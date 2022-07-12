SAVOY — Brad Underwood wasn’t able to stick around for the entire Kendall Gill golf outing on Monday at the University of Illinois Golf Course.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach flew to Las Vegas later Monday.
Why?
To catch an NBA Summer League matchup between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn is with the Jazz, trying to strengthen his case to earn a roster spot after being signed as an undrafted free agent almost three weeks ago.
“Excited to get out and see him, support him, have a conversation with him,” Underwood said. “He’s taken on the next endeavor of his life.”
Underwood has been on the road recruiting and didn’t watch much of Cockburn’s early action on TV. He caught a few minutes of the opener.
“I’ve followed on the stat line,” Underwood said. “It seems like he’s getting a little more comfortable. It seems like he’s starting to rebound the basketball very well.”
Underwood plans to stay in Las Vegas for Utah’s next game on Wednesday against Toronto before returning to C-U later that night.
The sixth-year Illini coach has plenty on his plate, even in mid-July. He is working with his current team and also searching for players who can help keep the ball rolling in the future.
After two losing seasons to start his Illinois career, Underwood has led the program to three successful campaigns, which include both Big Ten regular season and postseason titles.
Illinois recruiting continues to shine with Underwood in charge. He turned the program by landing Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn.
Now he is on to the next wave.
“There’s no doubt people notice when we walk in now,” Underwood said. “I think all the pundits out there and the scouting services, everybody’s talking about us. We’ve had very positive response from all the kids we’re involved with.
“It’s a great class that we have here. Kids out there, AAU coaches, high school coaches, know about that class. You pair that with the fact that we’ve got a couple championships, and it’s a pretty good thing right now.”
Welcome aboardBaylor transfer Matthew Mayer joined the Illini on Sunday.
He has to clear a physical and complete testing before he gets on the court with his new teammates.
“Later in the week, we’ll have an opportunity to see him (in action),” Underwood said. “We’ve got a lot of video on him. We know what he’s capable of doing.”
Mayer was around the team Sunday night and Monday morning.
“He’s starting to pick up lingo and get comfortable,” Underwood said. “The biggest thing will be getting him in elite shape. Our guys have been going at it for a while. He’ll be a little behind there, so it’s a catch-up mode for him.”
With the addition of Mayer and Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon, Illinois ranks among the top transfer classes nationally.
“It looks great on paper,” Underwood said. “These guys have to go out and perform. We met exactly what we wanted to accomplish, finding leadership, finding big guys who can do different things.”
The rankings mean the staff worked well to identify ad land the players who help fill team needs.
“A lot of new faces, but those veterans and transfer guys have big shoes to fill because we’ve got to count on them for more than just great play,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to count on them for leadership.”
Underwood lost oodles of talent and experience from last year’s team. He is reloading with a combination of holdovers and newcomers, both young and old.
“It’s a lot of teaching,” Underwood said. “It’s not a ton of high-intensity stuff in terms of 5-on-5.”
Shannon reminds Underwood of the great Dosunmu in terms of work ethic. Sometimes, to a fault.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t back down,” Underwood said. “I’ve got to do the same thing with him that I’ve done with Ayo a little bit and say, ‘Let’s be efficient. Let’s not overwork.’ He’ll spend all day in the gym if you let him.”
Underwood offered an update on incoming freshman Skyy Clark. who is recovering from a knee injury.
“Getting really close,” the coach said. “He actually tests (Monday). We’ll have a better idea after (Monday). He’s right there.”
Well, we’re waitingCheck out the schedule page on the Illinois athletic department website and you will see the 2021-22 version.
Underwood said this year’s list of games will be released soon.
“We’re waiting on one contract to be finalized and returned,” he said.
The schedule will be challenging by design.
“It’s really hard,” Underwood said. “It’s one of the all-time great schedules we’ve had in my tenure here.”
Some of the opponents are known. The Big Ten released a list of who plays who, though dates have not been announced. Illinois plays Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and is part of a four-team event in Las Vegas with UCLA, Baylor and Virginia. The annual Braggin’ Rights game with Missouri in St. Louis is there, too.
When putting the nonconference schedule together, Underwood wants to “get prepared for league play.”
“We’ve had the best league the in the country for the last two or three years,” he said. “I don’t want to have any surprises. I don’t want to be 10-0, playing nobodies and then all of the sudden, the league jumps at you and you’re in trouble. I want to find out before we get to league play.”
With UCLA and Southern California on the way to the Big Ten ins two years, Underwood said Illinois is slowing down on future scheduling. The contracts for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Gavitt Games are also winding down.
“We want to see how all those things develop as we move forward before we put ourselves out there,” Underwood said. “We are looking for great home-and-homes.”