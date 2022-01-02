On the field, Illinois football looked better in 2021 than in the previous season. Three more wins, several close losses and a strong belief in the guy in charge (Bret Bielema).
Off the field, specifically in the stands and suites, there is work to do. Lots of it.
In seven home games, Illinois announced an average attendance of 35,347 fans. Best crowd: the opener against Nebraska with 41,064. Worst crowd: Finale against Northwestern with 27,624. It’s important to point out Illinois won both those games.
For the season, Illinois finished 12th in the Big Ten in average attendance. Only Northwestern and Maryland had smaller home crowds.
Ranked by percentage of capacity, Illinois finished last. The school’s 58.3 mark ranked just behind Maryland (61.7 percent.)
But give the Illinois athletic department credit for not sitting on its hands.
Illinois recently sent out its 2021 football fan survey. I received one and as my family will tell you, I will happily fill out any questionnaire. Ask my opinion and I promise to respond.
In this case, the inclusion seems warranted. I’ve been going to Illinois football games since 1989, sitting in the press box. And when my kids were younger, we had three season tickets so they could attend.
Illinois asks participants to fill out the survey with an aim to provide the best fan experience for the 2022 football season. A worthy endeavor.
It also informs me that I can enter to win a Portillo’s gift card. Ummmm, I do love chocolate cake and Italian beef.
Question 1 seems easy enough: What is your gender?
Male, female, non-binary/third gender or prefer not to answer.
My answer is male. Let’s move on.
2. What is your age: 17-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-59 or 60-plus?
Not a good sign that I have to wait for the last option. Barely. And much better than the alternative.
3. What is your ethnicity: White, Black/African-American, American Indian or Alaska native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, other, prefer not to say?
Put me down for White.
4. Are you an Illinois student: Yes or no?
No, but my wife was, and my daughter is. Does that get me the Portillo’s gift card?
5. What type of Illini fan are you: Season-ticket holder, single-game ticket buyer, non-attending fan?
Season-pass holder (thanks Kent Brown, Brett Moore and Sam Anderson).
6. How many football games did you attend this season: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7?
Two at Memorial Stadium and one on the road. The plan is to be at all of them in 2022.
7. Where do you live in comparison to Memorial Stadium: Within 10 minutes, within 30 minutes, within an hour, between an hour and two hours, two-three hours or more than three hours?
It’s a 10-minute walk, which I would happily make if I could figure out a way to easily transport my gear.
8. Did you purchase a game program at a game this season: Yes or no?
They were a helpful part of the media handouts.
9, Would you prefer a digital program: Yes or no?
That might work.
10. Where did you purchase your tickets: In person at the Illinois ticket office, online at fightingillini.com, mailed in the order, secondary ticketing company (StubHub, etc.), used the fightingillini app on my phone, purchased at ticket windows on game day, ordered over the phone or other?
All seem like reasonable options.
11. Where are your season tickets located: West lower sidelines, west balcony, east sidelines, east balcony, horseshoe, premium seating, north end zone?
Best seats in the house: Press box next to Loren Tate and Scott Richey.
12. What format did you use to receive your season tickets: Mobile or printed?
I’m all for technology, but I prefer to have a paper ticket in my hand. Our passes hang around our necks and are made with very durable material. I have a collection of them from over the years, which I wouldn’t have with mobile tickets. So mobile tickets mean less clutter.
13. How likely are you to use mobile tickets in the future: Fairly likely, maybe, never?
That’s the direction we are going with tickets, so I will jump on board.
14. Will you buy tickets next year: Yes, maybe, no?
Yes. Family members often want to go to the games.
15. How would you rate the atmosphere in the following categories: Scoreboard content, videos, graphics, fan cams? Extremely satisfied, somewhat satisfied, neither satisfied or dissatisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, extremely dissatisfied.
All “Animal House” and “Anchorman” clips are highly desired.
16. Music selection?
It’s fine. Loud seems to be the rule at most stadiums.
17. On-field promotions, recognitions?
Much more comfortable in September. Not so much in late November.
18. Band performance?
One of the best there is. As a bonus, I can hear the band practicing every night from my house. Told you we live close.
19. How would you rate concessions in the following categories: Food choices/variety, payment method, speed and efficiency, pricing?
I don’t frequent the concession stands, but appreciate the work that is done. Can’t be easy during COVID-19.
20. How would you rate the Illinois ticket office in the following categories: Customer service, mobile ticketing, ticket prices?
My encounters with the ticket office have always been positive. And Illinois has among the most reasonably priced tickets in the Big Ten. So that’s a plus.
21. How would you rate the football parking in the following categories: Efficiency of entrance and exits, parking options, price of parking?
It’s all good. Especially when compared to other campuses in the Big Ten.
22. Did you tailgate for any game this year?
No, but I saw plenty on my way to the press box. Looked like fun.
23. Were you able to use the following technologies at football games: Send and receive phone calls, texts, access social media, access mobile apps, login to the Internet?
The place seems well-wired.
24. Are you aware Illinois athletics has a mobie app?
Yes I am.
25. Do you use the app?
Yes, to manage tickets/parking passes.
26. Did you feel safe at this year’s games?
Yes. The mask requirement is smart and obvious.
At the end of the questions, the survey asks for any recommendations I have for future seasons.
Here goes.
Bottom line for Illinois football attendance: It’s an easy fix — win more games. When I first arrived in C-U 30-plus years ago, the then-bigger building was full. It happened again later, only less frequently.
If Bielema strings together a couple of bowl seasons, football tickets will again become a hot commodity. Not like at some schools, but far better than the bottom of the Big Ten.