the line of fire, some young players, but that isn’t an excuse,” Henry said. “At the end of the day, we gave up 31 points. That’s not the standard of defense we want to play. I think everybody in the building knows that.”
Looking back at Michigan State and Purdue, Kane said there were a combination of reasons for the rising numbers.
“Guys still know what they need to do,” Kane said. “Guys are trying to do too much at times so now that we’ve seen that, we’ve addressed that. Guys are focusing back in on: ‘Do your job.’ As long as we can do that, this defense will take care of itself.”
There are enough healthy players for the Illini to regain earlier form, Kane said.
“As each position has had their issues, I think guys needed to be ready and have been ready to step up,” Kane said.
Road trip
Henry and the rest of the coaches aren’t worried about the defensive rankings. All they care about is getting wins.
That will be a challenge Saturday when the team plays the Wolverines.
Jim Harbaugh’s undefeated Michigan team excels on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines lead the nation in both total defense and scoring defense. And they have the No. 5 scoring offense, averaging 41.4 points per game. Only Tennessee, Ohio State, Southern California and Oregon are putting more points on the board. Michigan is 24th in total offense, averaging 460.3 yards per game.
The Illini defense will be paying close attention to Michigan tailback Blake Corum, who is tied for second in the country with 17 rushing touchdowns and is third in rushing yards with 1,349.
“He’s not the tallest guy,” Kane said of the 5-foot-8 Corum. “He’s extremely powerful and strong when he runs.”
Donovan Edwards is a talented backup.
“Both (Corum) and (Edwards) have patience and when they decide to hit the hole,” Kane said, “they are going to hit it. They have great balance. They have everything a back would want.”
Michigan can throw the ball too. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, is completing 69 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
“He’s got all the tools,” Kane said. “He keeps plays alive with his legs.”
Unlike the bulk of the team, Kane knows what it is like to play a game at Michigan. He was there twice while on the staff at Wisconsin and once while working at SMU.
It will be loud at Michigan Stadium and that is fine with Kane. The idea for the Illini defense is to shush the crowd.
“There is nothing better than a quiet stadium,” Kane said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.