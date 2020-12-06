On Saturday, Illinois returned to the field after last weekend’s unexpected no-play with Ohio State. Nemesis Iowa was back in town, two years after crushing Lovie Smith’s team 63-0.
Kirk Ferentz’s 24th-ranked Hawkeyes took it easier on the Illini this time around, but still left Memorial Stadium with a convincing 35-21 win. Here’s my take after the Illini dropped to 2-4, guaranteeing a 13th straight regular season where Illinois doesn’t finish above .500:
➜ 1. Going into the game against nationally-ranked Iowa, I figured Illinois had to get off a fast start. Mission accomplished, with Illinois jumping to a 14-0 lead. Iowa hasn’t given up more than 25 in forever, and barely into the game, Smith’s team was well on the way.
➜ 2. Problem was no follow-up. Illinois couldn’t keep piling up yards on offense. And, of course, its defense gradually wore down.
➜ 3. Certainly missing personnel played a role for Illinois. But at this point in the season, most teams are hurting. And COVID-19 adds another layer of stress to depleted rosters. Ohio State was missing a boatload of guys against Michigan State and still romped to a 52-12 win on Saturday.
➜ 4. The postseason for Illinois is now a long shot at best. With just two wins in early December, it is hard to imagine one of the dwindling number of bowls making a call to Champaign. If the team stays home for the holidays, as expected, it will mean no bowl seven of the nine seasons since Ron Zook got fired. And the two bowl teams — in 2014 and 2019 — both lost to finish under .500.
➜ 5. The Big Ten will have a say about bowl bids and take care of the best teams in the league. That means invites for Ohio State, Indiana and Northwestern for sure. Probably Iowa, too. Everyone else is in a pile of “maybes” with Illinois toward the bottom of that stack.
➜ 6. It has been a long, mentally draining year for the Illini. Finishing .500 is still possible, but unlikely. The leaders of the team are doing their best to keep it together. They won’t give up. At some point, you have to wonder how much more can be expected.
➜ 7. Good to see Brandon Peters back on Zuppke Field for the first time since ... Nov. 2, 2019. That day, he led the Illini in a lopsided win against Rutgers. All his work since then had been on the road. He had a great start Saturday (8 for 8, two TDs) and a stumbling finish. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Isaiah Williams with Illinois trailing 28-14.
➜ 8. You knew Iowa wouldn’t stay down long. Ferentz’s teams have won consistently over the years with a steady diet of defense, a solid run game and taking care of the football. The Hawkeyes had no turnovers Saturday.
➜ 9. Illinois won its last game at Nebraska thanks in large part to a 5-0 takeaway edge. If you emphasize forcing turnovers, like Illinois does, you have a chance to get your share. But it also takes a willing partner.
➜ 10. Illinois wore its gray uniforms for homecoming, the same togs it donned for last year’s upset win against No. 6 Wisconsin. And has for every homecoming game since 2014. Illinois has never won consecutive homecoming games against ranked teams. Saturday provided a chance to end that streak. Maybe next time. I wouldn’t get rid of the Red Grange-inspired unis permanently, but maybe skip a year or two before bringing them back out.
➜ 11. Illinois got hit before the game with the announcement second-leading rusher Mike Epstein couldn’t go. The Floridian is back this season after missing most of last year with a torn ACL.
“We held him out (Saturday),” Smith said. “He’ll be back next week.”
Epstein was definitely missed, especially when the offense bogged down after the first quarter.
➜ 12. In the weirdest year of college football in a century, Illinois played its first Dec. 5 regular-season game since 2009. In a perfect twist, that game against Fresno State ended with a weird two-point play for the game-winner. By a Bulldogs linemen. This time, the Iowa win was more conventional.
➜ 13. Twenty minutes before kickoff, Gene Honda introduced the seniors who are “playing” their final game at Memorial Stadium. The reality is that all of them might be welcomed back for 2021. And they could potentially have another home game on Dec. 19. The Big Ten hasn’t said which teams will host games on championship week.
➜ 14. Tip of the cap to Illinois special teams coach Bob Ligashesky, who used backup kicker Caleb Griffin as a punt returner. The pride of Danville handled all the fair catches with ease and even returned one punt for 4 yards. What next for the versatile Griffin, who starred in high school in soccer, basketball and baseball along with his kicking exploits in football? Coming off the bench for Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team? Yes, he would love to try it.
➜ 15. I watch a lot of Iowa football and I had not been overly impressed with quarterback Spencer Petras. Nate Stanley’s replacement changed my mind. After a slow start, he found his touch and finished with 220 yards and three scores. He is no Chuck Long (ask your parents) but he can win a lot of games in Iowa City.
➜ 16. One of Petras’ TD passes went to wide-open tight end Sam LaPorta on a 22-yard grab. LaPorta is one that got away from the Illini since he is from Highland. The Hawkeyes always seem to do well in recruiting Illinois prospects.
➜ 17. The highlight for Illinois fans after the opening two quarters? Easy. The halftime performance by REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. His acoustic set makes me look forward to the chance to see him back in C-U in the future. He said the band plans a return to “The Assembly Hall.” He lives in California, so he might not know the building is now called State Farm Center.
➜ 18. Better late than never, Georgia transfer tight end Luke Ford had an 11-yard reception late in the final minutes. It was his second catch of the season.
➜ 19. Though it was mop-up duty, Williams looked good in the fourth quarter. Might there be a mini-quarterback controversy? Didn’t sound like it. The head coach was looking for a spark.
“At the time, there wasn’t a whole lot of energy, for either phase, offense or defense,” Smith said. “The plan was to play him a little bit.”
➜ 20. Next up for Illinois is a trip to Evanston to play Big Ten West champion Northwestern. The Wildcats were supposed to play Minnesota on Saturday, but the game got canceled. Instead, Northwestern celebrated Saturday by locking up a spot in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Nothing Pat Fitzgerald would like better than to beat up against the Team From The South before heading to Indy. I normally don’t like when coaches do that, but Coach Fitz is a good dude, so it’s OK. Plus, he could pound me ... not that he would.